Moto2: Successful operation for Gardner

Image credit: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After crashing out of the Moto2 race at the second round of the 2017 season at the Termos de Rio Honda, Argentina, Remy Gardner has undergone successful surgery on his leg that will prevent him from competing at the third round at the Circuit of the Americas, but he is aiming to return for the fourth round in Jerez, Spain.

Nakagami crashed and took Gardner with him

The Australian Tech3 Racing team rider crashed out at the start of the race. The lights went out and as the 600cc class made their way into the first corner of the race, Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) touched the rear of the rider in front of him. He went down and slid out of the race, in the process his bike side-swiped Gardner and taking him out of the race.

Gardner since returned to Spain where he received further treatment on his injured leg at a Barcelona hospital. Dr Mir, doctor to many of the riders carried out the surgery which entailed inserting a plate to help to secure and mend the broken bone in his ankle.

Operation declared a success

Gardner has since on his website confirmed that the “operation went well”. He described how they, “basically put a hook plate on the end of [his] ankle” which he went on to explain “hooks onto the broken piece and then pulls it up and back to its normal place”. He then explained how they went on and “screwed the length of the plate” into his leg.

He explained how he was left feeling “pretty angry” that he is now as a result “not able to ride in Texas” especially as he felt that he and his team were “just starting to find a good rhythm with the bike” which was leaving him feeling “confident” that they “could have been in the points”.

Gardner hopes to return in Jerez

Instead, he confirmed that his “plan now is to come back stronger than ever” and he is “already looking forward to Jerez” which he said “is the target” for his return following the incident and surgery.

Gardner then went on to express his gratitude thanking “everyone who has been sending messages of support” and he said that he “can’t wait” until the day he can “get back aboard [his] Tech3 Mistral machine”. We would like to wish Gardner a speedy recovery!