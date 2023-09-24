Japanese Grand Prix: Verstappen wins in Suzuka, as Red Bull win the Constructors Championship

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has won the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, early on Sunday morning in what was a magnificent drive. Verstappen had to deal with both McLaren's of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris off the start line both trying to make the move past the double world champion.

But the Dutchman's car had the superior grip and speed to fend off both McLaren's in turn two.

But from there on out he controlled the race comfortably and despite a few safety car incidents early on in the race, he was able to just cruise to victory some 19 seconds ahead of Norris in second and over 35 seconds ahead of Piastri.

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

In what is a 48th career win, Verstappen crossed the line to secure Red Bull Racing a sixth Constructors Championship in what is on the day of Honda's 75th anniversary. Red Bull are the 2023 F1 Constructors Champions and Verstappen could secure a third consecutive world championship in Qatar in two weeks in the sprint race due to Perez having a DNF.

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and his team celebrate their Constructors' Championship win in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Joining him on the podium was the two McLaren's Lando Norris coming in for a second consecutive second place and Oscar Piastri in his first season in Formula One bags his first podium with an awesome drive and was rightfully voted driver of the day.

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed Lando Norris of Great Britain,McLaren and Third placed Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren and Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Story of the race

As a result of an altercation at the start of lap 1, the safety car was called early. The track has debris. The Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas was driving had damage to the front.

It was a little more disorganised behind the leading three. Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton got into a fight and had a coming together both getting damaged in the process. Also, the Williams of Alex Albon received damage from Valtteri Bottas' Alfa Romeo.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes and Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes going into the first corner at the start of the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Perez was given a five-second time penalty for a safety car infringement, but then a few laps later tangled with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen which brought him back into the pit for a second front wing, and he received another five-second time penalty.

Perez was brought in to retire the car, but then several laps later he was sent back out on track with the Red Bull mechanics having somewhat fixed the car. He was sent back out because, at the time of his initial retirement, Perez had two five-second time penalties against his name, so Red Bull after getting confirmation from the FIA sent him back out to serve his time penalty so Perez wouldn't get a grid penalty for the next race.

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leaves the garage to return to the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Ferarri and Mercedes were scrapping it out behind Verstappen and the two McLaren's, at one point Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were fighting it out and almost too close for comfort at times, Russell went on a long stint with a one-stop strategy in the hope of being in the mix come to the end of the race, but it may have proven costly because Russell was dropping off towards the end of the race and in the final few laps was overtaken by his teammate Hamilton and Carlos Sainz. Charles Leclerc had a decent race, he came home in fourth scored some decent points and seemed to bypass all the chaos.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 leads George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 as they compete for position on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka International Racing Course on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Alpine had a tidy race despite Esteban Ocon having to put early on both Ocon and Gasly scored double points, coming home with a 9th and 10th place finish in Japan which is a really good result for the team.

Elsewhere on the track, Williams had a double DNF with Logan Sargent clipping Valtteri Bottas with the Fin and the American eventually having to retire their cars, also Alex Albon limped out on lap 27 possibly because of the damage he received early on.

Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Alfa Romeo F1 runs off the track during the first lap of the F1 Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on September 24, 2023 in Suzuka, Japan. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

F1 goes to Qatar in two weeks time for the next race in the schedule, round 18 is on the 6th-8th October. Where Max Verstappen could be crowned 2023 F1 world champion for the third consecutive year.