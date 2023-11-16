Las Vegas: lights, speed and spectacle

After closing the triplet of consecutive races with a sporting spectacle in Brazil, the competition travels to America for the penultimate installment of the season.

Drivers, teams and teams have wanted to add their grain of sand to the great spectacle of "Sin City". Helmets, car liveries and special events await spectators this weekend in and around the circuit .

History of the circuit

The Las VegasGrand Prix was once known as the Caesars PalaceGrand Prix. However, this event only lasted two years in Formula 1, in 1981 and 1982.

After the abandonment of racing to the city, the circuit continued to serve as a meeting point for competitions such as the CART IndyCar World Series, although it was also short-lived.

After several misunderstandings of the Formula 1 leadership with other circuits in America, Las Vegas was again postulated as a valid option for the championship, however, the layout and the type of track did not convince Formula 1.

During the two years the Grand Prix was held in the city, both Nelson Piquet (1981) and Alboreto (1982), Grand Prix racers, declared that the physical conditions of the race were extreme. Running at those temperatures, and in the middle of a desert, put the integrity of the drivers at risk.

The demands of the teams, drivers and sponsors did not compensate for another major problem, the poor attendance of the public.

Formula 1 was not very widespread in North America and, in addition, the price of tickets and the stay in the city for the Grand Prix weekend were exorbitant amounts.

The circuit was modified on certain occasions in order to attract the curiosity of other major motor racing events, however, it was not very successful.

This year, 2023, and with a complete renovation, changing the race schedule for a night production, and with the spectacle of the city, Formula 1 bet on a place that, in principle, is permeating in a different way than in its beginnings.

Despite this, certain drivers, including Max Verstappen, have shown their discomfort with this circuit, claiming that "the weekend is 1% race, 99% spectacle".

Las Vegas 1981 / @F1

The circuit

"Formula 1 Grand Prix Heineken Silver Las Vegas 2023" is the official name of a circuit that has 6.201 kilometers and seventeen turns, eleven right-handers, six left-handers.

There will be a total of fifty laps, making a distance of 310.05 kilometers. During these laps, the drivers will pass through areas such as the Caesar Palace, the Bellagio or the Venetian .

A circuit of a very striking speed , even with expectations of reaching points similar to the speed of Monza, "the Temple of Speed". With two DRS zones, three straights and tight and open corners, it is expected to be a circuit where the ability to overtake is considerably high.

On the two large straights linking the "front" and "rear" parts of the circuit, speeds of up to three hundred and forty-two kilometers per hour can be reached.

However, a differential element will be the temperature of the track and the air. Being a night race in the middle of the desert, even lower temperatures are expected than those seen in Zandvoort, which was a wet race.

This will directly affect tire management and the teams' decision on race strategies.

Formula 1 arrives at a new circuit, and with very unpredictable weather conditions for the cars.

On the other hand, one of the main drawbacks of the track layout is the pit lane exit. This is due to the fact that, as soon as the drivers leave the pits, they make a right turn, still inside the line that divides the track from the pit lane exit.

However, the next corner is left-handed, making the ideal line of the driver who is on the lap, completely hindered by the pit lane exit line of the driver.

Las Vegas Features / @F1

Weekend schedule

This weekend will also be somewhat special in terms of schedules during the Grand Prix.

The first free practice will be on Friday, November seventeenth from 05:30 to 06:30 in the morning in Spain. However, due to the time difference, at the track it will be 20:30 on Thursday, November sixteenth.

For the second free practice, in Spain it will be at 09:00 am on Friday, November seventeenth, and in Las Vegas at 00:00 am on Friday, November seventeenth.

For the third and last free practice, the time will be 05:30 am on Saturday, November eighteenth in Spain. In America, they will take place at 20:30 on Friday, November seventeenth.

For qualifying, in Spain it will be at 09:00 in the morning of Saturday eighteenth, while at the track it will be 00:00 on the same day, Saturday eighteenth.

Here comes the big curiosity and, is that the race will be on Saturday, specifically at 22:00 on the eighteenth, while in Spain will be at 07:00 on Sunday morning nineteenth.