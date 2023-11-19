Las Vegas GP: Driver and Constructor Ratings

It was yet another victory for Max Verstappen as F1 went to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982, but he had to work a lot harder for this one than many of the previous 17 this season.

His teammate Sergio Perez secured second place in the Drivers Standings, despite being overtaken by Charles Leclerc on the final lap, as he continued his positive finish to the season.

We take a closer look at each of the drivers and constructors' performances at the big event in Vegas.

Alfa Romeo: 3/10

It was a pretty dismal end to the weekend for Alfa Romeo, as Guanyu Zhou and Valterri Bottas finished in 15th and 17th position respectively.

Bottas impressed in qualifying and started up in 7th position, but was caught out in the madness of turn 1 and lost out massively, finding himself in 20th after lap one. He then struggled for race pace and ultimately finished the race as the last of the classified runners.

Zhou also had a race to forget. After struggling in qualifying he couldn’t find his way through the pack. In the end a typical race day for Alfa Romeo and they will reflect in the off-season and come back stronger next year.

Zhou: 3/10

Bottas: 2/10

It was just as disappointing a weekend for Alpha Tauri with Daniel Ricciardo in 14th, and Yuki Tsunoda failing to finish the race.

Ricciardo couldn’t find the pace that he had managed in the last few races and struggled to move through the pack despite the safety cars that could have helped his cause.

Tsunoda also had a disastrous race, and his evening culminated with a technical issue which brought an end to a painful afternoon for the Japanese driver.

Ricciardo: 3/10

Tsunoda: 3/10

Haas: 5/10

The American outfit had reasons to be positive after qualifying, but it was the same old story on race day when both of their drivers dropped back from their starting positions.

Kevin Magnussen had a lonely race down in 13th after starting on the grid in 8th. One positive he can take from this weekend is the raw pace advantage that he seemed to have over his teammate.

Nico Hulkenberg had a miserable afternoon and struggled to find the time that Magnussen could. His race ended early after some technical problems towards the end.

Magnussen: 6/10

Hulkenberg: 4/10

Williams: 6/10

Williams once again like Haas, impressed everyone in qualifying, and ultimately outperformed the real pace of the car, with both drivers finishing outside of the points in the race.

Alex Albon started in fifth after a fantastic qualifying session but dropped back when Perez, Sainz and Hamilton all came through the field. He fell further back as the race went on, and just didn’t have the raw pace to stay in the points.

Logan Sargeant qualified in a career-best sixth on Saturday, but like his teammate, he struggled to keep pace in the race and finished in a disappointing 16th place.

Albon: 6/10

Sargeant: 6/10

McLaren: 4/10

Las Vegas promised to be a brilliant opportunity for McLaren to continue their fantastic recent form, but poor performances in qualifying ultimately cost the Papaya team.

Oscar Piastri had a great start and jumped his teammate early on. He made some breathtaking overtakes and managed to take away two points including the fastest lap.

Lando Norris made up a couple of positions at the start and looked to settle into the race before it abruptly ended when Norris lost the rear on the slippery and cold Las Vegas surface and crashed heavily into the wall.

Piastri: 6/10

Norris: 2/10

Aston Martin: 7/10

After a podium last time out in Brazil, Aston Martin were expecting a step back in Las Vegas, but a fantastic performance from Lance Stroll brought some more points back to Silverstone.

The aforementioned Stroll had his best race of the season, after being under much pressure by fans and the media in the last couple of weeks. He was overtaken by George Russell but retook the position after Russell’s penalty.

Fernando Alonso had an uncharacteristic spin into turn one which ruined his race along with a few others, and he never really recovered after this incident on the opening lap.

Stroll: 8/10

Alonso: 5/10

Alpine: 7/10

The French team had a fantastic evening in Las Vegas as Esteban Ocon took fourth place with Pierre Gasly unlucky not to get points.

Ocon battled with his teammate at one point in the race, but ended the night seven places ahead of his teammate, albeit with a much better strategy on the day.

It was a missed opportunity for the other Alpine driver, as Gasly stayed out during the safety car. And this cost him. It looked promising at one point when he was running as high as fourth.

Ocon: 8.5/10

Gasly: 6/10

Mercedes: 6/10

A disappointing weekend as far as the Brackley-based team is concerned, as they lost ground to Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructor's standings.

Lewis Hamilton somehow managed to finish ahead of his teammate despite all of his trials and tribulations throughout the race. But it was an unusually scrappy race from the seven-time World Champion.

Russell was having an impressive weekend until the contact with Verstappen, which saw him pick up a five-second time penalty. This saw him drop from fourth on track to eighth position at the chequered flag.

Hamilton: 6/10

Russell: 7/10

Ferrari: 8/10

It was much better from Ferrari this weekend, and they finally took the fight to Verstappen and Red Bull in the race, but Charles Leclerc just came up short in the battle for the race victory.

Leclerc stormed to pole position and looked in control of the race when he retook the lead from Verstappen on lap 16, but the raw pace of that Red Bull was just too much for Leclerc. A fantastic last-lap overtake stole second place from Perez.

Carlos Sainz was harshly penalised for driving over a broken manhole cover in practice, which damaged his engine. He fought back through the field after the 10-place penalty, but could only manage sixth.

Leclerc: 9/10

Sainz: 7/10

Red Bull: 9/10

What can I say? It’s been a near-perfect season for Red Bull this year, and their form continued thanks to a fantastic drive from their main man Max Verstappen.

Verstappen received a five-second penalty for his opening lap move on Leclerc but kept his cool to fight back and overtake the Ferrari driver on track. His team got the strategy spot on like they usually do, but the Dutchman converted it perfectly.

It was once again much better from Perez, as he picked up his second podium in succession. He led for a big chunk of the race, before putting under the safety car and eventually being overtaken by his teammate and then Leclerc on the final lap.

Verstappen: 9/10

Perez: 8/10