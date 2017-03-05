Big steps forward for the Octo Pramac Racing Team - www.facebook.com (Pramac Racing)

Castel dell’Ovo, Naples was the chosen setting for the Octo Prac Racing Team to launch the Ducati livery, team and machinery for the 2017 MotoGP season. At the Auditorium Campagna, in Posillipo, Sandro Donate Grosso (Sky Sports MotoGP) and Gavin Emmet (BT Sport MotoGP) presented the event taking it in turns to interview those present.

Octo Pramac Racing to begin their 16th year in the MotoGP

A team that began in 2002 will begin its 16th year, where they will bid to return to the winning ways of those who have worked alongside them including the likes of Max Biaggi and Loris Capriossi. This year, British rider Scott Redding will grasp the reigns of the Desmosedici GP16, whereas his teammate Danilo Petrucci will take on the new Ducati Desmosedici GP17; a choice that accumulated from the results in the 2016 season.

Both riders have already had at least three opportunities to familiarise themselves with their new machinery as they have tested officially at the IRTA MotoGP tests in Valencia, at the end of the amazing 2016 season, and Sepang and Phillip Island in February. Before the season gets underway in Qatar,the riders will travel to the Losail International Circuit to complete several days of testing ahead of the opening round of the season on the floodlit track.

www.facebook.com (Pramac Racing)

The new Octo Pramac Ducati livery revealed in Italy

But before that, it was time to unveil the new livery. After a presentation that featured images of the history of the Pramac Racing Team, given by Paolo Campinoti (Team Principal), he spoke of their ambitions for the 2017 season. Fabio Sbianchi (CEO Octo) discussed the collaboration for the third year running between them and the Pramac Racing Team. They were joined by Francesco Guidotti (Team Manager Octo Pramac Racing) and the two pilots keen to get the season underway Petrucci, and Redding.

Team Principal speaks of enthusiasm for 2017 season

Campinoti expressed how they are “facing the new season”, which will be their 16th consecutive season in the MotoGP, “with great enthusiasm”. As they plan to “place all of [their] ambitions and expectations” with riders Petrucci and Redding, he spoke of how they will be “supported by the extraordinary commitment” of all of the racing team. Again, they will be working in collaboration of sponsors Octo Telematics whom Campinoti said would help to “fuel the consolidation”.

The Team Prinicpal described how that, “In a sport where speed and change are the foundation of success” which he determined by the ability to “create such a long-lived and productive partnership” results in the “confirmation of the quality of the work done so far”, mixed with the “belief that it will also fraught with great results.”

www.facebook.com (Pramac Racing)

Third consecutive year for collaboration with Octo

Sbianchi, CEO of Octo, who as well as sponsoring the Pramac Ducati team sponsor the British round of the MotoGP season in Silverstone, spoke of how “for the third year in a raw” that they are again the “proud title sponsor of the Octo Pramac Racing Team”. He established how the team will “face new challenges”, referring to the “new Ducati entrusted to Danilo Petrucci”, and as a result they “expect great results from them”.

He confirmed that “as usual” Octo and the Pramac Racing Team “share the same goal”. Their plan is to “address an international audience with responsibility and global vision”, taking the opportunity to “transfer [their] values of innovation and excellence.”

www.facebook.com (Pramac Racing)

Team Manager, Guidotti speaks of challenges ahead for team and riders

Team Manager of the Octo Pramac Racing Team, Guidotti was next to discuss how he feels it will be “a very important season” for both their team and their riders. He feels the “relationship with Ducati is year by year closer” and during the 2017 season, he hopes it will “materialize with the presence of the Ducati Desmosedici GP 17” that Petrucci will learn to master.

He described the task for Petrucci as a “fascinating challenge” as he works to develop the new machinery, as well as quickly grasping what it has to offer as he endures the “task of trying to stay with the riders in front”. The ownership of the new machinery closes the gap between the independent team and the factory teams, and should he quickly adapt to it, he will be in with a chance of gracing the podium with his presence more this season.

Turning his thoughts to British rider Redding, who will also face the challenge of adapting to the new machinery, which secured two race wins with former factory Ducati riders Andrea Dovizioso who remains with the team, and Andrea Iannone who has moved to Team Suzuki Ecstar, Guidotti described the Brit’s opportunity as “a challenging responsibility”.

Speaking about the Desmosedici GP17, the team manager described the Italian machine as “a bike that has proven to be extremely powerful” which resulted in it “giving a lot of satisfaction last season”. Aware of the major changes for the team he feels that they “face a tough job”, however he feels they are “ready to deal with it” and they are also “determined in carrying out [their] mission” which he confirmed is to “hold high the colours of Octo Pramac Racing.”

www.facebook.com (Pramac Racing)

Petrucci thankful for opportunity from Pramac and Ducati

Having tested on his new machinery three times officially, Petrucci took the opportunity to express his gratitude to his team and all of those involved. He started by saying, “I would like to thank all those who have allowed me to be back with Pramac for the third year in a row”.

Speaking about how he is “the rider who has raced the most consecutive seasons with the team”, having remained with them for three years, he explained how this “fills [him] with pride”. He spoke of how was “glad to be” present ahead of what he knows is “an important year” which has seen him “rewarded with the official Ducati”, and so he knows he has to “do well”.

www.facebook.com (Pramac Racing)

The Desmosedici GP...

For Petrucci, he is jumping from the 2015 version of the Desmosedici to the 2017 version, after managing to visit the podium on the GP15 during the 2016 season. The liquid-cooled 1000cc, 90 degree V4 four stroke Desmodromic DOHC, in an aluminium frame, weighs in at the standard 158kg and can reach speeds of over 340km/h. It has the Ducati Seamless Transmission with a chain final drive and indirect electronic injection made up of four throttle bodies with injectors above and below the butterfly valves; the throttles are operated by the new EVO 2 Throttle Control and Feedback System.

Other features on the Desmosedici include the Akrapovic exhaust, and the suspension is made up of the Ohlins inverted 48 mm fork and Ohlin shock absorber which is adjustable for preload. There is a new factory evolution damping system in place. The brakes are made by Brembom made up of two carbon front discs with four piston callipers, and a single stainless steel disc with two piston calliper is on the back.

www.facebook.com (Pramac Racing)

Petrucci plans to be at the front

Petrucci said that the bike was “a step forward to that of 2015”. He went on to say, “We’ll see if it will be enough to stay with the competition that this year is an even higher level.” He spoke of how they are “still working to discover all the potential” as it is very early days with the 2017 version, however he said, “one thing is certain” and he went on to declare that in his opinion the, “2017 version of the Ducati Desmosedici GP is the most competitive bike I’ve ever ridden!”

www.facebook.com (Pramac Racing)

Results the focus for Redding

Redding, who will move up to the 2016 version of the Desmosedici, that won two rounds of the 2016 season, whilst reflecting on the results from the year previous said, “It is clear that the hope for the 2017 season is to improve our results.”

He “confessed” at the presentation that “the beginning was not the easiest”. Explaining this he mentioned how during the first two tests they “tried to work to resolve some technical issues that could have created problems later”. He noted that it was “a different job from last year” when they “focused on setting the lap time”.

He confirmed their goal is to “be able to do well from the first few races” and comparing his old machinery with his new machinery, he said “I am very confident because the Ducati Desmosedici GP2016 has been shown to have a good pace and reduce tyre wear consumption compared to the 2015 version.” The British rider said, “I think this season we can do well and improve ourselves especially during the Sunday’s race.”