Las Vegas GP LIVE Score Updates: Lando Norris out
Photo: Ferrari 

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
06:273 minutes ago

Lap 12/50

Gasly takes advantage of the DRS. Checo passes Stroll. Sainz passes Alonso.
06:2110 minutes ago

Lap 8/50

The race restarts, Max, Charles and Russell as the leaders. The Williams are still at 5 and 6.
06:1516 minutes ago

Lap 4/50

Safety Car for Lando Norris's McLaren that crashed into the wall. Oscar was almost going to leave shocked with his partner.
06:1021 minutes ago

Lap 2/50

Hamilton drops to 15. Checo goes to position 10 and goes to the pits with hard tires, just like Alonso.
06:0526 minutes ago

Lap 1/50

The race begins, first overtakes and problems for the leaders.
06:0031 minutes ago

Inicia la vuelta de formación

The formation lap begins, the drivers are already warming up the tires.
05:5536 minutes ago

Minutes from the start

Drivers ready, minutes away from starting the race on this street circuit in Las Vegas.

05:5041 minutes ago

Deadpool mode

This was the official helmet that Esteban Ocon will use in this Las Vegas GP, along with the same Ryan Reynolds who loved Deadpool's design.

05:45an hour ago

Elvis style

The Red Bull drivers with special clothing, inspired by Elvis, an important character in this city.
05:40an hour ago

Start the protocol

The United States anthem is heard, prior to the start of the Las Vegas GP.
05:35an hour ago

Mercedes is ready

Both drivers are ready minutes before starting the race in this Las Vegas Grand Prix.

05:30an hour ago

The celebrities ready for this GP

Las Vegas has brought us great celebrities awaiting this GP.
05:25an hour ago

Max Verstappen went against the Las Vegas GP

Verstappen made clear his annoyance with the circuit, leaving the following statements.


“I love Las Vegas, but not to drive in F1. I love going out, having a few drinks, betting everything on red and enjoying a good meal.”


“Monaco is at the level of the Champions League, this is the National League.”


“This weekend is 99% show and 1% sporting event.”

05:20an hour ago

Be careful with this information

The Las Vegas Review Journal has reported that a lawsuit has been filed against the organization of the Las Vegas GP, due to the chaotic moment of organization where fans were expelled, where it is said that they were given compensation.
05:15an hour ago

Carlos Sainz Theme

The Spanish driver has suffered in this Las Vegas GP, luck is not on his side. Due to that FIA sanction that put Sainz with 10 fewer places on the grid, starting 12 ahead of Pérez and Hamilton. The sewer was expensive for Ferrari, after said object damaged the car, where he commented in interviews that he did not feel like talking as he was in a very bad mood due to the events.
05:10an hour ago

Special presentation

Checo Pérez was presenting himself as a Boxer, where the Red Bull driver experienced an uncomfortable moment.
05:05an hour ago

They have arrived

The drivers have already arrived at the facilities of this Las Vegas street circuit, ready to start the race and discover who is the first winner.

05:002 hours ago

The fans arrived in Las Vegas

F1 fans from all over the world, locals and fans are ready for this Las Vegas GP, there is a great atmosphere in the stands and the paddock.
04:552 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute of the Las Vegas GP race. Shortly we will share interesting information about this race, drivers to follow and how the drivers will come out.
04:502 hours ago

Don't leave here to follow the Las Vegas GP live

In a few moments we will share with you the details prior to the Las Vegas GP live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Las Vegas such as statements from the protagonists, drivers to follow, and interesting facts about this Las Vegas GP.
Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
04:452 hours ago

How to watch Las Vegas GP Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

USA Time: 1:00 AM ET

USA TV channel (English): In F1TV

USA TV channel (Spanish): In F1TV

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

04:402 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Las Vegas GP: Race for the in F1 Race?

This is the start time of the Race Las Vegas GP: of Sunday, November 19, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, November 19, 2023

3:00 a.m.

 In F1TV and Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, November 19, 2023

2:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Star +.

Brazil

Sunday, November 19, 2023

3:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Star +.

Chile

Sunday, November 19, 2023

3:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, November 19, 2023

1:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, November 19, 2023

1:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Star +.

Spain

Sunday, November 19, 2023

7:00 a.m.

In Movistar and F1TV.

Canada

Sunday, November 19, 2023

1:00 a.m.

In F1TV

USA

Sunday, November 19, 2023

1:00 a.m.

In ESPN and F1TV

Mexico

Sunday, November 19, 2023

12:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Fox Sports

Paraguay

Sunday, November 19, 2023

3:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Star +.

Peru

Sunday, November 19, 2023

1:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, November 19, 2023

3:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, November 19, 2023

3:00 a.m.

In F1TV and Star +.
04:352 hours ago

Fernando Alonso's reactions

The Spanish driver is most satisfied with his result because with Carlos Sainz's 10-position sanction from the FIA, Alonso will start from ninth position.


“Very satisfied with the result, it has been a very good race, in Q3 happy with the laps, with new circuits we have more opportunities, Carlos, Checo, Lewis I have bad clients behind, the Ferraris are in another league, let's see if we can fight with Hamilton and Checo.”

04:302 hours ago

Sergio Pérez's reactions

Checo spoke with the media where he was very analytical about the bad moment he had in this Q1 and Q2. The Mexican driver believes that he and the circuit itself were improving as time went by.

"There is a lot to analyze from Q1, we were very committed to the program, we do two laps, we enter the pits, we leave with a lot of traffic, we couldn't have our last lap, we were almost eliminated from Q1, Q2 we finished very early with 4 minutes left "The session hurt us a little, we finished very early, the track was improving, it was the decision we made, there is something we have to analyze."

04:252 hours ago

Who is the favorite to win?

The favorite drivers to win this Las Vegas GP are indicated by the casinos to Max Verstappen, followed by Charles Leclerc and George Russell. A possible victory for Checo Pérez positions him as the fourth favorite of the betting houses. Although the grid ends with Charles, Max, George, Gasly and Albon as the first 5, victory seems more inclined to the Ferraris.

04:202 hours ago

The starting grid

The starting grid ended in the following way with Ferrari being at the top, Charles Leclerc took Pole. Being very fast and dominant from the beginning of the classification. Max Verstappen will start in second, Russell with Mercedes managed to close in third despite the intensity of Gasly who was fourth. The surprise of this race begins with the Williams occupying fifth and sixth position, Albon in fifth and Sargeant in sixth. The Haas want to fight until the end. Kevin Magussen finished in eighth place, Fernando Alonso was ninth and Lewis closed in the first 10.
From the lowest part Piastri, Stroll and Tsunoda are going to see if they can climb positions.

04:152 hours ago

How did Checo Pérez do?

It was not Sergio's night suffering in Q2 where he was eliminated, in a corner the man from Guadalajara was almost crashing into the wall, but he managed to escape it. Pérez finished in 11th. Together with Hamilton, they were close to going to battle for the first positions on the grid.
04:102 hours ago

The circuit

The Las Vegas street circuit debuts in this edition of the calendar, being the penultimate stop, prior to the end of the season. This being the first time it has been raced in this venue, with a length of 6.12 kilometers, with 50 laps, 17 curves, 3 straights, 2 DRS zones.
04:052 hours ago

Las Vegas debuts on the calendar

F1 returned to Sin City in 1981 and 1982 with the Cesars Palace GP. Las Vegas debuts on the F1 calendar with a circuit full of controversies, from free practice and the unforeseen incident that occurred with Carlos Sainz last Thursday, when a sewer in the first laps of free practice suffered said mishap, the FIA was underway to resolve the problem, being resolved for qualifying where the Ferraris dominated after a chaotic start. Apart from that the schedules and the poor organization have been what has taken the spotlight for this Grand Prix being a bad start.

04:003 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the F1 2023: Las Vegas GP!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo