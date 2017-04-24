Moto2: Third consecutive win for Morbidelli (www.marcvdsracing.com)

The sun was out on race day for the Moto2 class as they took to the Circuit of the Americas for the third round of the season in Austin Texas. The 600cc class was set to be a close race as usual as eight riders qualified within one second of pole position man, Franco Morbidelli (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS).

Morbidelli on pole as Kent ruled out at COTA

Morbidelli was to be joined on the front row by Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) who was sandwiched between him and his teammate, Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS). It was fourth on the grid, Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) who was the quickest during the morning warm-up session however, Morbidelli was second quickest and Thomas Luthi (CarXpert Interwetten) was third quickest.

With an air temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, ground temperature 33 and a humidity of 34%, conditions were great and the riders line up on the grid ready to get things underway. Missing however was British rider Danny Kent (Kiefer Racing) who following an incident during the morning warm-up session, was ruled out of the race as he was suffering from a pinched nerve.

Morbidelli leads into turn one of the track

The lights went out and everyone on the front row got a fantastic start. Morbidelli led into turn one, but he was closely followed by Pasini and Marquez who had also got away great. A few corners later however, Morbidelli lost the lead to Italian rider Pasini as they approached the main straight, but Morbidelli was able to get back in front and Marquez did well to avoid coming into contact with the rear of Pasini though.

Big crash at turn one of the race

However, as they pulled away cleanly, others weren’t so lucky as there was a crash at turn one of the race. Rookie Stefano Manzi (Sky Racing Team VR46) completely missed his braking point as they headed into first bend. He struggled to bring it to a stop at all and ended up running into the back of Julian Simon (Tech3 Racing) and brought him own.

It looked awful as they were both thrown up in the air after the connection and were slammed down hard onto the tarmac before sliding after their bikes; their bodies almost looked lifeless. Both had to be assisted away from the track side; the incident was still being cleared up when the rest of the pack next ventured round at the start of the second lap.

Hernandez takes out Baldassarri at turn 12

A similar incident occurred also on the first lap but this time at turn 12 of the circuit. This time it was former MotoGP rider, Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team) who hit the back of Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing) and taking him out of the race. Both were able to get back up to their feet and although they looked in pain were able to at least limp away. Hernandez was quick to apologise to Baldassarri for causing the incident.

Morbidelli leads as they begin the second lap

Morbidelli crossed the line to start the second lap still leading the race after fending off the others. Pasini followed him in second ahead of Marquez, Nakagami, and Luthi. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) were behind battling for sixth, and they were closely followed by Xavier Simeon (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2) as he looked to be ready to benefit from any mistake.

Marquez takes the lead from his teammate

Behind them, Marcel Schrotter (Dynavolt Intact GP) had managed to make his way past Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) to take ninth immediately after they passed the apex where the incident was being cleared. Further ahead, birthday boy, Marquez had managed to make his way to the front to take the lead of the first time, as Luthi passed Nakagami to take fourth.

Marquez led as they began the third lap of the race. Nakagami was able to regain his place back from Luthi. Morbidelli was then able to regain the lead as they made their way towards the straight, but then Marquez retaliated when they hit the apex of turn 12 at the end of the straight.

Edgar Pons crashes out

Unfortunately for Edgar Pons (Pons HP40), he crashed out of turn nine of the third lap. He too appeared hurt from his incident and he had to be assisted by Marshalls as he limped to the safety area of the track.

Fantastic battle for first between teammates

The two Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS teammates were not giving in as they continued to battle out for the lead as the fourth lap got underway. Morbidelli overtook Marquez at turn 11 but then the Spaniard, determined to make up for crashing out of second after battling for the win in Argentina with his teammate, wasn’t going to let him get away that easy.

The two were side by side as they headed down the main straight and Marquez made sure he had the inside line for turn 12. Morbidelli tried to out-brake and go overtake on the inside at the left-hander but failed and had to run on straight after going out wide and unfortunately for him he slid down to fourth.

In the meantime, Luthi had forced Pasini out wide at the same corner but Pasini was able to fend him off to stay in what was now second. Marquez then tried to overtake Luthi to try and recover a position but the German rider remained defensive.

Things go from bad to worse for Pasini

On the next lap, the lack of pressure on Morbidelli meant that he was able to pull away slightly. Luthi was able to use the slip stream of Pasini to pass the Italian. On the next lap, Pasini then lost another position to Marquez at turn two. He could see ahead that Luthi was gaining on Morbidelli and he wanted to be very much part of the action.

Then disaster struck for Pasini, as the Italian slid out of fourth position in the race at turn one of the seventh lap. An injury he sustained many years ago means that Pasini has to ride with the front brake and the clutch lever on the left handlebar; a difficult skill that he has clearly mastered as he has such a great pace at this standard. Unfortunately upon entering the first corner, he used too much front brake and slid out of the race; he was able to recover his bike and continue on in the race.

Luthi doing what he can to maintain a podium

Luthi almost got caught out at the same corner on the following lap which meant that Marquez was able to catch up to him slightly. But behind Marquez, Nakagami was closing on him and so his attention was deferred and which meant Luthi could concentrate on catching Morbidelli.

Luthi managed to reduce the gap that Morbidelli had extended down to 0.586 seconds on track. But with notification from his pit board, Morbidelli well and truly responded and was able to again pull away. On lap 10, Nakagami was able to pass Marquez but then ran wide allowing Marquez to slot back past. On lap 11 however, he was able to make an attempt again at turn 10 and this time it stuck; Nakagami was third and Marquez was back in fourth.

Big battle on track for 10th

Behind, there was a battle on track for 10th position. Five riders including Marini, rookie Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2), Hafitzh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia), Ricky Cardus who was standing in for injured Brad Binder for Red Bull KTM Ajo, and Simeon, were fighting it out.

The quintet made several successful manoeuvres causing them to chop and change positions with Navarro making his way to the front of the group to challenge for 10th, but then the Spaniard went wide at turn one, wobbled and nearly high-sided, and ended up back down In 14th.

Morbidelli claims third successive win of the season and his Moto2 career

Morbidelli went on to win the race in America, collected his third successive winner’s trophy in the Moto2 class this season. He finished 2.633 seconds ahead of Luthi in second, and Nakagami completed the podium in third. Birthday boy, Marquez looked incredibly disappointed with fourth, and Agerter, who was having transponder issues and kept falling down the timesheets was fifth in America.

Oliveria collected another great result for KTM in sixth ahead of Corsi, Schrotter, Vierge and Marini who completed the top 10. Syahrin was 11th ahead of Fabio Quartararo (PonsHP40) who made his way through in the later stages to finish 12th as the highest placed rookie. Simeon was 13th, Cardus finished 14t and collecting the last championship available was rookie, Navarro.

Sky Racing Team VR46 rookie, Francesco Bagnaia was just outside the points in 16th as he had stayed ahead of Isaac Vinales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team), Axel Pons (RW Racing GP), and rookies Tatsuta Nagashima (Teluru SAG Team) and Andrea Locatelli (Italtrans Racing Team) who completed the top 20.

Jesko Raffin (Garage Plus INterwetten) was 21st ahead of Pasini who amanaged to recover to 22nd ahead of Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP), and rookies Axel Bassani (Speed Up Racing) and Khairul Idham Pawi (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) who completed the list of finishers in 25th.

The championship three rounds in

The results means that Morbidelli is well and truly out at the front regarding the championship as he is now on 75 points. Luthi is second on 56 points ahead of Oliveira in third with 43. Nakagami is fourth ahead of Vierge, Marquez, Baldassarri, Marini, Corsi and Aegerter who complete the top 10. Rookies Bagnaia and Quartararo are on equal points with Schrotter in joint 11th.