Mir wins a fantastic Moto3 race in Qatar

Image credit: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The Moto3 class missed out of Qualifying due to rain that fell prior to the days’ session that got underway. But having tested at the Losail International Circuit, prior to the meeting, it was not as if they weren’t familiar with the track.

The grid positions were instead determined by the combined Free Practice times from the three sessions that had previously ran which meant that Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) secured the first pole of the season ahead of the Qatar Moto3.

Conditions in Qatar suitable for race as rain cancelled Qualifying

He was to be joined on the front row of the grid by Romano Fenati, making his return to the 250cc class with Marinelli Rivacold Snipers and Philipp Oettl (Sudmetall Schedl GP Racing) who completed the front row making it two Hondas and one KTM.

But at the likes of Qatar, where there is such a long straight then this practically proves insignificant as all the front row end up doing is punching a hole in the air for the rest of the pack to glide through.

The weather was perfect for a race under the floodlights as the rain that was forecast had stayed away and the track was dry enough for the 18 lap race to continue without any changes. The three classes were given a slightly extended warm-up session to make up for lack of track time from missing out on Qualifying and it was Leopard Racing’s Joan Mir that was quickest prior to the race.

The Moto3 season officially gets underway

The lights went out, not only to signify the start of the race but to officially get the 2017 Moto3 season underway. Martin got a fantastic start and led the pack into the first right-hander, turn one. Oettl slotted in behind him, followed by Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Mir, but it was not long before they had completed the first lap, and came thundering down the whole of the start-finish straight for the first time.

This changed everything, and this was to be the way for each and every lap. Riders that had managed to make their way to the front of the group did what they could to take a different line, or to not create a perfect slipstream for them to be followed, but it was guaranteed that most occasions that the riders came to turn one the lead had changed and so had the rankings behind them.

Mir takes the lead for the first time

As they began lap three, Mir had managed to force his way to the front heading into turn one. Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) had pushed his way up to third, and behind the leaders mentioned earlier, Juanfran Guevara (RBA ROE Racing Team), Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate), rookie Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team), Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo), John McPhee on the new British Talent Team Honda, and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) had formed a group behind them.

At the start of the next lap, Migno forced his way through the centre of leaders Mir and Martin to take the lead heading in to lap four. Unfortunately for Bendsneyder, he was the first to crash out coming off at turn six and injuring his foot in the process. He limped to his and was able to return to racing.

Four for the lead as they approach turn one

Lap five saw four riders in a row coming down the straight before playing a game of wits to be the last on the brakes heading into turn one with Martin proving successful and regaining his lead from earlier. The second crash of the race soon came from Albert Arenas (Mahindra Motard Aspar) at turn seven, one of the lower speed corners of the race. Arenas appeared unhurt but it was race over for the Spaniard.

Mir returned to the front at the beginning of lap six whilst further down Di Giannantonio was working his way through the pack as he managed to pass Canet to take ninth. Mir’s lead only lasted for one lap as the next time they hit the straight, McPhee, on the new British Talent Team Honda sponsored by Dorna who recently announced the British Talent Cup, used a three bike slipstream to fire his way to the front. It proved that the new project was sure to be a success with it starting as good as it did.

Migno runs out wide

Italian rider Migno ran wide losing two places that both Fenati and Canet were able to benefit from. Fenati was then able to gain more advantage as he worked his way up to the sixth. Meanwhile Mir passed McPhee to again take the lead, and was soon joined by Oettl who overtook the Scotsman also.

As the leaders powered down the main straight aggressively, it appeared that a group made up of 12 riders was indeed in the battle for first place. For the first time in the race, Guevara was able to take the lead, bringing Martin and McPhee up to the front with him. Oettl made a mistake at turn one of lap eight, something you don’t want to do when in such a close proximity and as a result lost eight places in the meantime; he instantly began making up for lost ground.

Guevara was able to remain in front as they began lap nine as a battle for second took place behind him between McPhee and Mir, and Migno and Martin. It soon became short-lived however as once again Migno was able to work his way up to the front. Guevara ended up being swallowed up by several riders in turn as Fenati soon was able to force his way past Guevara, bringing Di Giannantonio with him in the process.

Battle for 14th taking place further down field

Further down the field, a battle was taking place for 14th position on the track. Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) was initially down in 18th and had plucked the riders off in front of him one by one which enabled him to lead the group.

Just eight laps remained of the 18 lap race and after Martin once again briefly took the lead, McPhee again thundered to the front. Di Giannantonio stepped up his game and passed Migno and Fenati before crossing the line to start the 13th lap in front ahead of Fenati, Mir, Martin, Canet and Migno. McPhee losing so many places in one section of the track is an indication of how close things were.

Oettl causes him and Guevara to crash out

It soon became ‘Game Over’ for Guevara and Oettl who on lap 13 came into contact on track. At turn six, a left-hander, Oettl tagged the back of Guevara’s bike with his front wheel which slammed them both down hard on the ground and they slid out, sparks flying everywhere. Fortunately for the other riders, no one else became entangled in the incident; both riders appeared to be unhurt.

Mir once again made his way to the front at the beginning of the 14th lap as did Martin pushing Di Giannantonio down to third. Fenati was keen to impress on his first official day since returning to work’ and soon passed Martin to take second behind Mir. He was on right on his tail, and him pushing and receiving pressure from behind meant that a small group of four began to slightly break away.

McPhee was once again able to slot in behind Mir who was leading, and fended off Fenati, who soon retaliated when McPhee passed him. The distractions meant that Mir was able to lead for another lap into turn one, but behind him Canet was able to pass the two duelling Moto3 veterans. On turn four of the 16th lap, new to the Peugeot MC Saxoprint team, from Finland, Patrik Pulkkinen, crashed out.

Four becomes nine fighting for the lead

The constant chopping and changing at the front meant that the lead group expanded back to nine for the lead. Mir had managed to ‘relax’ and maintain his rhythm and the race pace as he remained in front until the end of the penultimate lap when McPhee once again stole the lead from the Spaniard.

Determined however, Mir overtook the Scotsman on a right-handed corner. McPhee then had to contend with Martin who had taken advantage of the McPhee’s attention being elsewhere. The British Talent Team rider was able to fend him off until they crossed the finish line.

Mir wins the first race of the 2017 Moto3 season in Qatar

Mir won the opening round of the 2017 Moto3 season with a lead of just 0.135 seconds over McPhee who finished second on his, and his new team’s debut. Completing the podium alongside them, Martin, who had looked good throughout the weekend finished third.

Canet was fourth ahead of Fenati who was fifth on his return to the Moto3. His former teammate Migno was sixth ahead of Antonelli on his debut with the 2016 Moto3 championship winning bike from Red Bull KTM Ajo. Di Giannantonio was eighth ahead of Ramirez and Norrodin who completed the top 10.

Sasaki the fastest rookie in Qatar

The fastest rookie on the day was Norrodin’s teammate, Sasaki who finished his Moto3 debut as 11th overall and collecting five championship points in the process. Livio Loi (Leopard Racing), Darryn Binder (Platinum Ba Real Estate), Bulega and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) collected the remaining points available from the opening round as they placed up to 15th. Those riders are all placed in the same order in the championship due to this being the first round of a new season.

Just outside the points was 2016 championship contender, Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) in 16th. He finished ahead of Jules Danilo (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) and new Honda Team Asia teammates, Nakarin Atiratphuvapat and Kalto Toba.

Jakub Kornfeil (Peugeot MC Saxoprint) led the Mahindras in 20th ahead of the only female in the class, Maria Herrera in 21st who made her debut with new team AGR Team. Manuel Pagliani (CIP) was 22nd ahead of Lorenzo Dalla Porta making his debut with Mahindra Motard Aspar) in 23rd. Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Marco Bezzecchi (CIP) and Bendsneyder completed the list of 26 finishers that completed the race in Qatar.