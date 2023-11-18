Las Vegas GP Qualifying: Leclerc on pole in the inaugural race

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc celebrates after finishing in pole position in the qualifying session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Darron Cummings / AFP) (Photo by DARRON CUMMINGS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the highly anticipated Formula 1 event held in Las Vegas, Ferrari dominated qualifying, as Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: The view from Paris Hotel's Eiffel Tower during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, United States. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Leclerc beat teammate Carlos Sainz, who will start 12th due to a 10-place grid penalty, by a mere 0.044 seconds.

Leclerc will start alongside Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who finished third fastest overall, 0.378 seconds behind the lead.

Sparks fly from the car of Haas F1 Team's German driver Nico Hulkenberg as he races during the qualifying session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pierre Gasly of Alpine was placed fifth, behind Mercedes driver George Russell in fourth.

After the first runs, Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin fell from fourth place to tenth in a wild closing few seconds of the practice.

Alonso, who struggled in the Aston Martin on the straights, was beaten by a group of drivers who were more accustomed to finishing near the back but only completed one run in the final session: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant of Williams, Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo, in eighth place, and Kevin Magnussen of Haas, in ninth place.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton races during the qualifying session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the second session, Lewis Hamilton was only able to finish in eleventh place in his Mercedes, and Sergio Perez, the second driver for Red Bull was also eliminated in twelfth place after Red Bull made a mistake and pulled him into the pits with over two minutes left in the session, dropping him from sixth place. Because of Sainz's penalty, both will move up a spot.

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris (R) races during the qualifying session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were eliminated in the opening session after an incredibly bad qualifying run.

Given that McLaren's car performs better on large, purpose-built racetracks than on street races, it was always expected that the new street circuit would be challenging for them to handle. However, the dreadful qualifying session didn't go as planned.

During the first session, Norris and Piastri were the only entire team to be removed from qualifying, along with being among the first five drivers eliminated.

Chaos rages on in Las Vegas

As the chaotic first weekend of Formula One racing in more than 40 years proceeded on Saturday, rows of empty seats were visible as qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix got underway.

Friday's first practice session was stopped by a loose drainage cover, and the second practice session, which continued deep into the early hours of the morning, was delayed. This was the first Formula One weekend to take place in the city since 1982.

Fans have been put off by the very high ticket prices in Las Vegas, this was the scene during qualifying session 1. (Alex Harrington)

Because of this, a large number of spectators missed most of the action on Friday, and based on the photographs, it appears that this pattern has persisted into the second day of racing in Nevada.

As qualifying began at midnight local time, fans at the Vegas Strip Circuit captured footage of large sections of the grandstand being vacant.

Examining Ticketmaster data earlier this week, the Motorsports website Oversteer48.com discovered over 10,000 unsold grandstand tickets close to the circuit's East Harmon Zone and the recently built Sphere.

A representative for Formula One stated that the event is anticipated to be sold out and that approximately 100,000 spectators are expected throughout the three days of the Grand Prix.

The mayhem that broke out on Friday severely damaged their preparations, and fans—some of whom had paid $185,000 (£150,000) to watch the action—were incensed over the postponed session.

The F1 chiefs will be cursing their bad luck, as the commotion caused by the loose drain cover swiftly erased all of the flash and glamour.