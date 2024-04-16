Kabir Anurag, a promising 16-year-old talent from Singapore, has recently become the ninth driver to join the prestigious Alpine Academy. Among his fellow members are notable racers such as Jack Doohan and Victor Martins, competing in Formula 2. Additionally, the academy boasts a roster featuring Gabriele Minì, Nikola Tsolov, Sophia Flörsch (F3), Matheus Ferreira (Italian Formula 4), Kean Nakamura (European Karting Championship), and Abbi Pulling (F1 Academy).

Anurag's journey to the Alpine Academy reflects his consistent progress in motorsport. Transitioning from shifter karting, he embarked on a series of accomplishments, including completing six Formula 4 (F4) tests with R-ace GP team the previous year. His official debut in single-seater racing at the Paul Ricard circuit in Italian F4 marked a significant milestone despite encountering obstacles.

Undeterred, Anurag pressed forward, joining US Racing two months later, actively participating in the next two rounds, and engaging in five post-season tests. His perseverance and dedication paid off when he was confirmed as part of the German team's lineup for the 2024 Formula Winter Series, Euro 4, and Italian F4 seasons in February.

Anurag's recent participation in the 2024 Winter Series showcased notable improvement compared to his previous outings, achieving two fifth-place finishes and securing the fastest lap en route to 14th in the standings.

Anurag, continuing his partnership with US Racing, is set to compete for the remainder of the 2024 season, including in the Euro 4 and Italian F4 Championships.

Reflecting on his journey, Anurag remarked: "I am delighted to be joining the Alpine Academy for the 2024 season. It is an honour to have the support and trust of BWT Alpine F1 Team and have the opportunity to work with the team's driver development programme to progress in my career both on and off the track. I will be starting my rookie season in Italian F4 and Euro 4 this year, and I am looking forward to showing what I can do in Alpine colours."

Anurag's journey showcases the promising talent of young Singaporean racers in motorsport. With his eyes set on the global racing arena, Anurag is prepared to leave his mark on the international stage.

The upcoming Italian F4 season will kick off at Misano on May 3-5, followed by the Euro 4 Championship starting at Mugello on August 24/25.

Anurag looks forward to the challenges ahead as he aims to demonstrate his skills on the track while proudly representing Singapore.