Singapore Grand Prix 2023 Qualifying Rundown: Sainz secures second consecutive pole position

After a series of strong showings during the practice sessions, the Ferrari team entered qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix with high hopes of maintaining their competitive edge and clinching pole position. In an exciting turn of events, Carlos Sainz lived up to those expectations by securing the coveted pole position. The stage is now set for an eagerly anticipated race this Sunday, with George Russell joining Sainz on the front row and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top three.

Photo Credits: @F1 on Twitter

Qualifying 1

The Marina Bay Street Circuit roared to life as the first qualifying session (Q1) unfolded in Singapore, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Yuki Tsunoda made a strong impression with his lap time of 1:31.991, securing the top position during the session. Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen surprised onlookers by initially securing the second spot. However, as the session progressed, Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, and Liam Lawson improved their lap times, eventually relegating Magnussen to fifth place.

The qualifying session took a dramatic turn when Lance Stroll suffered a high-speed crash at the final corner while on a push lap. Stroll's car appeared to clip the exit kerb at the first apex, leading to a loss of control and a significant collision with the outside wall. Stroll promptly exited the car and told his team he was feeling alright. Nevertheless, Stroll was taken to the medical centre for mandatory checks as a precautionary measure due to the high G-force impact. Consequently, the race was red-flagged, and the drivers eliminated from the session included Stroll, Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas, and Piastri, with the latter managing to narrowly avoid a collision with Stroll during his push lap.

Qualifying 2

In the second qualifying session (Q2), congestion on the track and instances of cars impeding each other heightened the tension. An unexpected development occurred when Max Verstappen's car stalled just as Logan Sargeant was on a flying lap. Competition was fierce, with Fernando Alonso initially taking the lead, followed closely by Kevin Magnussen.

To the astonishment of many, both Red Bull drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, failed to secure a spot in Q3, finishing in the 11th and 13th positions, respectively. It's worth noting that Verstappen will be investigated for impeding the pit lane during Q1 and interfering with Yuki Tsunoda's run in Q2. Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda, and Alex Albon were also eliminated from Q2. Liam Lawson secured a spot in Q3, edging out Verstappen by a mere 0.007 seconds. Sainz led the way in Q2 with a lap time of 1:31.439, followed by Russell, Alonso, Magnussen, and Norris in the top five.

Qualifying 3

In the final qualifying session (Q3), Carlos Sainz continued to showcase his mastery of the Marina Bay Circuit, securing the fastest time with an impressive 1:30.984. Other drivers struggled to match Sainz's incredible pace as he secured his second consecutive pole position.

George Russell clinched the second spot on the starting grid with a time of 1:31.056, trailing Sainz by a mere fraction of a second. Charles Leclerc completed the top three in Q3, registering a time of 1:31.063. Lando Norris secured the fourth starting position, benefiting from the upgrades to his McLaren, while Lewis Hamilton joined him in the fifth spot. Magnussen also made a noteworthy impression this weekend, placing his Haas in a commendable sixth position.

As the Red Bulls grapple with unforeseen hurdles and the demanding Marina Bay Circuit looms ahead, the Singapore Grand Prix promises to be an unmissable race, with the top three drivers setting their sights on breaking Red Bull's season-long winning streak.