Moto2: Danny Kent and Kiefer Racing to part ways

The Moto2 class lined up on the grid at the Circuit of the Americas but there was no British representation that we expected.

Kent ruled out with injury

After the morning warm-up session, British rider Danny Kent was reported to have pinched a nerve in his arm and as a result was not able to participate in the third round of the season.

Kent joined new team Kiefer Racing who are racing with the Suter chassis this season. He was with the Leopard Racing team last year when he made his Moto2 debut after winning the 2015 Moto3 championship with the team. It proved difficult and he did not seem to settle.

Kent to split from Kiefer Racing

Previous to Kent missing the race in COTA he has remained looking unsettled, unhappy and frustrated with how things are going. Now it turns out that he and his team are going to part ways.

Kent took to social media after the race in Austin, Texas, that he did not participate in, to announce that this is due to “irreconcilable differences”.

Confirming his choice he stated that he “decided to part ways with Kiefer Racing and the Moto2 Team”. He admitted that it has “been a difficult period since joining the team” and he is currently has a lack of feeling that is “able to reach [his] potential” and so as a result he has “decided to step away”.

Kent remains optimistic about racing future

He went on to describe how he is “still hungry and determined” and he still believes he can be “competitive in Moto2 in the right surroundings”. He then concluded by saying, “I wish Kiefer Racing all the best for the future.”

Massive decision for the British rider

A decision like the one he has made is such a massive one and will not have been one that he will have come to quickly. Kent is hugely talented which was proven by his performances throughout the 2015 season.

The news comes after his teammate, Dominique Aegerter finished the third round of the season in fifth proving the team can be competitive.

Fans have since took to social media to offer messages of support with his decision. It now means that there is no current British representation in the Moto2 class; after news of the British Talent Team and the British Talent Cup supported by Dorna was recently announced as a way of encouraging a bigger contingency of talent from the British Isles to progress into the championships on the world stage. We hope an opportunity for Kent is just around the corner.