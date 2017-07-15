Formula 2: Leclerc extends his pole streak to six at Silverstone

Leclerc has now matched Stoffel Vandoorne's record of six consecutive pole positions. (Image Credit: @PREMA_Team - Twitter)

Six Formula 2 Qualifying sessions in, and it is now six consecutive poles for Charles Leclerc, equalling Stoffel Vandoorne's 2015 record.

The Prema Powerteam racer was untouchable in qualifying at Silverstone, leading from the first timed laps, to the end, with brief interjections from Norman Nato and then Oliver Rowland.

Leclerc's quickest time of the session was a 1:38.427, some 0.458s clear of Rowland's DAMS in second on the grid.

The Monegasque racer is the first driver to claim the six in the same season, as Vandoorne's record was split between the end of 2014 and the start of his dominant 2015 GP2 (as F2 was known then) season which saw him win the title.

Rowland pipped Nato for the front-row by the fine margin of 0.021s, while Jordan King impressed in his MP Motorsport, with fourth.

Artem Markelov and Nicholas Latifi will share the third row with Sergio Canamasas and Nobuhara Matsushita doing the same for the fourth.

The top 9 were all within a second of Leclerc's stunning lap, Sergio Sette Camara the last driver to be talking tenths for a deficit and not seconds. He was 0.986s slower than Leclerc.

Not a good day for Fuoco

While Leclerc enjoyed his pole, his Prema team-mate Antonio Fuoco, endured a horrid session.

Unable to find clear track, he ran off it, and then came across Sean Gelael, while the second half of qualifying went little better. He will start last, some 2.1 seconds slower than Leclerc in identical machinery.

Thai-British racer Alexandar Albon, still recovering from a broken collarbone, was 10th quickest, but will drop three places on the grid for having been deemed by the stewards of impeeding Nabil Jeffri.

Callum Illott, of European F3, and making his F2 debut, fame was able to out-qualify his team-mate Jeffri by nearly half a second.