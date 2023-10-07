Qatar Grand Prix Sprint: Max Verstappen claims third world title

Max Verstappen secured his third consecutive Formula One world championship after finishing second behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in an incident-packed sprint race at Qatar’s Lusail circuit.

Lando Norris battled back from a slow start to claim third place in the 19-lap race that saw three safety cars deployed and five drivers retire, including Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

The Mexican’s failure to finish confirmed Verstappen as champion and now sees the Dutchman join an elite list of drivers, consisting of Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, Niki Lauda, Sir Jackie Stewart, and Sir Jack Brabham, to have claimed three titles.

In becoming world champion on a Saturday, Verstappen becomes the first driver to do so since Piquet in 1983.

Story of the Race

With all eyes on Verstappen before the start of the race, pole sitter Piastri led the field into turn one, as the Red Bull driver made an uncharacteristically slow start, dropping from third to fifth off the line.

In contrast, Mercedes’ George Russell and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who both started on soft tyres, made excellent getaways, taking second and third positions respectively, as Norris dropped down to sixth having started on the front row.

The first lap also saw the first of three appearances from the safety car as Liam Lawson, driving in his last race weekend for AlphaTauri before Daniel Ricciardo’s return from injury, spun off and beached his car in the gravel.

Soon after Piastri’s restart on lap three, Russell took the lead of the race with a well-executed move down the inside of the Australian, before Williams driver Logan Sargeant triggered a second safety car by spinning into the gravel also.

Upon the second restart of the race, Verstappen began to make his way through the field in search of victory.

He dispatched Charles Leclerc down the main straight on lap nine to move into fourth before performing an identical move on Sainz a lap later to move into the top three.

At the start of lap 11, Piastri regained the lead from George Russell as the McLaren’s medium tyres began to show their superiority over the Mercedes on the soft compound.

Prior to the race, Verstappen only needed a sixth-place finish to claim the three points he needed for the championship, but on lap 11, his finishing position became academic as Perez was taken out by Esteban Ocon - having been clipped my Nico Hulkenberg – which guaranteed Verstappen the title.

The incident saw all three drivers involved retire from the race as Bert Mylander brought the safety car out for a third time.

Perez cut a disappointed figure as he climbed out of his Red Bull in a season where the former Sauber, McLaren, Force India and Racing Point driver had hoped to challenge Verstappen at the top of the standings.

Instead, he, like the rest of the grid, has been powerless to stop Verstappen in one of the most one-sided seasons in Formula One history.

By the time the cars of Perez and Ocon had been cleared from the gravel, it left a five-lap sprint to determine the victor.

Russell was soon hunted down by Verstappen, who was complaining about the state of his tyres, and relinquished second place on lap 16.

Piastri however, had a two second lead over the world champion and held on to take the first win in any format of his Formula One career.

Norris was able to mount a late charge up the grid, having spent most of the race battling with the two Ferraris, which resulted in him also overtaking Russell to claim third.

Lewis Hamilton, who started 12th, used all his experience to finish fifth ahead of Sainz and Leclerc as Alex Albon came home in eighth to take the final points position.