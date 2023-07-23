Hungarian Grand Prix: Driver and Constructor Ratings

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 23: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 23, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen took his second place in qualifying and converted it into a win this afternoon at the Hungaroring. Lando Norris would finish in second and Sergio Perez would come home to claim third place.

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton was on pole position, but got off to an awful start losing positions to Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on the opening lap.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 23: Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 Team (L), Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing (C) and Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing (R) on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 23, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images)

The opening lap was full of drama, with a plethora of cars colliding. Zhou Guanyu qualifed an excellent fifth place, but had a major issue at the start of the race. This led to a slow start where the Chinese driver collided with Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo subsequently went into Ocon, who was sent into his teammate Pierre Gasly with such incredible force he broke his seat when landing. Both Alpine's would retire.



Now we will take a look at each of the teams' driver and constructors ratings for the race.

· Red Bull: 10/10

Max Verstappen: 10/10

Sergio Perez: 10/10

Max Verstappen continued his dominance at the Hungaroring this afternoon and ran a faultless race which once again saw him claim victory.

Sergio Perez began the race from 9th place, but fought back well to guide his Red Bull into the podium places. The Mexican showcased his technique and talent throughout, with some skillful overtaking.

Overall this was another stellar weekend for Red Bull, with both drivers on the podium and breaking Mclaren's record for consecutive race wins; which has stood since Senna and Prost in 1988.

· Mercedes: 7/10

Lewis Hamilton: 6/10

George Russell: 7/10

Lewis Hamilton was on pole this weekend for the first time since Jeddah 2021 and will have been desperate to compete for a win. However, his hopes were soon diminished after a poor start and handful of issues saw him finish 4th and out of the podium places.

George Russell was victim of a poor strategy by Mercedes in qualifying which saw him start the race in 18th. Despite this, he battled hard and would come home to finish in a very respectable 6th place.

Overall the car had a lot of issues over the course of the weekend, but gaining pole position will have no doubt been a huge positive for the team. However they had a fairly disappointing race.

· Aston Martin: 5/10

Fernando Alonso: 4/10

Lance Stroll: 6/10

Alonso qualified in 8th place and had a fairly lacklustre race, losing one place and finishing 9th. A shadow of his former self this season where he was previously competing for podiums.

Lance Stroll qualified in 14th place and managed to earn his team a point, finishing in 10th. Not a bad race for the Canadian but nothing to really write home about.

A double points finish for Aston Martin isn't bad but is far from where they were aspiring to be at the beginning of the season. Overall a fairly disappointing weekend.

· Ferrari: 6/10

Charles Leclerc: 5/10

Carlos Sainz: 6/10

Charles Leclerc began the race from 6th position and would lose a place, finishing in 7th. This is mainly from receiving a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Carlos Sainz began the afternoon in 11th place, after a very poor qualifying session. However the Spaniard did well to elevate his Ferrari into the points, finishing 8th place.

Much like Aston Martin, a double points finish isn't bad but will be way off the Scuderia's expected finishing positions at the start of the season.

· Mclaren: 8/10

Lando Norris: 9/10

Oscar Piastri: 8/10

Lando Norris once again ran a brilliant race. The Brit began from third on the grid and came home to finish in an excellent second place for consecutive races. The order of the pit stops between him and Oscar no doubt was key in his success but he still ran an excellent race overall.

His Rookie teammate Oscar Piastri began from fourth and would finish in 5th place. This was through no fault of his own but mainly down to pit strategy at Mclaren. Still an incredible result for the Australian rookie.

Another fantastic weekend for Mclaren, following their heroics at Silverstone, sees the team take home another massive points haul. The upgrades to the car leave the team in an incredible position and fighting for race wins, a true shadow of their former selves at the start of the campaign.

· Alpine: 3/10

Esteban Ocon: 3/10

Pierre Gasly: 3/10

After today most people would be calling for a 0/10, with both drivers failing to finish and receiving a DNF early into the race. However, this was not the fault of either driver and was just a very unlucky occurrence. We hope Ocon is okay after he broke his seat from the impact and was assessed at the medical centre - he has since been given the all clear and confirmed to be okay alongside Gasly.

A very unlucky weekend for the French team, but no points and a double DNF can be nothing else other than a failure.

· Williams: 4/10

Alexander Albon: 5/10

Logan Sargeant 1/10

Albon began the race from 16th place and fought back well to finish in a respectable 11th, just one place away from the points.

Logan Sargeant retired late on in the race due a mechanical issue, but he was running in second to last place, only ahead of Kevin Magnussen - so this had no real impact on the American's race.

No points and a pretty poor weekend is the result for Williams.

· Haas: 2/10

Kevin Magnussen: 2/10

Nico Hulkenberg: 2/10

There isn't much to say regarding Magnussen's race. He did finish the race - albeit last - but better than he has done recently.

Nico Hulkenberg qualified P10, so a points finish was entirely possible. However, the German lost four places and would only finish 14th.

No points and a poor performance. Work to do in the HAAS garages ahead of Spa.

· Alfa Romeo: 2/10

Zhou Guanyu: 1/10

Valterri Bottas: 2/10

After an extremely promising qualifying which saw Zhou Guanyu in 5th place, all his hard work saturday would evaporate instantly. The Chinese driver had problems off the start and caused a crash which would see both Alpine drivers retire. He came home 16th place, only receiving a point for finishing the race.

Valterri Bottas again had an excellent qualifying, starting from 7th on the grid. However he was unable to convert this into a points finish, finishing a disappointing 14th place.

After qualifying Alfa Romeo would have had high hopes of a double points finish this weekend. However neither driver finished in the points leaving the team thinking of what could have been at the Hungaroring.

· AlphaTauri: 4/10

Yuki Tsunoda: 3/10

Daniel Ricciardo: 4/10

Yuki Tsunoda had a fairly uneventful race, other than the first lap incident. He finished 15th, after starting 17th; only gaining places from the retirements.

On his return to Formula 1, Daniel Ricciardo was running in last place for much of the race. However a clever strategy decision saw him rise and finish in a respectable 13th - the same as where he started on the grid.

The 2023 season has been dismal for AlphaTauri and today was no different, no points today and just two in the constructors overall. Today and the season as a whole has been disastrous for the Red Bull sister team.

· Driver of the Day: Lando Norris

The British driver once again ran a superb race, finishing in second place and ahead of the virtually unbeatable Red Bull of Sergio Perez. Norris still deserves the accolade, even if he did break Max Verstappen's winner's trophy!

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 23: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 23, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

​

​ ​

