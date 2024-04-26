Nico Hulkenberg to race for Sauber and Audi in F1 from 2025

Haas has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will part ways with the Formula 1 team by the close of the 2024 season. However, Hulkenberg's journey in motorsport is far from over, as he has inked a "multi-year contract" commencing in 2025 with the Stake F1 Kick Sauber team, which is set to rebrand as Audi in 2026. Hulkenberg's role will extend beyond driving, as he'll be actively engaged in developing Audi's inaugural Formula 1 car.

Hulkenberg shared his thoughts on the upcoming transition, expressing his excitement about joining Audi. "The prospect of competing for Audi is something very special. When a German manufacturer enters Formula 1 with such determination, it is a unique opportunity," said Hulkenberg.

Reflecting on Hulkenberg's tenure, Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu extended gratitude for his valuable contributions. "I'd like to extend my thanks to Nico for his contributions to the team. In the time that he's been here with us. He has been a great team player and someone we very much enjoy working with.

"His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance - a fact that's clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season.

"There's lots more racing to go this year, so we look forward to continuing to benefit from his inputs throughout the remainder of the 2024 season."

As Hulkenberg prepares to bid farewell to Haas, speculation arises regarding his successor for the 2025 season. Among the contenders is Ferrari reserve driver Oliver Bearman, whose commendable performance as a substitute for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has garnered attention within the Formula 1 community.

Apart from Hulkenberg, Audi is also hoping to sign Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard has emerged as a potential target for Audi following his departure from Ferrari for the 2025 season. While the German manufacturer considers Sainz a prime candidate, he is considering options like Mercedes or Red Bull for 2025. His potential move to Audi gains weight with his father's recent Dakar Rally win for the brand.

With numerous driver contracts set to expire in 2025, the Formula 1 driver market stands on the brink of substantial changes in the forthcoming seasons.