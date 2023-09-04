Hamilton: "These races are incredibly well-fought"

The Italian Grand Prix is always one to look forward to, and this year was no different.

After a delayed start caused by Yuki Tsunoda's stricken Alpha Tauri, the race went underway with two less laps.

It was another dominating result from Max Verstappen, who became the first driver ever to get ten consecutive race wins. His teammate, Sergio Perez, came back from a fifth place in qualifying and made it another 1-2 for championship leaders Red Bull Racing.

Monza's long straights give many chances for close battles and it was Ferrari's pole-sitter Carlos Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc who gave the Tifosi a fight for the last podium spot.

Both Mercedes drivers were given five second penalties for contact with Esteban Ocon and Oscar Piastri, but their strategies allowed them to quickly gain the necessary gap to keep their on-track position of fifth and sixth.

George Russell: 'Fifth place was probably the maximum today'

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

A strong qualifying for George Russell meant that he was set up for a podium on Sunday, but he admitted the Mercedes had a "maximised weekend" with the low aero package that he says "isn't as strong as others".

He was given the tricky task of defending from the race pace of the Red Bull, which ultimately overtook him before he pitted for the Hard tyre. Leaving the pits, he was given a five second penalty for contact, but he continued and finished fifth.

"Fifth place was probably the maximum today and I think we would've taken that before this weekend.

"We've outpaced McLaren and Aston Martin here, but unfortunately Ferrari were just a step ahead of us here - and then the Red Bull out front."

He matched what Carlos Sainz said about keeping the Red Bull behind, saying: "They were so fast in the high-speed corners today and I just couldn't keep Perez behind any longer than I did in the early laps.

He was racing alone for the most part after being overtaken by Perez, with a six second gap to the Ferraris in front.

Looking ahead, he is excited to head to the twistier track in Singapore, mentioning the team's pace from last year.

"We were competitive there last year and I think that our car will be better suited to that circuit, so hopefully we can fight a bit closer to the front than we managed here."

Lewis Hamilton: "I was worried my tyres would go off"

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton lagged behind his teammate all weekend, finishing qualifying four places behind and one position behind in the race.

He was one of the only drivers on an offset strategy, preferring to start on the Hard tyre. His team mentioned his slower initial pace was due to waiting for the tyres to rise to the correct temperature, but he felt good following the Mclarens on their Medium tyres.

He said: "It was nice to be offset but difficult at the beginning and not easy to follow the DRS train.

"There was a big gap to catch after the first stop, and I was worried my tires would go off when I caught them, but fortunately theirs did the same."

On the approach to the second chicane, Roggia, he tapped Piastri on his outside. The incident forced the McLaren driver to pit but Hamilton kept going after being handed a penalty.

Reflecting on the crash, he said: "The incident with Piastri was just unfortunate. I misjudged the gap and it was totally my fault - I went and apologised to him straight after."

Similar to Russell, he mentioned he is: "Looking forward to Singapore" after "maximising today."

Toto Wolff echoes his drivers' comments, but adds: "Like always, we need to be careful not to be too happy about finishing fifth and sixth."

The next Grand Prix will be held at the Marina Bay Sands circuit in Singapore on the 15-17th of September.