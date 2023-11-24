Formula 2: Doohan takes pole position in Abu Dhabi

Invicta Virtuosi driver, Jack Doohan, took pole position for the final round of the F2 season with a 1:35.678.

The Alpine Academy driver will depart from the series once round 14 commences as he shifts focus to his F1 career aims.

Championship leader, Theo Pourchaire, had a shocking result in qualifying, only managing to claim 14th position.

He will start both the Sprint and Feature races halfway down the grid with title rival Frederik Vesti ahead in P8.

Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Unlike Pourchaire, Vesti benefits from the reverse grid for Saturday's Sprint Race, promoting the Mercedes Junior driver to the second row on the grid whilst his rival remains 11 positions behind.

This gives Vesti an opportunity to close the 25-point gap between himself and Pourchaire before Sunday's Feature Race.

Another surprising result was Oliver Bearman settling for P17.

The Ferrari Academy driver couldn't find the pace to compete with his usual front-running rivals, his final time being a second off the pace of Doohan.

This damages Bearman's hopes of a top 5 championship finish with Doohan taking two points for pole position and Victor Martins putting his ART Grand Prix car second on the grid.

The Alpine Academy duo lock out the front row for Sunday's Feature Race as they both compete for fourth spot in the standings with Doohan ahead of Martins by nine points.

As it happened

Victor Martins was quick to top the timings as the first push laps were set with a time of 1:36.692, setting an early benchmark for the rest of the grid to aim for.

His championship-leading teammate, Theo Pourchaire, could only manage P15 after his first push lap.

Pourchaire's championship rival, Frederik Vesti, stuck his Prema Racing car within the top 10, settling for P8 after his first qualifying run.

Ayumu Iwasa managed P5, the Red Bull Junior driver needing to claim the two points for pole position if he wished to remain in contention for the Driver's Championship title.

Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Doohan stormed up the timing sheets, setting a time just half a second short of Martins on provisional pole position.

Campos Racing's Kush Maini looked to be an early contender for pole position after setting his first flying lap, managing to sneak up to third with less than a second covering the top three fastest drivers.

Oliver Bearman remained near the bottom of the time sheets in P16, the Prema driver looking to secure a top 5 championship finish in his debut F2 season.

The majority of the 22-car grid made their way back to the pits with 15 minutes remaining in the session, with just four drivers deciding to remain on track to see if they could make improvements on their initial push laps.

At the halfway mark of the 30-minute Qualifying session, the top 10 were: Martins, Doohan, Maini, Verschoor, Iwasa, Vesti, Stanek, Boschung, Hadjar, and Crawford.

The second build laps started to commence with nine minutes on the clock, Iwasa doing a good job of finding clean air for his flying lap.

As a result, the DAMS driver soared to provisional pole position, closely followed by fellow Red Bull Junior, Zane Maloney in P2.

However, Victor Martins was quick to head back towards the top, setting a time just eight-thousandths of a second short of Iwasa.

Theo Pourchaire momentarily promoted himself to P8 before Vesti bested him, shuffling Pourchaire down the order.

Meanwhile, Doohan got busy setting a 1:35.703 lap to claim provisional pole position.

Kush Maini in P2 could only get within 2 tenths of the Virtuosi driver ahead.

A scuffle for track position was witnessed as Trident's Paul Aron swerved into the path of Pourchaire in an attempt to get past Martins ahead.

If not for Pourchaire's quick reactions, the Frenchman's Qualifying session could've come to an abrupt stop.

Further back, Isack Hadjar's time was deleted, demoting him down to P16 before the final push laps began.

Drivers rapidly improved as the final flying lap times rolled in; Iwasa was unable to improve but Martins moved to P2 and Maloney shot up to P3.

Behind, Pourchaire only managed P8 before a hoard of faster times pushed him down to P14 where he would end the session.

Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

The rear end of Bearman's Prema got loose on his final push lap, tapping the wall on the exit of Turn 14.

But none of that mattered to Jack Doohan as he confirmed his pole position with a 1:35.567, two-tenths ahead of Victor Martins in P2, as the chequered flag fell on the session.

Who to watch

After a less-than-ideal qualifying session, Theo Pourchiare will be an interesting driver to watch.

He's no slouch when it comes to daring overtakes so a P14 start in both races could set the stage for some interesting moves from the Sauber Academy driver.

Also, keep a close eye on Doohan and Martins during Sunday's feature race.

Just nine points split the Alpine Academy duo for the fight for fourth in the Championship standings, the pair lining up side-by-side on the front row for Sunday's race.

Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Top 10:

Jack Doohan (Invicta Virtuosi Racing) 1:35.567

Victor Martins (ART Grand Prix) +0.2

Kush Maini (Campos Racing) +0.4

Zane Maloney (Rodin Carlin) +0.4

Ayumu Iwasa (DAMS) +0.5

Dennis Hauger (MP Motorsport) +0.6

Richard Verschoor (Van Amersfoort Racing) +0.6

Isack Hadjar (Hitech Pulse Eight) +0.6

Frederik Vesti (Prema Racing) +0.7

Enzo Fittipaldi (Rodin Carlin) +0.7