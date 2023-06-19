Max Verstappen goes back-to-back as he wins for the second year running in Montreal: Driver Ratings

Max converted his pole position into a win once again and managed to withstand the slight pressure from Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to win with a gap of 9.6 seconds. Alonso came second, with Hamilton completing the podium.

The race was one with a fair amount of action. Williams' Logan Sargeant retired early on followed by Russell later; being the only two DNFs of the Grand Prix. Sargeant had engine issues, while Russell had to retire after earlier hitting the wall and sustaining terminal brake damage.

The race also had a few penalties, most notably Lando Norris, who received a five second penalty for 'Unsportsmanlike Behaviour'. This would cost the young British driver a points finish.

At the conclusion of the race, now we take a look at each team and drivers' performances.

· Red Bull: 8/10

Max Verstappen: 10/10

Sergio Perez: 7/10

Max Verstappen once again showcased his talents and brilliance as he took his pole position lap and converted it into yet another race win, setting him on course to win his third consecutive World Championship. At the age of just 25, this result means Max Verstappen equals Ayrton Senna's amount of race wins.

Sergio Perez had another poor qualifying session, starting the race in 12th place. The Mexican fought his way back through the grid to finish 6th. This is Checo's second worst finish of the season, but his third best result in Montreal.

As a whole the race went well for Red Bull. The result saw the team take their 100th win as a constructor and further their lead in the Constructor's Championship. However with only one of their drivers on the podium, improvements can still be made for Christian Horner's team.

· Mercedes: 7/10

Lewis Hamilton: 8/10

George Russell: 5/10

Returning to the site of his first ever race win, Lewis Hamilton was hoping to repeat the feat today. The British driver has won in Canada seven times previously, but only came home in third place today; albeit in a much less competitive car than previous years. He battled well against Alonso and has now recorded back-to-back podiums. Hamilton started third and would maintain that position as the chequered flag was waved.

George Russell was running a very good race, but this all came undone as the British driver made contact with the wall. He was able to pit and keep his Mercedes in the fight, climbing all the way back to 7th. However, the writing was on the wall and he would eventually retire later on due to the original damage from the crash.

With another podium for the team and second place in the Constructors Championship, Mercedes will see this weekend as a positive; the only downside being George's retirement meaning the team lost a lot of points.

· Aston Martin: 8/10

Fernando Alonso: 9/10

Lance Stroll: 6/10

Fernando Alonso qualified second and would neither gain or lose a place as the Spaniard once again took his place on the podium. Second place equals his best finish of the season and is a big improvement from his 9th place last season. This is also Alonso's best result in Canada since 2006.

In his home race, Canadian Lance Stroll qualified in a disappointing 16th place. However in a very good performance Stroll would gain seven positions, finishing in 9th.

Aston Martin will be very happy with a podium and both drivers recording points. After Russell's retirement, it gives the team a good advantage in catching up with Mercedes.

· Ferrari: 9/10

Charles Leclerc: 9/10

Carlos Sainz: 9/10

Charles Leclerc battled back well in the race, after a terrible qualifying left him starting in 10th place. The Monegasque driver came home in 4th place, gaining six places throughout the race. This is Leclerc's second best result of the season and second best ever in Montreal.

A similar story can be told of Carlos Sainz. The Spainiard qualified 11th and came home in 5th, again gaining six places and also recording his second best result of the season.

In differing circumstances to usual Ferrari got their strategy spot on, deciding not to pit under the safety car. This was a very good points haul for the Scuderria and will be regarded as a very successful race.

· Alpine: 4/10

Esteban Ocon: 5/10

Pierre Gasly: 3/10

Ocon did well in qualifying, putting his car sixth on the grid. However the Frenchman had a poor race, seeing him finish in 8th place, losing two positions. However, this still did mean he received points.

Pierre Gasly did gain positions but from starting 15th, he could only manage to fight back to 12th place; gaining no points for his team.

The French outfit will see the points from Ocon as a positive, but will be left thinking it could have potentially been more. Overall a very, very average weekend for Alpine.

· Mclaren: 4/10

Lando Norris: 3/10

Oscar Piastri: 4/10

After qualifying in P7, Lando Norris and Mclaren will have been hopeful of a points finish in Canada. However it all went wrong for Norris, with a five second penalty putting any hopes of points to rest. The Brit came home to finish 13th place.

The same can be said for Piastri. The rookie qualified 8th and once again would have been looking for points in the race. However he could only finish an agonizing 11th place.

With both drivers outside the points after a promising qualifying session, this weekend can be seen as a very frustrating failure for Mclaren.

· Alfa Romeo: 5/10

Valterri Bottas: 7/10

Guanyu Zhou: 4/10

After a poor season so far, Montreal was a breath of fresh air for Valterri Bottas. The Fin qualified in 14th place, but was able to gain four places and finish in 10th and gain points for his team.

Despite starting dead last, Zhou also managed to gain a couple of places to jump into 16th. While not gaining any points, this was still a good race as he was able to make up poisitions.

While Guanyu Zhou failed to gain any points, Alfa Romeo will be happy with Battas' 10th place finish and point, which puts them on nine total for the season.

· Haas: 1/10

Nico Hulkenberg: 1/10

Kevin Magnussen: 1/10

After an incredible performance in qualifying seeing him start in 5th, Nico Hulkenberg will have had high hopes heading into the race. However, he dropped ten places only managing to finish 15th and throwing away any chance of a potential points finish.

Although not as high as Hulkenberg, Magnussen managed to qualify in 13th place with the aim of a points finish seemingly in reach. However the Dane instead lost four places, finishing 17th.

After a successful qualifying session, Haas will have seen this as a very good opportunity to score significant points. However to come away with nothing they will see this as a massive chance squandered.

· Williams: 7/10

Alexander Albon: 10/10

Logan Sargeant: 1/10

Alex Albon qualified in 9th place and was looking to secure a solid finish for his team. Unlike the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg in 5th, he did just that; finishing in 7th place and gaining two positions and significant points in the Constructors Championship.

Logan Sargeant was the polar opposite. The American rookie started 18th and would retire early on in the race with a terminal engine issue.

With Albon bringing home a big haul of points, Williams will see this weekend as a success; despite Sargeant's retirement.

· AlphaTauri: 2/10

Yuki Tsunoda: 3/10

Nyck De Vries: 1/10

After qualifying a disappointing 19th, Tsunoda had work to do if he able to record a successful result in Canada. Although not finishing in the points, the Japanese driver did gain five places to finish in 14th.

Nyck De Vries began the race 17th and would finish one place worse off in 18th. A big mistake occurred for the Dutchman when he and Magnussen went off track, losing De Vries vital time and track position.

AlphaTauri have been very poor all season long and today proved no different. The Red Bull sister team find themselves rock-bottom of the Constructors Championship and with yet another poor weekend to look back on.