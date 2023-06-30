Austrian Grand Prix Qualifying Rundown: Verstappen Takes Fourth Consecutive Pole

In 2023, the Austrian Grand Prix is among the six circuits to host sprint race weekends featuring an updated format. Before the race, drivers will undergo one practice session, followed by a qualifying session which determines the starting grid for Sunday's race.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull will start on pole position, alongside Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. Carlos Sainz will begin from the second row, alongside his former McLaren teammate, Lando Norris.

Qualifying 1

In the first qualifying session (Q1), drivers aimed to secure their starting positions for the upcoming Sunday race. However, some encountered difficulties at turn 9, leading to the deletion of their lap times due to exceeding track limits. Drivers like Nico Hulkenberg, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz faced challenges by running wide on the track.



Valtteri Bottas had a tough time during the session as he went off track, causing a red flag. This incident reminded him of a similar situation he faced last year, starting from the pitlane.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton also had their lap times deleted for exceeding track limits at different points on the circuit.



Despite a peculiar lockup in his rear wheel, Norris showcased an impressive pace and remained optimistic about his chances in the upcoming race.



During the session, a minor incident at turn 10 involving Oscar Piastri impeding Fernando Alonso did not lead to further investigation.



Kevin Magnussen expressed his dissatisfaction over the team radio about the downshift issues in his car. He was eliminated along with Nyck De Vries, Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant, and Yuki Tsunoda.

Qualifying 2

As the second qualifying session (Q2) got underway, teams focused on securing a spot within the top 15. Notably, Ferrari and Mercedes opted to use used tires, potentially affecting their race pace compared to Red Bull.



Nevertheless, the session was not without frustrations, as Verstappen and Sergio Perez had their lap times deleted for exceeding track limits. Verstappen expressed his discontent over team radio, criticising the track limits situation. Despite the setbacks, he managed an impressive time and secured a place in the 1:04s. In contrast, Perez's lap time was deleted a total of 3 times.



Norris continued to impress, temporarily taking the top spot (P1) in Q2. Sainz closely followed in second place, trailing by just 0.085 seconds. With three minutes remaining in Q2, Perez suffered further disappointment as another lap time got deleted, leaving him unable to improve his position. George Russell, Esteban Ocon, and Piastri also had their lap times deleted.



As the session concluded, the eliminated drivers included Russell, Ocon, Piastri, Perez, and Bottas.

Qualifying 3

In the final qualifying session (Q3), drivers gave their best to secure starting positions for the upcoming race. Alonso chose to use new tires as part of his strategy. His teammate Lance Stroll had his lap time deleted multiple times.



Norris managed an impressive fourth place despite using an old set of soft tires. Hamilton secured the fifth position on the grid. Alex Albon matched Verstappen's pace in the first sector but lost time in the middle of the lap, finishing in sixth place.



Stroll out-qualified Alonso for the second time this season. Verstappen secured pole position, marking the fourth consecutive pole this season and at the Red Bull Ring.



In the final moments, Charles Leclerc pushed hard to improve his position but missed out to Verstappen by 0.048 seconds. Norris showcased McLaren's upgrades with a solid fourth-place finish, followed by Hamilton in fifth place. Stroll out-qualified Alonso for the second time this season. Hulkenberg managed to secure eighth place for Haas.



Pierre Gasly took ninth place for Alpine, and Albon rounded out the top ten after his lap was deleted.



With the starting grid set, fans eagerly await an exciting F1 race filled with battles and potential surprises.

Austria Qualifying Summary

Verstappen's best time of 1:04.391 secured a 0.048s lead over Leclerc and a further 0.142s advantage over Sainz.



With his impressive performance, Norris secured a spot next to Sainz, while Hamilton settled in the top five.



Stroll outperformed Alonso in qualifying, and Albon secured the tenth position in Q3.



Unfortunately, Perez faced disappointment as he failed to make Q3 for the fourth consecutive time, with his lap time being deleted in the final moments of Q2.

Driver of the Day

Alex Albon has been awarded the Driver of the Day by VAVEL for his exceptional performance, pushing the Williams to its limits.



In Q1, Albon achieved the same lap time as Hamilton, clocking in at 1:05:673. Furthermore, during the Q2 corner analysis, he was faster than Russell by 0.06 seconds.



Securing an impressive P10, Albon also out-qualified his teammate Sargeant, who will start in P18 for the race. Having received the Driver of the Day award in the previous Canada GP for scoring points, Albon continues to demonstrate his strength in the Williams, consistently pushing it to its maximum potential. He could score points during this race with this strong form if his speed remains consistent.