Four things we learnt from the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix

After a desperate weekend in Singapore which seemed to turn F1’s form book upside down, normal order was restored at Suzuka as Max Verstappen and Red Bull cruised to victory at one of the sport’s most iconic venues.

The win finally clinched the Constructor’s Championship for the Milton Keynes based team - a fact that was frankly a foregone conclusion since the season opener - but nevertheless it is remarkably impressive given the number of races (and sprint races) still to take place in 2023.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said post-race that the team have the biggest six months of development ahead of them in their history. It is hard to disagree. The Silver Arrows, along with Ferrari, found themselves not only a long way off of Red Bull but also a long way back from McLaren.

McLaren’s rise has been one of the stories of the season, with their double podium at Suzuka a just reward for their superb second half of the year. It is, of course, too early to tell, but perhaps the Woking team will be the biggest threat to Red Bull next season.

Let’s now take a look at what we learnt from the Japanese Grand Prix.

Rookie sensation Piastri stars in Suzuka

In the week where Oscar Piastri committed his long term future to McLaren, the Australian more than showed his worth with an excellent showing in Japan in which he claimed his first career podium finish.

It now seems even more incredible that Piastri was forced to sit out the 2022 season having romped to the F3 and F2 titles with no race seat available to him, but it is has surely been worth the wait for the Aussie, finding himself in what is currently Formula One’s second fastest car.

Perhaps the greatest testament of his ability is his treatment within the team itself. Many rookie drivers play second fiddle to their experienced teammates, but there is no sign of that at McLaren, such as Piastri’s speed and ability.

Oscar Piastri capped off a wonderful weekend with his first career podium finish. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The McLaren duo are young but are arguably the strongest driver pairing on the grid right now and while there is work to do to close the gap to Red Bull, we can safely say that the sleeping giants are sleeping no more.

No such fortune for Sargeant

Rookie drivers in 2023 have certainly had a mixed fate. Piastri and Liam Lawson are excelling, Nyck de Vries was replaced mid-season and now it appears Logan Sargeant is on the brink.

The American remains the only driver on the grid to not have his seat confirmed for 2024 so far. His performance at Suzuka absolutely wouldn’t have helped his cause.

A self-inflicted qualifying crash preceded a clumsy punt of Valtteri Bottas in the race on Sunday. Both of which have surely pushed Sargeant close to the point of no return with the Grove outfit.

Sargeant’s saving grace might be the lack of an obvious replacement. Given his status within the Red Bull young driver programme, it seems unlikely that Liam Lawson winds up at Williams. Mercedes young driver Frederik Vesti, currently second in the F2 standings, similarly appears to not be heading Williams’ way either.

Even if his rookie season hasn’t gone quite to plan, there is still plenty to look forward too for Sargeant. Two of the remaining six races will be in front of a home crowd.

Last week’s contenders = this week’s pretenders

This weekend’s race in Japan confirmed that the shake up to the order in Singapore was a one off in almost every regard.

Ferrari and Mercedes (admittedly with Lando Norris sandwiched in the middle) were the main protagonists for the win at Marina Bay, but neither could get within 40 seconds of Red Bull around the high speed turns of Suzuka.

The race highlighted just how far the Scuderia and Silver Arrows have to go to challenge for titles once more. Ferrari haven’t consistently challenged for race wins since the second half of 2019 and Mercedes have only won one race since Hamilton was denied his eighth World Championship in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had a difficult weekend. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

The two teams will hotly compete for second in this year’s constructor’s standings though and, with it, the extra prize money before they firmly set their sights on 2024.

Red Bull seal the inevitable

In 2023’s least shocking news, Red Bull wrapped up the Constructor’s Championship thanks to champion-elect Max Verstappen’s crushing win at Suzuka.

While the result of the championship has long been a formality, it officially means that the last 15 championships have been shared by Red Bull and Mercedes (in 2009, the Brackley outfit won as Brawn GP)

Barring the 2010, 2012 and 2021 championships, the remaining 12 have been won with ease with multiple races to spare, marking an unprecedented period of domination by two teams in Formula One history.

Despite many regulation changes and the recent introduction of the cost cap, Red Bull and Mercedes have risen above it all to dominate our beloved sport.

Max Verstappen looks to clinch the Driver’s Championship when Formula One heads to Lusail for the Qatar Grand Prix in two weeks’ time.