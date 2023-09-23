Japanaese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen back on form in qualifying

An incredibly fast time of 1:28.877 by the Red Bull driver gave him pole position for Sunday's race.

The McLaren’s were always close behind but never quick enough to bring the fight to the Dutchman, who, even on older tires, was faster in every session.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda qualified P8 in front of his home crowd, his first Q3 since Monaco.

A frustrated Logan Sargeant crashed out in Q1, which halted progress at the start of Saturday running.

Given their quick pace last weekend, Ferrari and Mercedes found it difficult to match the pace of the Mclarens.

Here's a rundown of the action on Japan:

Q1

Lance Stroll was first out in qualifying, hoping to improve on his 19th place in FP3.

The early moments of the session were topped by championship leader Max Verstappen, hoping to prove something this weekend after a disappointing Singapore.

After a fast lap from Mclaren's Lando Norris, the session was red flagged when Logan Sargeant hit the barriers coming out the final corner. He was OK but the team have a big rebuild job before lights out.

Ferrari, after not setting a time in the first half of the session, were out quickly to set a banker time, which put Charles Leclerc P3 and Carlos Sainz P5.

In the final shootout, pole position favourite Verstappen topped Q1 with Norris and Leclerc behind him.

Liam Lawson surprised the grid with a flying P4 after the chequered flag was waved. He hopes to impress other teams on the grid as Alpha Tauri have not selected him for next year.

Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll, Nico Hulkenberg, Guanyu Zhou and Logan Sargent were dropped in Q1.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Q2

Again, Verstappen was quickest in the first part of Q2 with a 1:29.964, even though he was out on old soft tyres. His teammate, Sergio Perez, went P4 on new tyres.

The McLaren’s were not waiting around and set P2 and P3 laps in the first half, with home hero Yuki Tsunoda in P5.

Similar to Vettel in Brazil a couple of years ago, Pierre Gasly felt something in his pedal box! The team were quick to diagnose the issue.

Leclerc was the fastest overall in a drama less Q2, the only other driver to go faster than a 1:30. Verstappen and Perez were on his heels behind.

Lawson was out in Q2, but his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda found a lot more speed in this session to finish seventh.

In the end, Liam Lawson, Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen were out in Q2.

Q3

The wind picked up in Q3, which is consequential at a high-speed track like this.

A blistering lap by Verstappen put him P1 at the start. His 1:29.012 is the fastest so far today.

Similar to Q2, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri quickly went up to P2 and P3, both almost half a second slower.

There was no surprise as Max Verstappen was the only driver to cross the 1:28 threshold with a 1:28.877, which puts him on pole for tomorrow's race.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The McLaren’s follow in P2 and P3, Piastri in front of Norris.

The Ferrari’s are P4 and P6, with Leclerc in front. Sergio Perez splits them in P5.

The Mercedes’ were next with Hamilton P7, Suzuka being one of his favourite tracks.

Rounding out the top ten were home favourite Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso.

Who to look out for?

Of course, Red Bull is the favourite to win tomorrow, but they are not the only ones hoping to impress.

The fast development and upgrades of the McLaren team may put them more in contention than ever to bring home a podium tomorrow.

Liam Lawson's experience in Super Formula around this track may give him the upper hand of the drivers outside the top ten, so he will be good to look out for.

The race gets underway at 6am GMT tomorrow, 2pm local Japanese time.