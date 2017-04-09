Moto2: Oliveira on KTM's first pole on their second Moto2 race

Image credit: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Unfortunately for the Moto2 class, their two sessions on day two of proceedings at the Termos de Rio Hondo ahead of the second round of the season in Argentina, were hindered by rain. It did not stop them eventually lapping quicker than the MotoGP class as conditions changed in order for them to revert back to slick tyres.

Weather hindered Free Practice

Riders were reluctant to make their way out on track as during the opening stages of Free Practice 3; only five riders took to the track initially. Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) initially topped the timesheets before Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team) took over approximately 15 minutes in.

Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) then made his way out and dramatically dropped the bar reducing Hernandez’s time by over 2.3 seconds. The track had begun to dry and he risked venturing out on slick Dunlop tyres. With 28 minutes remaining he was down to a time of 1:50.392, taking 1.442 seconds off his own previous time.

Only 12 riders out during initial stages of FP3

A few minutes later, there were only 12 riders out on track. Those who did not only gained more experience but were able to get unexpected results; but it was still early days. Stefano Manzi (Sky Racing Team VR46) made his way up to second and Axel Pons (RW Racing GP) up to third. A few minutes later, Axel Bassani (Speed Up Racing) was up to fifth and rookie Khairul Idham Pawi (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) was up to fourth. Pawi was able to improve progressing up to second however on his next lap he ran on and went wide at turn one.

Four rookies in the top four

With just 14 minutes of the final Free Practice session remaining, there were four rookies within the top four. Navarro then began a battle of lap times with Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) as they began improving on each others’ times. Navarro broke through the 1:50 minute barrier first and was soon joined by the Italian. Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing), Isaac Vinales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team), Basini and Navarro all commenced in the battle with them.

It continued on as Baldassarri, Axel Pons and soon Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS teammates Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez came into the mix. It continued on to the very end of the Free Practice session until eventually the flag went out to end it.

Baldassarri quickest at the end of Free Practice 3 in Argentina

On his final lap, Baldassarri was able to secure the top spot, as the fastest Kalex rider, with the fastest time of 1:46.100 ahead of Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as the fastest KTM rider and Danny Kent (Kiefer Racing) as the quickest Suter rider; who also set quick last minute lap times. Morbidelli finished FP3 as fourth quickest ahead of Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing), who was the fastest Speed Up rider, Vinales and Marquez in seventh.

Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) was eighth quickest finishing as the top Tech 3 rider and ensuring that each of the five bikes were in the top 10. Hafitzh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia), and rookie Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP40) completed the top 10. Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) was behind Axel Pons in 11th ahead of Luthi, Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) and Xavier Simeon (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2) who made up the top 15.

Wet start to Qualifying for the Moto2 class

By the time the riders made their way out on track for the Qualifying session ahead of the second round of the season, the track was wet which meant the riders had to resort to the full wet set-up; a mist had also descended over the track in places. The rain meant little progress or change in the rankings, that was until the rain stopped and the track began to dry out.

With less than 30 minutes remaining, Kent was again able to make his way up to second. Morbidelli eventually managed to make his way up to eight after he had appeared to struggle to the different track.

Several riders contending for the top spot midway through

As they approached the midway point during the session however, several riders became contenders for the top spot. Sandro Cortese (Dynavlt intact GP) and Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) continued to improve on their own times as they battled for the top spot. The riders had switched to slick tyres as the track had dried out which meant the track times began to decrease dramatically.

With around 15 minutes remaining, Pasini went wide into turn one of the track. Baldassarri and Marquez began the fight for the top spot, but a few minutes later, Pasini, Schrotter and Baldassarri were all looking strong in the initial sectors.

Close call for Luthi and Binder

Things were constantly becoming more and more intense as Thomas Luthi (CarXpert Interwetten) and Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) almost came into contact on track. Then, Binder’s teammate, Oliveira upped his pace and began to make his presence felt at the top of the timesheets once again.

As things progressed Schrotter and Marini also had a coming together with just four minutes remaining. Schrotter had to do what he could to brake hard and avoid Marini who appeared to be going slow whilst still on the racing line; it meant that Schrotter’s time was spoiled.

Oliveira on pole for the Argentinian round of the Moto2

Eventually, after several riders attempts to gain pole position, the session ended and it was Portuguese rider, Oliveira, who claimed pole position ahead of the Argentinian round of the Moto2 season. Morbidelli finished up qualifying in second and his teammate Marquez will join him on the front row.

In fourth, Luthi heads the second row and will be joined by Jesko Raffin (Garage Plus Interwetten) and Pasini on row two. Cortese will start from seventh ahead of Vierge and Simeon in ninth. Baldassarri will have to start the race from the fourth row in 10th ahead of Marini and British rider Kent in 12th.

Bagnaia the top rookie in 13th

Rookie, Bagnaia will start his second Moto2 race from 13th on the grid ahead of Syahrin and Axel pons. Schrotter qualified 16th ahead of rookie, Quartararo,and Aegerter in 19th. Corsi qualified 19th ahead of Navarro who was knocked down to 20th ahead of Vinales. Takaaki Nakagmi (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) qualified 22nd, ahead of Edgar Pons (Pons HP40), Binder and Remy Gardner (Tech 3 Racing) in 25th.

Julian Simon (Garage Plus Interwetten) qualified 26th in front of rookie, Tetsuta Nagashima (Teluru SAG Team), Pawi and Bassani. Former MotoGP rider, Hernandez is 30th on the grid ahead of rookie, Andrea Locatelli (Italtrans Racing Team) and Manzi who completes the grid in 32nd.