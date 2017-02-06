Moto3: Fenati unveiled as new Marinelli Rivacold Snipers rider along side Danilo (www.rivacold.com)

After being fired by the Sky Racing Team VR46 during the 2016 Moto3 season, Italian rider Romano Fenati will be making his return to the 250cc class for the 207, this time with the Marinelli Rivaold Snipers team.

New sponsors and line up for the Moto3 team

The team, formerly known as Ongetta-Rivacold, have new sponsors hence the change in team name. The presentation took place at Teatro Rossini in Pesaro, Italy where the Team Manager Stefano Bedon, joined TV journalist Franco Bobbiese as they introduced Fenati and Jules Danilo as their pilots for the 2017 season and the Honda they will be competing on.

Danilo has been with the team since 2015; the 22 year old French rider, who was born in Milan, Italy. It will be a fresh start for the Italian rider Fenati, who was removed from his former team following repeat offences of bad behaviour that was deemed unacceptable in the team. Fenati will be replacing Niccolo Antonelli who partnered Danilo during the 2016 season.

Despite being expelled from the championship with many rounds left, the Italian still managed to finish 10th with 93 points. A solid start to the 2017 season, like he did in 2016 will mean he has the potential to lead the team to victory.

The Cecchini family hoping to return to successful ways

The team was formed by the Cecchini family; father Giancarlo, and Mirko his son, have engaged in the world championship motorcycle series for many decades. They have proved successful in the past as Andrea Dovizioso won the championship with them in 2004. They have once again chose to collaborate with Rivacold, who manufacturer components and products involved in refrigeration and air conditioning. They will be joined by Marinelli Cucine, who are a company based in Pesaro.

www.rivacold.com

Danilo discusses the season ahead

Danilo reflected on the previous season which he felt started well but did not “end as expected”. He is planning to “get back on track” after he has spent the winter “training a lot in Barcelona”, where he has followed the “specific courses for athletes”.

Talking about the “new team and new colours” Danilo described how that for him it was proving to be “an extra motivation to do well and bring the results home”. He went on to express his gratitude to the “many authorities who wished to participate and encourage the team”.

Fenati discusses his return to the Moto3 class

Fenati spoke of how he felt that his new team was one with which he is “sure will find [him] well”. Having already completed a test on the 2016 version of the Honda he immediately found himself “at ease”.

Initially he described how when he made his way out on track for the first time he found it “difficult to get used to the speed”; the Italian spoke of how he felt like he had his mother sitting at the side asking him to, “Go slow”. However, he described how “lap after lap [he] regained security”.

He revealed that over the winter he has “followed a special training” regime which has helped him to “strengthen the shoulders, arms and back”; he joked when he described how he “shovelled tons of snow”. Following on from the local earthquakes and avalanches he has “not spared” and spoke of how in his “small way” he has “tried to help those most in need” of him.

Fenati is aware of the competition

Reflecting on the 2017 Moto3 season he fears his rivals will mostly be Italian. Being a product of the VR46 Riders Academy, he is aware of the talent they produce who have since proved mightily competitive in the 250cc class. He said, “As for my opponents, this year I think it will be a fight between the Italian.”

Aware that “Bastianini is in better shape”, he also knows that “Bulega and Di Giannantonio have grown a lot and will be there to fight for the win”. Not condemning the other competition he also said, “There will be the usual outsiders” who are not usually expected to do well but does what they can to make their presence felt. The Italian finished by saying, “Let’s see who will be this year!”