Ducati showcase a new fairing at final IRTA test in Qatar

In a bid to overcome and compensate for the winglet ban that was put in motion by Race Control last year ahead of the 2017, the factory Ducati team produced a rather bizarre looking fairing on the Desmosedici GP 2017.

Dovizioso second fastest overall in Losail

It was a change that seemed to prove effective, but it was not a contributing factor when the factory Ducati team rider, Andrea Dovizioso finished up the third and final of the off-season IRTA tests for the MotoGP class, in second overall on combined times, after finishing the first day of testing on top.

Ducati created an innovative fairing to compensate for lack of wings

When it was revealed that the carbon-fibre winglets, designed to keep the front end of the bikes down under hard acceleration, were to be banned most attention was drawn to the Italian manufacturer who had produced the most spectacular additions during the 2016 season. Varying in size, quantity and location, curiosity as to how the Ducati would cope without them grew.

To overcome them, the manufacturer have revised the fairing, creating a widened front end with two shaft like tunnels that allow air to travel through the fairing, over the handlebars in a bid to try and keep the front end from lifting. Their effectiveness and performance was tested at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar; however there is still plenty of time for development.

Overall success in Qatar for the factory Ducati team

The three days spent in Qatar resulted in a mixed set of results for the Italian rider, and his now Spanish teammate, Jorge Lorenzo. After topping the timesheets initially at the end of day one, Dovizioso dropped to 13th on the second day; some of his time was spent testing the innovative design on the floodlit track. He made up for the lost time however and by the time things drew to a close on the third and final day, he finished up as the second fastest man on track.

For Lorenzo, he finished up the initial day in Qatar in fifth on track as the third fastest Ducati rider as Karel Abraham, who is returning to the MotoGP for the Pull & Bear Aspar Team finished ahead of him in fourth. He then was able to surpass his Italian teammate on the second day finishing eighth on the day, however this time it was Alvaro Bautista, who returns to the Pull & Bear Aspar Team this season was seventh as the quickest Ducati. The final day however saw the Spaniard finish as fourth quickest and the second quickest Ducati overall.

Dovizioso quickest on day one of testing in Qatar

Successfully finishing up as the only man to beat the 1:55 minutes barrier, Dovizioso finished day, completing just a mere 36 laps with a quickest time of 1:54.89; his time came on lap 26 out of the 36. He finished 0.360 seconds ahead of Maverick Vinales now riding for Movistar Yamaha.

After the first day, the Italian spoke of how he has “a really good feeling with [his] Desmosedici GP” which he revealed was “better than [he] expected” as he found the “sensations were positive just like in Malaysia”.

He confirmed that they “tried several types of interesting set-up” which he felt gave them “some important feedback”. He felt that “everyone was quick” on the opening day of testing at Losail, however he found he was able to set his time “quite easily”. He was aware that they “still have to improve certain aspects” however he felt that beginning the tests by finishing top of the leaderboard will have helped them when it came to the work they had planned to do for the remaining duration of the test.

Difficult conditions for Dovizioso on day two of testing

The weather conditions at the track set in the desert proved difficult for the Italian as he continued to do what he could, should the conditions remain the same come the opening race of the season in a few weeks’ time.

Describing day two as an “unusual day” he found that they “encountered conditions that were very different” from that on day one mentioning “both the humidity and the track grip”. Still he felt it was “very important to also lap in this situation”. Despite only finishing 13th, he found day two to be “a very productive day” as they “used all the session to do a lot of tests” with the detriment to the final classification.

Dovizioso shares his views on the new fairing

Discussing the changes made to the new fairing, Dovizioso shared his opinion on the engineers’ work saying they “have done a great job” as he knew it “wasn’t easy to create a certain aerodynamic downforce without using the winglets”. After completing some laps to test the new fairing he said they were left “weighing up the pros and cons” before they planned to “take a decision”; they also plan to “work out the tracks where this solution can give the biggest advantages.”

Dovizioso finishes the final IRTA test in second overall

Completing 43 laps on the final day, making it 121 laps in total over the three days, not only did Dovizioso finish second on the day, he finished up the test as second overall on the combined standings. Overall, he felt the “three days of testing at Losail have been very interesting” as again he spoke of how they “found different track and grip conditions” which he still felt were “very useful in preparation for the race at the end of the month”.

Despite going the fastest he had throughout the test on the final day, Dovizioso was “not entirely satisfied” with his race pace which he felt, “despite being good” he thought it was “not enough yet” as he identified that “Vinales was really quick”. Still, he was reassured that they “got through a lot of work” and went on and “confirmed a lot of things” which has left him feeling “confident for the first round of the season”.

Lorenzo experiences best first day of testing since switching to Ducati

As Lorenzo continues to familiarise himself with the Italian machinery, after switching from Movistar Yamaha with whom he has spent many MotoGP seasons with, he finished up the first day, completing 46 laps with a fastest time of 1:55.616. He felt that the opening day at the Losail International Circuit was his “best first day in all of the reason tests” as he found that “right from the start [they] were always up with the leaders”. He also basked at the thought that he was “quickest on the track” at one point before finishing up fifth.

He also felt that it was “important” to see that Dovizioso “was also very quick” which he felt proved that “Ducati goes really strongly on this track”; still, he felt that there was “margin for improvement”. Despite still not thinking that he had the “perfect feeling” with his bike, he stated that every time he ventures out on his bike he feels “more and more at ease with it” and he confirmed that he thinks, “this circuit is certainly favourable for us”.

Lorenzo feels he made significant improvements on day two

After reaching “positive” conclusions on the first day he planned to “continue to try out some other solutions” come the second day of the IRTA test. Completing another 53 laps, he reduced his own time by 0.272 seconds finishing with a time of 1:55.344. Also weary of the conditions he felt it was “not very easy to draw conclusions” from the second day as he confirmed he was “one of the few riders who did not use the soft tyre”. He had done, he though he “could have probably made a significant improvement” on his time.

Still he said, “At any rate one of the positive things from this session is that we have improved on yesterday’s time by three tenths of a second.” When discussing the “settings” of the Desmosedici GP 17, he confirmed they “didn’t try anything significant”. He was left feeling generally “satisfied with the small progress” they were making every day and planned to try and “get the best out of the soft tyres” in a bid to improve their times on the third day.

Lorenzo finishes final IRTA test fourth overall

Another 53 days on the final day of testing meant that the Spanish, former MotoGP champion, completed 152 in total, and finished up with a quickest time of 1:54.519 which left him fourth in the combined standings. Despite the success he felt he achieved on the first two days, he thought that the third day “was a much more positive day than the first two”. Generally speaking he felt “things went very well” and he noted how he achieved his “best position in the three official 2017 tests”.

He spoke of how they “upped the place quite a lot” and in the process “managed to set some good times”. Still, he felt that they “still have to work on the race pace” and considering the first MotoGP of the 2017 he mentioned that they are yet to “decide which tyres to use”. Despite feeling like they “still have a lot of work to do” he finished up the IRTA test at the Losail International Circuit thinking that they can “score a good result” and so he confirmed he was “leaving Qatar optimistic about the first race”.