MotoGP: Emotional win for Pedrosa in Jerez

The build-up to the Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana saw mixed weather conditions which in turn meant that the outcome on race day could be affected. Less time in dry conditions with the Michelin tyres can jeopardise any performance and the increase in temperatures from the later sessions’ time meant that tyre choices were vital for the fourth round of the MotoGP season.

Pedrosa on form throughout the weekend in jerez

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) dominated throughout the weekend and during the first Free Practice sessions he topped the timesheets. His cool and calm approach enabled the Spaniard to claim pole position ahead of the race in Jerez; on home turf.

Come race time, the air temperature had risen to 28 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees higher than Qualifying, however the ground temperature was 41 degrees Celsius, one degree lower than recorded during the session. Humidity had decreased to 25% and just before the race the wind picked up.

Fantastic start from the front row by the Honda riders

Pedrosa was joined on the front row by his teammate, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) making it a Honda 1, 2, 3. It was fourth on the grid for Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) who was quickest during the morning warm-up however ahead of Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) and Crutchlow was third quickest.

Both the Repsol Honda riders got a fantastic start and it was Pedrosa who led into turn one of the race. Marquez was behind, but Pedrosa seemed so determined that he was even able to build an advantage over the 2016 champion.

Yamaha riders battle for sixth

Nine times world champion Valentino Rossi and Monster Tech3 Yamaha rookie and double Moto2 champion, Johann Zarco were battling on the opening lap for sixth behind Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Crutchlow and Vinales who slotted in behind the Hondas. The two Yamaha riders made several overtakes which resulted in them losing time and a gap being created.

The whole class made their way round the opening lap cleanly, and at turn one of the second lap, Jack miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) passed Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) who quickly retaliated. Zarco was pushing and made his way passed Vinales to take fifth, before then turning his attention to Crutchlow who he soon passed with ease to take fourth and then on the same second lap, passed Iannone heading into turn 13 which meant he ended up third.

Lorenzo on the attack with the Ducati

On the third lap, Rossi who was in seventh after he lost a place to Lorenzo on the Ducati. The Spaniard turned 30 on the Thursday before the race and appeared confident and relaxed throughout the build-up having admitted to have taken a more scientific approach to the Desmosedici GP 17.

Behind them, both Alvaro Bautista (Pull & Bear Aspar Team) and rookie, Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech3) were able to make their way past Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) to take 12th spot.

Zarco was on a mission

At the front, Zarco was closing in on Marquez in second. It seemed that the medium compound Michelin Power Slicks that he chose to run with were more effective at the start of the race compared to the hard compound tyres that Marquez had opted for. Zarco attacked at turn 13 of lap three but Marquez out-braked the Frenchman.

By lap four, setting the fastest lap of the race so far meant that Pedrosa was able to extend his lead to 1.5 seconds over his teammate; while Crutchlow passed Iannone for third. Lorenzo was still on the move, chasing Vinales down and passing him heading into turn six at the end of the straight.

As Pedrosa extended his lead up to 1.6 seconds as Marquez came under attack from Zarco who passed him heading into turn 13. Marquez tried to slipstream coming out of the turn heading along the start-finish straight and a lap later imitated Zarco’s move to reclaim sixth.

Further back, Lorenzo continued on and passed Iannone on track to claim fifth. It was strange to see the two riders aboard each other’s bikes. He wasn’t the only 2017 Desmosedici pilot that was doing well as Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) overtook Miller to claim 10th.

Tempers flare as Bautista brings Miller down

Things went from bad to worse for the Australian’s on the sixth lap after he was taken out by Bautista who brought the two of them down at turn one of the track. Miller was fuming and quickly got to his feet, ran to the Spaniard and pushed him before gesturing to punch him.

He then went to kick the Ducati that lay in the gravel before the two turned their attention to recovering their bikes; both were forced to retire however and the incident came under investigation with race control.

Vinales incident causes he and Iannone to lose positions

On the same lap, Vinales had a wobble heading into turn 13 and as he saved his bike he ran wide, forcing Iannone wide too as his former teammate had to act fast to avoid hitting him. The two ended up seventh and eighth as Rossi and Dovizioso were able to get past safely, and then Iannone lost a position to Petrucci leaving him in ninth. Rossi then found himself having to fend off a surging Dovizioso.

Rabat and Iannone crash out

Tito Rabat (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) was fighting for his best MotoGP career finish, yet not long after he passed British rider, Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), he came off at turn two on lap 10. Corners later, Iannone joined him in retirement after going down at the fast turn 11. Fortunately both riders appeared to be OK and were able to walk away from their incidents.

Rossi struggling with the M1

Back at the front, Dovizioso passed Rossi to take fifth. Rossi ran wide as he struggled to turn the M1 and Dovizioso slipped through, while at the head of the race, Lorenzo put Zarco under pressure. The former MotoGP champion looked more like his usual tidy and comfortable self; it proved that favouring a track was significant for a rider even if they weren’t completely where they wanted to be with the machinery. Lorenzo passed Zarco at turn six of lap 12 nearly forcing Zarco wide in the process.

Soon Rossi found himself under pressure from Vinales who eventually passed both Rossi and Dovizioso before they got to the main straight on lap 14. Petrucci had caught them all up and was tagging on the back of the group of four that were battling for fifth. On lap six, Petrucci passed Rossi at turn five, however he was unable to accelerate away from the Italian as they made their way down the main straight; the Ducati is normally notorious for its acceleration however this incident highlighted the similarities in the machinery.

Dovizioso was soon all over the back of Vinales looking for a way past to take fifth. At turn one of the 18th lap he bypassed him, forcing the Spaniard who won the opening two rounds down to sixth.

Pedrosa was very much in control at the front

Things settled for a while and the tyre degradation on the front of Pedrosa’s Honda was highlighted as the medium compound tyres meant he was beginning to lose grip. He was able to maintain a gap that varied between one and two seconds however, in response to the fact that Marquez was chasing him to steal his lead.

Rossi goes backwards down the ranks

An unusual event then occurred on track as rookie, Folger appeared to catch Rossi with ease and bypassed him at turn 13 of lap 21. Rossi was now in eighth and still did not appear to be getting to grips with his Yamaha around Jerez; which was unusual as Folger appeared to be coping well with his.

Next Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) who has not only looked comfortable on his bike this round, but since he made the switch at the start of the season, was lapping 0.7 seconds quicker than the two Yamaha riders. He caught Rossi up and bypassed the nine times world champion with ease to take ninth and pushing Rossi down to 10th. Rossi then went wide at turn one, in a move which proved there were clearly issues with his bike which is where the lack of dry time with the tyres can be a factor.

Pedrosa makes final push in Jerez

In the last few laps of the race, Pedrosa well and truly took control after he worked to manage the gap between him and his teammate. It was clear he had conserved tyres and fuel for a final push in the closing laps. It appeared that Marquez might have closed the gap and took the win, and the fact he was on hard tyres added to the suspense, but Pedrosa pushed and went on to collect an emotional first win of the 2017 season.

Emotional win for Pedrosa

Pedrosa ended up winning with a comfortable 6.136second lead thanks to his last surge at the end of the race. Marquez finished second making it a double success for Repsol Honda. Lorenzo did what looked like the unthinkable after his performance from the opening rounds and completed the podium in third, collecting his first at one of his favourite tracks, Jerez.

Rookie, Zarco finished fourth not only as the highest placed rookie but as the highest placed independent team rider in the class. Dovizioso was sixth ahead of Vinales and Petrucci; his result meant that the three 2017 evolutions of the Desmosedici placed within the top seven of a track where the Ducati does not usually perform well.

Rookie, Folger was eighth ahead of Aleix Espargaro who got his best result on the Aprilia so far, and Rossi completed the top 10 ahead of British rider, Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) who crossed the line in 11th on the Ducati. A battle took place at the end of the race between Reale Avintia Racing teammates, Loris Baz and Hector Barbera, with Barbera the Spaniard emerging victorious finishing 12th ahead of Baz.

Smith in the points

Bradley Smith collected two points for the first time for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 13th ahead of the injured Karel Abraham (Pull & Bear Aspar Team) who collected the last point available despite battling on with a broken ankle.

Just outside of the points, Sam Lowes turned out to have a successful weekend as he finished 16th with Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. Standing in for injured Alex Rins, who broke his arm and has been ruled out, Takuya Tsuda finished the race and completed the list of finishers in 17th for Team Suzuki Ecstar.

Rossi retains championship lead four rounds in

Despite a tough weekend, Rossi still leads the championship; the Italian is determined to make it 10 titles in his career. He now only has a two point lead over his teammate Vinales on 60 points, and Marquez’s podium means he is third with 58 points, just two points further back behind his Spanish rival.

Pedrosa’s win means he is fourth with 52 points. Dovizioso lies fifth ahead of the highest placed rookie and independent team rider, Zarco in sixth. Crutchlow is seventh despite his DNF, ahead of Folger, Lorenzo and Petrucci who round out the top 10.