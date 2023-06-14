British F1 icon Johnny Herbert believes Sergio Perez's future is 'under threat'

After yet another win in Spain, Red Bull will be looking to make it eight wins from eight as they gear up for another Grand Prix in Montreal.

Nobody has been able to get close to Max Verstappen in recent weeks, with the Dutchman winning in Spain by more than 24 seconds, whilst winning by 27 in Monaco just a week prior.

Other than his 16th place in Monaco, his teammate Sergio Perez hasn't had a bad start either, finishing on the podium four times, which include two victories that came in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

However, in an interview with, OLBG, British F1 legend Johnny Herbert believes that his seat at Red Bull isn't safe as he does not push Verstappen enough.

He said: "If you want more competitiveness to Verstappen, you either need [George] Russell, [Lewis] Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, or maybe Lando Norris.

"In real terms, I would say he is under threat, although he is a very good number two. When he is on his game he can win. Even then he would be second or third and that will still enable Red Bull to win the constructors’ championship, which is obviously very important.

"Norris has a long-term contract with McLaren and I don’t know if he has a performance clause in it to move from there. I think it would be a good move for Red Bull as it would add positivity to the team and I think he is more than capable of being able to deal with that position."

Lando Norris before the Spanish Grand Prix - (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Verstappen doesn't have to copy Schumacher to be considered a great

Even though we are only eight races into the season, Verstappen is well on his way to becoming a three-time world champion at just 25-years-old.

He is already 53 points clear at the top of the driver's championship as both Red Bulls occupy the top spots, something that sounds all too familiar this year.

With questions asked about whether it is down to his ability or his car, Herbert believes Verstappen should stay put as he does not have to prove anything to anyone.

"Verstappen doesn’t have to move and win with another team to be considered a great. Michael Schumacher did with Benetton and Mercedes. But whatever car you are in, the elite like Verstappen or Hamilton will be able to perform in any car they are given.

Max and Lewis shake hands ahead of Mexico Grand Prix - (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"If he moved to another team, the car will still have to give him the chance of winning a race and a title. We know Lewis Hamilton can be equal to Max Verstappen if they have the same equipment.

"It is not a fair thing to say that Verstappen can only be considered one of the greats unless he is in another car."

'Russell is the future of Mercedes, not Hamilton'

The Mercedes team will go into the Canadian Grand Prix off the back of their best result of the season, with both Hamilton and Russell finishing on the podium.

However, the gap between themselves and Red Bull only seems to be getting bigger, with their last win being at São Paulo in 2022.

George Russell was the winner on that day, with Herbert believing that he is the future of Mercedes and not seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

He said: "Mercedes are in a very lucky position because we are all very aware of what George Russell does. He has really stepped up and he has really put Hamilton under a lot of pressure. Russell is the future, no matter what we think of Hamilton.

George Russell celebrating after the Spanish Grand Prix - (Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Russell is more than capable of being the driver to produce what Mercedes need and will be very beneficial to them in the future. But, we are in a very different scenario because Mercedes are not able to give Hamilton or Russell a car which they are able to win a world championship with.

"Hamilton will be thinking, ‘Where am I going to get that chance of an eight title?’ He deserves it for all the reasons we know about. 'Where is going to give me that fulfilment to be able to do that?’"

With contract negotiations still ongoing between Mercedes and Hamilton, many have been wondering whether or not his 10-year stay with them is coming to an end.

In previous interviews, Herbert suggested he should move away, with the former F1 driver reiterating that he should join Ferrari.

"Hamilton has been on the verge of signing for about a month or more, but I am still thinking there is this Ferrari chance. I know they have denied it, but the deal hasn’t been done at Mercedes. They keep saying it’s close but I wonder if there is still something else going on outside this?

"Ferrari have a quick car, but their biggest issue of late is they haven’t been able to get the best out of it in a race. The race pace was way off and they haven’t moved forward really.

"The pure speed of the Ferrari is there or thereabouts with Red Bull. I still think it is worth a punt by Lewis."