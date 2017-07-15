Formula 2: Leclerc overcomes engine issue to take fourth Feature win at Silverstone

Formula E: How did Buemi clutch defeat from the jaws of victory?

Charles Leclerc extended his championship lead after overcoming a mid-race engine issue. Norman Nato and Oliver Rowland took podiums as Nicholas Latifi finishes eighth to earn Reverse Grid Pole.

Leclerc now leads Rowland (R) by 63 points in the drivers' championship. (Image Credit: Formula 2)

Charles Leclerc overcame a mid-race engine issue to take his fourth Formula 2 Feature Race win at Silverstone, extending his lead in the driver's championship to 63 points.

Speed of Leclerc proves too much 

Leclerc was leading comfortably from pole when, on the lap before his pit-stop, smoke began to pour from the rear of the Prema Powerteam car. 

The Monegasque driver continued round to the pits, with fuel and oil leaking from the car,  where mechanics fitted the Hard compound Pirelli tyre and sent Leclerc on his way. 

He encountered no further mechanical issues on his way to his fourth Feature win of the season, although his left wing mirror did fall off late on whilst driving through the Hanger Straight. 

Norman Nato followed Leclerc home to take second, after a race long battle with Oliver Rowland. 

The  Arden International of Nato got a better start than Rowland's DAMS, and the British driver then spent the whole race trying to find a way past, to no avail. 

By lap six, Leclerc was leading by 6.2 seconds, when Nato and Rowland opted to pit to switch to the Hard tyres to go the end of the race, which was only 28 laps long, as Nyck de Vries's car failure on the grid led to the race being shortened by one lap. 

Two laps later, Rowland tried to pass Nato into Brooklands and Woodcote but was not successful and lost an extra three points to Leclerc in the standings. 

Battles for the points

Artem Markelov made a fast start, and was able to come home fourth ahead of a season's best result for Sergio Canamasas in the Rapax in fifth. 

Luca Ghiotto was sixth, having made good moves up the inside of Nicholas Latifi and Jordan King at The Loop and Village. 

Latifi was eighth quickest, and so will start tomorrow's Sprint Race on Reverse Grid Pole.

The final two points paying positions were taken by Sean Gelael and Nobuharu Matsushita, who took two extra points for fastest lap of the race.

ART Grand Prix's Matsushita was also the only to run the alternate strategy, start on hard tyres and then switch to softs to finish in the points, one place ahead of Ralph Boschung who also used this strategy. 

While Leclerc was busy doing what Leclerc does, Prema team-mate Antonio Fuoco had another bad day, coming home a lowly 16th, ahead of F2 debutant Callum Ilott, who was a lap down. 

Formula 2: British Feature Race - Classification
Position Driver Team Time/Gap Points Reverse Grid Position
1st Charles Leclerc Prema Powerteam 49:23.075s 29 (+4 for Pole) 8th
2nd Norman Nato Arden International +8.866 18 7th
3rd Oliver Rowland DAMS +9.605s 15 6th
4th Artem Markelov Russian Time +17.743s 12 5th
5th Sergio Canamasas Rapax +18.715s 10 4th
6th Luca Ghiotto Russian Time +24.284s 8 3rd
7th Jordan King MP Motorsport +26.498s 6 2nd
8th Nicholas Latifi DAMS +27.805s 4 POLE
9th Sean Gelael Arden International +28.904s 2 9th
10th Nobuaru Matsushita ART Grand Prix +34.560S 3 (+2 for Fastest Lap) 10th
11th  Ralph Boschung Campos Racing +44.764s 0 11th
12th Louis Deletraz Racing Engineering +46.536s 0 12th
13th Sergio Sette Camara MP Motorsport +47.050s 0 13th
14th Gustav Malja Racing Engineering +50.673s 0 14th
15th Nabil Jeffri Trident +56.457s 0 15th
16th Antonio Fuoco Prema Racing +1:01.355s 0 16th
17th Robert Visoiu Campos Racing +1:09.543s 0 17th
18th Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix +1:12.549s 0 18th
19th Callum Ilott Trident + 1 lap 0 19th
DNS  Nyck de Vries Rapax Loss of power  0 20th


