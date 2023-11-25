Vesti closes championship gap with Sprint Race win

With Ayumu Iwasa now out of title contention following Jack Doohan's pole position in Qualifying, Theo Pourchaire and Frederik Vesti remained the only two drivers in contention for the 2023 Formula 2 Championship.

As a result of his Sprint Race victory, Vesti closed the points gap to Pourchaire to 16 points ahead of the final Feature Race of the 2023 F2 season.

Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Race recap

Pourchaire started back in 14th after a surprisingly bad Qualifying performance whilst Vesti benefitted from the reverse grid, starting second next to Enzo Fittipaldi on pole.

As the drivers headed out for the formation lap, the Trident of Paul Aron stalled on the grid.

He wouldn't be the only driver to stall as Arthur Leclerc remained stationary as the pack stormed towards turn one as the race began.

Vesti and Fittipaldi had an even start, the pair side by side into the first corner.

However, the front-running duo would quickly be met by the fast-charges of Richard Verschoor and Isack Hadjar, the front-runners almost going four cars wide heading into turn six.

All would settle down before the end of the first lap as the safety car was deployed following a spin for Juan Manuel Correa at turn three.

Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Damage to the nose cone of Victor Martins' ART Grand Prix car suggested he could've been involved in the lap one scuffle as himself and Correa were noted for causing a collision.

The safety car peeled off the track at the end of lap five to allow racing to resume; all the remaining drivers getting an even restart heading into lap six of 23.

Vesti managed to lunge past Verschoor heading into turn six to claim third position while behind, the Invicta Virtuosi of Jack Doohan was forced to cut the corner as Ayumu Iwasa failed to leave enough space for the pair to go side-by-side through the turn.

As a result, the pair were noted for forcing another driver off track, an offence that would be investigated post-race.

Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

A lap later, Doohan would get the move done, passing Iwasa to claim sixth position.

Martins came into the pits at the end of lap seven to replace his broken nose cone, the damage seemingly affecting his pace as he dropped down from P9 to P14 in the opening stages of the race.

While his teammate was in the pits, Theo Pourchaire sailed past Kush Maini to promote himself into P8, a crucial move as only the top 8 are rewarded points in the Sprint.

A lap later, Pourchaire managed to force Iwasa ahead into an error, the DAMS driver going wide at turn seven to allow Pourchaire to move up into P7.

Further ahead, his championship rival Vesti got past the Hitech of Isack Hadjar on the outside of turn nine to claim P2 behind Fittipaldi.

Hadjar's luck had seemingly run dry as he was then passed by Richard Verschoor a lap later,

The fight between the pair allowed Dennis Hauger, Doohan and Pourchaire to close the gap behind them, forming a DRS train.

After initially pulling a 2.5-second lead, Fittipaldi now had Vesti within DRS range behind him as the Prema driver put in back-to-back fastest laps in and attempt to claim the extra point available for the achievement.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Vesti had an advantage over Fittipaldi with a tighter line through turn nine, allowing him to get closer and closer to the rear of the leading driver as the laps ticked down.

With a lock-up into turn five, Fittipaldi was eventually demoted to P2 as Vesti took the lead of the race into turn six.

Just a lap later, Vesti had almost pulled out two second lead from the second-placed Carlin driver.

The fight for positions didn't end there as Dennis Hauger remained close to the rear of Hadjar in fourth.

"He's weaving like crazy man!" complained Hauger over the radio as Hadjar tried everything he could to keep the MP Motorsport driver behind him.

Hauger eventually managed to get past on the final lap up the inside of turn seven.

At the head of the field, Frederik Vesti crossed the line for the final time to take his sixth victory of the season as well as the fastest lap.

Fittipaldi followed over three seconds later to take second, shortly followed by the Van Amersfoort of Richard Verschoor to make up the final podium position.

Vesti benefits from a higher starting position in the Feature Race, setting off from P8, six positions ahead of Pourchaire.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Post-race penalty

Campos Racing's Kush Maini has been given a 5-second time penalty and one penalty point after his collision with Juan Manuel Correa and Victor Martins on lap one.