MotoGP: Qatar Preview

Winter is officially about to be over. While some bikers have already chose to brave the elements, venturing out on their beloved two wheeled machinery, whether that to be to teeter to work avoiding black ice, some have had to wait for their beloved on-track action.

Long awaited new season…

This weekend sees the beginning of the 2017 MotoGP season. Since that day in Valencia, the final race of the spectacular and highly memorable, historical 2016 season that saw nine different winners as the new Michelin tyres, the ECU for all riders, and the mixed weather conditions throw everything wide open, each day that has passed has seemed to last so long as we waited for the 2017 to come around.

Many changes in the paddock about to come into play

It’s probably because it feels like we have waited for what seems like forever as changes to the paddock were announced early on at the start of last year. Many riders’ contracts were coming to an end, and while some chose to renew, others opted for change therefore causing an influx of further change throughout the three classes.

Jorge Lorenzo has joined the factory Ducati Team; a change that some thought he wouldn’t dare to risk as he was leaving a championship winning team who have led him to success, a change that some wanted as they felt he was riding in the shadow of nine times world champion, Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha). Replacing Lorenzo, and joining Rossi is Maverick Vinales; a young Spanish rider who oozes potential, and claimed his first MotoGP win when he brought Team Suzuki Ecstar back to the top step of the podium in Silverstone.

In order for the Ducati team to have space for the Spanish champion, who last won the title in 2015 (controversially but we won’t go there), the Italian manufacturer had to make room. Deciding to keep Andrea Dovizioso, they let Andrea Iannone go. He was soon snapped up by Team Suzuki Ecstar who had to replace Vinales. Aleix Espargaro expressed his unhappiness at this decision as he disliked the fact the team did not consult him in any way; knowing his days were numbers he revealed he was exploring other options. Team Suzuki Ecstar soon revealed they had signed up Alex Rins from the Moto2 class.

Rookie watch – Folger already thriving

He will be one of four rookies to take on the challenge the MotoGP has to offer this year. New teams have been added to the pack; Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, who made their debut in Valencia, join the manufacturers participating. Riding the KTM, Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro, Monster Yamaha Tech 3 teammates in the past, remain teammates in the new camp.

Replacing them at the French Yamaha team will be 2015 and 2016 double Moto2 champion, Johann Zarco, and German rider Jonas Folger. Folger has thrived throughout the tests finishing the quickest during each of the off-season tests and on some occasions made it into the top three.

The final rookie making his way up to the MotoGP class is British rider Sam Lowes. As part of his contract with Gresini Racing, he has been promoted to race for the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. Joining him, Aleix Espargaro was able to secure a factory ride after his bitter end to with Suzuki. Former Aprilia rider Stefan Bradl has left the MotoGP and returned to the World Superbikes Series after he lost his factory ride, as did Eugene Laverty. Replacing Laverty at the Pull & Bear Aspar Team, is the other former Aprilia rider, Alvaro Bautista; he will be joined by Karel Abraham who is making his return to the elite class.

The Repsol Honda team, Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS Team, LCR Honda team, Octo Pramac Racing Team and the now named Reale Avintia Racing team, all remain the same for 2017 with riders only switching machinery in some cases, and all together they make up the 12 teams and 23 riders that complete the grid.

Riders completed four off-season tests dominated by Vinales

The riders who made their changes, or joined the class, made their debut just days after the season finale as the class remained in Valencia to complete two days of testing. Since that last race that saw Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) take his fifth championship title, four official IRTA tests have took place in Valencia, Sepang, Phillip Island and Qatar, and amazingly, it was Vinales who ended up quickest at them all as he took to his new machinery like a duck to water.

The ‘time-attack’ king immediately felt comfortable, and while many were expecting Lorenzo to be the on making big impressions on the Desmosedici GP 17, he was overshadowed by the young Spanish rider.

Now the season is about to get underway. A short time after completing three days of testing at the Losail International Circuit In Doha, Qatar, the new MotoGP paddock will take to the grid together for the first time, and this is where we will really see who is stands out from the rest.

What should we expect this season?

“Who knows?” is probably the answer as the amount of change, and the results from the tests have shown us. Vinales immediately felt comfortable, however Lorenzo appeared to struggle. Both the factory Ducati riders won’t be the only ones with the new evolution of the Desmosedici however as Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) was awarded the machinery. Bautista and Hector Barbera (Reale Avintia Racing) have both been upgraded to the Desmosedici GP16 like Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing).

There are now six manufacturers in the MotoGP class as KTM Factory Racing have jumped into the mix with their new project. They have a fantastic background, with a great history, strong team and are fronted by two experienced MotoGP riders, Pol Espargaro and Bradley Smith. Although the machinery has been put through rigorous testing, by several former riders, and despite a poor result from its debut (where a small, cheap yet significant part failed), it is likely to make a great impression straight away.

They are joining the likes of the evolving manufacturer, Suzuki, and Aprilia who have now completed their first full competitive year. However, both of these teams have to contend with the fact that they have brand new line-ups, each with their own rookie.

Aerodynamics a major factor during the 2017 season

The 2017 regulations have brought a significant change into play. Having spent a year adjusting to everyone having the same ECU, and how the tyres by French tyre manufacturer, Michelin, have fared at each track with each different manufacture/rider, the teams all now have to contend with the new aerodynamics. Winglets were banned midway through the last season as safety concerns were brought into play.

There were several factors concerning the winglets. Not only were they extraordinarily shaped and sized, and came in different quantities depending on the manufacturer or the rider, they were thought to be a safety risk should the riders come into contract on track, as we know they do.

But also, when riders were involved in incidents were the winglets may have broken off, they then threw the safety of the rider into jeopardy. Instead, teams have opted for adapted, wider fairings, with vents enclose to try and prevent the front end from lifting. The aerodynamics for each rider and team are still very much in the initial stages, and time will tell which will prove the better design.

Season gets underway at the Losail International Circuit

Onto the season opener at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, all eyes will be watching intently as we see things get underway under the floodlit track. Set in the desert, the riders will have to contend with dirty parts of the track as sand is blown onto certain areas and can catch riders out. It is the only round of the 18 raced in the dark, however this time there have been concerns about the weather and what should be done should it rain in Qatar.

The track in Doha is 5.4 km (3.34 miles) long and made up of six right hand corners, and 10 left. Measuring at 12 metres wide, the longest straight, the start-finish straight, is just over one kilometre long (1068 m which converts to 3504 feet). The race at the Losail International Circuit is run clockwise, and so riders are initially met with a right hand hairpin once they have propelled away from the starting grid.

The $58 million (USD) development was built in less than a year ahead of the first round there in 2004, and the night-time races began in 2008. A way of trying to prevent sand from collecting on track, it is surrounded by artificial grass. The layout of the track means that the Michelin tyres will be of an asymmetric design, and will be built up more on the right hand side to compensate for the battering it will endure throughout the race pace.

Tyres remain a focus again during the 2017 season

Michelin are constantly changing the tyres in order for them to be of optimum performance for the riders. With only one round of competitive racing, at this track and each of the other ones, and two tests, it will come down to the race day to ultimately measure up their performance, as only some riders have managed to complete a full race simulation over the time spent there in the build up to the first round.

The MotoGP race will consist of 22 laps of the desert track clocking approximately 118.4 kilometres (73.5 miles). The Moto2 class will complete 20 and the Moto2 class will complete 18 laps. Last years’ winner was Lorenzo, who won in a bid to protect his 2015 MotoGP championship. However, will he be able to repeat that on completely new machinery? He was joined on the podium in 2016 by Dovizioso and Marquez; both riders remain with their teams but on the new evolution of their machinery.

The records in Qatar…

It is nine times world champion, Rossi still competing, who has collected the most wins in Qatar. His score is matched by former MotoGP rider Casey Stoner, and then Lorenzo is just one behind on three. When it comes to pole positions, it is Lorenzo and Stoner who are joint top with four under their leathers, and Dovizioso was the other rider to claim the prime spot too.

It is Lorenzo who hold the lap record at the Losail International Circuit from back in 2008. Lapping at 1:53.927, during qualified, that was one of the years he claimed pole position. However, the circuit record, which can only be set during the race, is exactly a second slower than the fastest lap. Again set by Lorenzo, this time during the race which he went on to win, the time to beat is 1:54.927.

Results proved close after the final off-season test in Qatar

By the time the three days of testing finished up, ran between the 10th and 12th March, nine riders had managed to beat Lorenzo’s circuit lap record. Vinales’ fastest time of 1:54.330, was 0.597 seconds quicker. What else was interesting about the results from the test was the fact that the top 12 riders were covered by just one second, with Abraham and Rins just falling short of the cut-off point.

Although Vinales was quickest, Marquez has a championship to defend, as does Crutchlow who wants to defend his and his teams’ title as the top independents; several other riders have points to make and don’t forget, Rossi is after that all important 10th MotoGP title. It’s important to be successful for the start of the season, not only for the championship, but for the pride and the image that it sends out indicating that that rider and that team mean business. I for sure can’t wait.

The schedule…

There are some slight changes to the schedule for this year to ensure more track time for all of those competing. The times as follows are as of GMT.

Thursday 23rd March 2017 Class Session Time Moto3 Free Practice 1 15:00 - 15:40 Moto2 Free Practice 1 15:55 - 16.40 MotoGP Free Practice 1 16:55 - 17:40 Moto3 Free Practice 2 17:55 - 18.35 Moto2 Free Practice 2 18:50 - 19:35

Friday 24th March 2017 Class Session Time MotoGP Free Practice 2 15:00 - 15:45 Moto3 Free Practice 3 16:00 - 16:40 Moto2 Free Practice 3 16:55 - 17:40 MotoGP Free Practice 3 17:55 - 18:40

Saturday 25th March 2017 Class Session Time Moto3 Qualifying 15:00 - 15:40 Moto2 Qualifying 15:55 - 16:40 MotoGP Free Practice 4 16:55 - 17:25 MotoGP Qualifying 1 17:35 - 17:50 MotoGP Qualifying 2 18:00 - 18:15 Press Conference 19:15