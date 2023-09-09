Your guide to the Singapore GP

After another dominating performance by Max Verstappen and Red Bull in Italy, fans hope someone can challenge him in Singapore.

We've been racing here since 2008, with many iconic moments and infamous incidents. This guide tells you the key facts ahead of Sunday's race.

Inception

The first ever Formula 1 event in Singapore was in 1966 on the now non-existent Thomson Circuit.

This race was officially part of the Formula Libre calendar, yet the historic F1 championship races were also held. The track was removed from the calendar in 1973 due to unsuitability and danger.

Modern races have been held at the Marina Bay Sands track, which was designed by Herman Tilke and KBR Inc. The first event, held in 2008, was F1's 800th race and its first in the night. Around 110,000 tickets were sold.

It was Fernando Alonso who won the first edition, but it was later overshadowed by 'Crashgate' (more on that later). Felipe Massa also drove away from his pit box while the fuel hose was still attached, causing fuel to be spilled over the pit lane.

The Singapore GP was quickly a favourite for its glamorous backdrop that features the iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

What's the circuit like?

The 5km track is known for its physically demanding and humid conditions. The drivers must navigate through 23 corners whilst in temperatures exceeding 50C in the cockpit, making them lose about 4kg of bodyweight during the race!

The track is also bumpy, which is made worse by the porpoising effects of modern F1 cars. A resurfacing is in the works to mitigate this issue.

From 2008 to 2012, the 'Singapore Sling' of turn 10 would be a fan favourite, as the drivers had to fight through a tight triple chicane. The corners was changed to a simple left hander due to some cars taking flight over the kerbs.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images,)

The cars also used to drive underneath a grandstand, but this is temporarily change due to construction near the site.

Previous races been governed by safety cars, which have featured 23 times in the 13 races held here. It is the only track to have had a safety car in each round.

If you want some highlights, check out the start of the 2017 race or the spectator walking on the track in 2015. Any of the races held here are worth having a look at, though.

Who's dominated the streets?

Sebastian Vettel has reigned supreme in Singapore, claiming five victories with Lewis Hamilton close behind with four.

Current leaders Red Bull share the same amount of team victories as Mercedes with four, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez clinching the win in 2022 ahead of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on the podium.

Qualifying is more important than ever in the modern era as F1 cars have gotten wider, making it highly difficult to overtake.

Crashgate: The infamous F1 Scandal

The first race in Singapore is now infamously remembered as the scene of Crashgate, where Renault had asked one of their drivers to crash on purpose.

On the 14th lap of the 2008 Singapore GP, Nelson Piquet Jr's Renault span into the barriers, causing a safety car. His teammate, Fernando Alonso, was handed the lead due to an earlier pitstop. He then remained in the lead to win the race.

Piquet said his crash was a "simple mistake", yet, after being dropped by the team a year later, told the FIA that he was asked to crash on purpose to help out Alonso.

This prompted a huge investigation into the alleged cheating, which turned out to be true. Flavio Briatore, Team Principal, and Pat Symonds, Engineering Director, were forced to leave the team and were suspended from FIA events.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Felipe Massa was suspicious of cheating at the time and had asked FIA management to investigate, yet nothing was done. Bernie Ecclestone later remarked that he knew of the cheating but wanted to 'save the sport form a scandal'. Massa is currently legal action towards the FIA.

The event is known as one of F1's worst controversies.

Who's likely to win this year?

The obvious favourite is, of course, Max Verstappen, but Singapore's high unpredictability makes it anyone's game.

Mercedes are known this year for their high downforce package, which they hope will help them move to the front of the pack.

Alex Albon, whilst incredibly fast, may struggle this week as the Williams is said to be worse in high downforce conditions such as this.

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is this weekend, the 15-17th of September.