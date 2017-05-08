Moto3: Canet claims first win in Jerez (Getty Images / Mirco Lazzari GP)

An intense Moto3 race at the Circuit de Jerez In Spain, where the 250cc class met for the fourth round of the 2017 season, what was the first of the European rounds after three rounds away on international waters, resulted in youngster Aron Canet securing his first ever Moto3 win.

Canet wins on home turf after perfect strategy

The Estrella Galicia 0,0 rider has come close before, and looked to win in COTA where he dominated all weekend before he unfortunately crashed out. In Jerez however, after qualifying second on the grid behind record breaking pole setter Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), he battled it out after recovering from eighth after he ran wise when he took the lead, and emerged victorious in front of his home crowd.

Canet perfectly executed a plan that he practiced throughout the race. On the final corner, he took an alternative line which meant he got the perfect drive out of the final corner which allowed him to win the drag race to the finish line. Bu, when it came to the podium, as he is only 17, he was unable to take part in the champagne celebration.

Fenati and Mir complete podium in Jerez

Crossing the line just a mere 0.031 seconds behind him, was the 2016 race winner, Romano Fenati who is now Marinelli Rivacold Snipers. Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) returned to the podium in Jerez when he finished third.

Throughout the race they were shown a thing or two by the Platinum Bay Real Estate duo of Darryn Binder and Marcos Ramirez. Binder appeared untidy in parts, and an incident that occurred between he and Fenati at turn 13 on the 11th lap led to the Australian crashing out. The incident came under investigation but no further action was taken.

Unfortunate poor judgement prevents podium for Ramirez

Martinez remained battling it out and had taken the lead on several conditions look incredibly smooth and in control. However on the last lap as the four headed into turn six at the end of the straight, Ramirez opted for the outside line in order to hit the apex sooner. It did not work out for him however and although he tried to catch the others to secure his first podium, he was too far back.

Canet dedicates win to his mum on Mother’s Day

Canet spoke of how his performance was the “best gift” he could give on Mother’s Day as he dedicated the win to his mother. He described the fourth round as a “very difficult race” as he found that when he “tried to move up the front positions, others wouldn’t let [him]”.

He explained at how at other Grand Prix he has “found it a little hard to overtake” however in Jerez he said it “wasn’t difficult for [him] to brake late” and he was able to do it “just like [his] rivals”.

Speaking about his amazingly cool and calculated move at the final corner he said he “decided to try it at the end of the race” where his plan was “sticking close to third place in order to make a move on the last corner”. He said, “I did that and was able to win the race”. It meant that he said he can finally say that he “likes the Circuito de Jerez”.

Fenati tried to break away

Fenati spoke of how at the beginning of the race he “tried to go ahead and get a gap with the other riders” but he found that the “rhythm was too fast” and therefore it was “not possible”. He was left feeling “happy” and felt that the “second place is important” for him, his team and “for the Championship”.

He described the race as “a great fight” which was “full of overtakes” and with which he “had a lot of fun”. He went on to thanks his team as he felt they “worked well” and now plans to “stay focused on Le Mans”. He said, “We need to continue to work well as we did until now.”

Mir only left satisfied with podium in Jerez

Despite Mir’s podium allowing him to retain his championship lead, he was left feeling “satisfied, but not entirely happy” after he claimed third at the Circuito de Jerez. He was sure they “kept a good strategy for the race” where they remained “focused at all times”. However, he thought that he “could handle it better”.

Discussing the last lap he “wanted to open a small gap in T3 and T4” however he admitted he “almost fell down and Romano passed”. Then, he spoke of how in the “last curve [he] braked hard to pass him” however he “did not notice Canet inside”. The Spaniard laughed as he exclaimed, “I did not have a rear view mirror to know to close the door!” Still, he went on to say “The third position is still a positive result and brings valuable points to us.”

Mir continues to lead the podium

In the championship, Mir is still out in front on 74 points. Fenati is second with 65 points, and Martin is third with 59. Canet’s win means he is now fifth with 43 points, closer to Scottish rider, John McPhee (British Talent Team) who crashed out after a difficult week and failed to collect any points. The top six riders in the championship all ride Honda machinery.