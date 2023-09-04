Four things we learnt from Max Verstappen's record breaking victory

Despite some great defending from Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen eventually got past him and never looked back.

The start was delayed due to an engine failure from the Alpha Tauri of Yuki Tsunoda. This delay and the extra formation laps shortened the race distance to 51 laps.

There was two DNF's in this race, being the Alpine of Esteban Ocon and the other being technically a non-starter in the aformentioned Tsunoda.

Carlos Sainz has the ability

Carlos Sainz has proven any doubters of his ability this weekend. The entire race weekend he was quicker than Charles Leclerc, he has had to answer questions this season about his ability compared to his teammate but by out-qualifying and beating Leclerc in the race he has shown he can be the number one guy for Ferrari.

Coming into this weekend there have been questions about whether or not Carlos had the ability to be a Ferrari driver let alone a number one driver. This weekend he silenced these doubters, out performing Charles whenever it mattered, on a track Leclerc has previously won at no less.

This was a statement race from the Spaniard who showcased all faucets of his talent with a strong defence against the champion-elect and beating his teammate when it mattered.

Sainz had a really strong qualifying by snatching pole position away from a dominant Verstappen. This form translated into the actual race. The start of the race was crucial for Carlos who managed to get a better start than Max and maintain his lead exiting turn one.

The 'smooth operator' kept Verstappen in his rear view until the pace of the Red Bull proved too strong, ultimately Carlos finished in the final podium position after defending strongly against his Ferrari teammate in the final laps.

The Monza curse isn't real

Max Verstappen broke the supposed 'Monza curse' that had plagued Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc in the previous years.

He was initially frustrated by Carlos Sainz at the start of the race repeatedly attempting to pass him at turn one but with a great defensive performance from the former McLaren man, he was unable to make the move stick.

Unfortunately for Sainz on the 13th lap the championship leader finally made the pass and he never looked back from there. He made it look easy work for the rest of the race and towards the final few laps even managed an issue with the car.

Alex Albon is ready

Alex Albon is arguably having the season of his life this year. He has been currently responsible for all of Williams' points this season and is massively over-performing his car.

During the race he was able to hold up and keep behind both the McLaren's in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri which is an impressive feat considering how strong the McLaren car has looked in recent races.

His performances ultimately have shown that when the time comes for him to have another chance at challenging for podiums in a car capable of doing so he will have the necessary ability to thrive.

Fernando is faster

This may seem obvious, but in a weekend where the Aston Martin's didn't look quick at any point, Fernando Alonso continues to shine.

His pace relative to his teammate in Lance Stroll is so far apart it seems like they're racing separate cars. Not at any point this season so far has Alonso seemed threatened, or challenged by Stroll in terms of pace.

Fernando finished just over 40 seconds earlier than the Canadian which should feel like humiliation. For Lance to gain any ground on Fernando and prove himself to be worthy of his seat, he will have to drive the best he ever has for the remainder of the season.