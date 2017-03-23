The MotoGP season gets underway with FP1 in Qatar

The highly anticipated 2017 MotoGP season has officially gotten underway as the elite class took to the Losail International Circuit in Qatar for the first Free Practice session of the season ahead of the first race in Qatar.

Completing just one session on the opening day on the floodlit rack, as the schedule for this year has changed; it left us just wanting more as soon as it began it seemed to be over as we have craved our beloved MotoGP for so long.

Cooler conditions during MotoGP Free Practice 1 at Qatar

Adapting to cooler conditions at the track situated in the desert, the riders were keen to get a great start to the round, and the season. Several riders had competed for and visited the top spot as they all continued to push.

It was close, especially towards the end of the first session, as several Spanish contenders were all pushing for the top spot. Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha), Repsol Honda teammates Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa, and Ducati team rider, Jorge Lorenzo, all were flashing red on the timing screens as they came to the end of their lap.

Viñales continues his domination

The session turned out to be another chance for new Movistar Yamaha rider Viñales, who dominated the tests over the winter, to provide more evidence that his move to Yamaha was a good one as he finished the opening day as the man to beat.

He quickly was able to return to the pace he set during the three days of testing. When the four Spaniards pushed, it was Viñales who crossed the line first setting a time of 1:54.739. However by the end of the session he was able to reduce his time even further by 0.423 seconds, and beat the circuit lap record when he set a time of 1:54.316 after switching to soft front and rear Michelin tyres as things drew to a close.

Marquez over half a second slower in second

Unable to catch him was Marquez who finished Free Practice 1 as the second fastest on track. The 2016 MotoGP champions’ time was still 0.596 seconds slower than that of Vinales, however it was enough for him to break through the 1:55 minute barrier. A close third was Pedrosa, whose time of 1:55.210 was 0.298 seconds slower than that of his teammate but within a second of session leader, Vinales.

Folger is flying

Now a man who has made a fantastic start to his debut season as a MotoGP rider is Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider, Jonas Folger. Finishing each of the four IRTA tests as the fastest rookie, the German rider’s domination continued as he was fourth quickest by the end of the opening session.

Although his time of 1:55.587 was 1.271 seconds slower than the leader, it was enough to highlight that that man has well and truly settled in well with his new career in the elite class.

He finished just 0.020 seconds ahead of Lorenzo who officially started his first season as a Ducati rider. Expectations are high for the former MotoGP champion on the Italian machinery whose decision caused a whole influx of movement throughout the paddock in all three classes.

Lorenzo nearly wasn’t the fastest Ducati though, as a late flying leap from Loris Baz, the now named Reale Avintia Racing Team, placed the Frenchman in sixth just 0.017 seconds behind Lorenzo.

LCR Honda unveil livery prior to the season start

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) who recently unveiled the new livery and sponsors for the 2017 season, just days before the season officially kicked off, was seventh quickest ahead of double Moto2 champion Johann Zarco, (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) who remained near the top of the timesheets throughout and finished up eighth quickest.

Rossi has been busy over the winter-break

For nine times world champion, Valentino Rossi he was only able to finish ninth quickest on the opening session. The Italian Movistar Yamaha rider has significantly changed appearance wise over the winter, dropping weight he didn’t necessarily have to lose, and with a close-cut haircut. Determined to collect his 10th title, by the end of the first session, Rossi has been left to find the 1.483 seconds that he trails his new teammate by.

Completing the top 10 was Aleix Espargaro who was officially making his debut aboard his new Aprilia RS-GP for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. His late lap was just 0.001 seconds quicker than Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) in 11th. British rider, Scott Redding was 12th on the Octo Pramac Racing Ducati Desmosedici GP16 ahead of Andrea Iannone, making his official season debut with his new team, Team Suzuki Ecstar, in 13th.

Crash for Abraham

Returning to familiar surroundings, as he re-joins his old team, and re-familiarises himself with Ducati machinery, Alvaro Bautista was 14th quickest on the Pull & Bear Aspar Team Ducati GP16. His new teammate Karel Abraham, who is making his return to the MotoGP season this year, was 0.271 seconds slower in 15th.

As the session came to an end, with five minutes remaining, the Czech Republican came off at turn two; a corner that caught many riders out on the first day as it is the first left after many right hand turns and also has a hidden camber. The front end tucked under him as he approached the corner, and both he and the bike tumbled through the gravel; he appeared to be unhurt.

Petrucci performing better?

Awarded the 2017 evolution of the Desmosedici, Octo Pramac Racing Team rider Danilo Petrucci, at one point looked to be held up by Lorenzo on track as he followed the Spaniard. Despite the potential he seemed to showcase, he was only able to place 16th on the leaderboard.

Australian Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS), who won his first MotoGP in Assen in 2016, was 17th quickest despite his crash, ahead of rookie Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) in 18th. Miller’s teammate Tito Rabat (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) was 19th ahead of Hector Barbera (Reale Avintia Racing) who is coming to terms with the Desmosedici GP 16 after jumping up from the 14.2.

Factory KTM three seconds off pace

As expected, as the project is still very much in the development stages after making its debut at the 2016 season finale in Valencia, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team completed the timesheets.

Pol Espargaro was 21st by the end of the opening session. His fastest time of 1:57.887 ended up being 3.314 seconds slower than the pace of leader Vinales. However, should it make as much progress as the Suzuki and Aprilia did in its opening seasons, it may not be long until its full potential is unlocked. British rider Bradley Smith completed the timesheets aboard his KTM in 23rd.

Difficult day for Sam Lowes

It was a difficult opening session for British rider Sam Lowes (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) who fell off his Aprilia. With just over half an hour of the session remaining, he first came off at turn nine.

As he slid out, he tried to rescue the bike in true ‘Lowes’ style; he was avoided by Rossi who was travelling behind him who managed to avoid the crash as sparks flew from Lowes’ bike. As the MotoGP rookie continues to learn how to get to grips with his bike, he later ran wide at the session. He finished 22nd overall.