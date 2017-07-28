Formula 2: Leclerc takes historic seventh consecutive pole in Hungary

Charles Leclerc now holds the record for consecutive pole positions in F2/GP2 with seven. (Image Credit: FIA Formula 2)

Charles Leclerc set a new Formula 2 record, taking his seventh consecutive pole position in the series at the Hungaroring.

Since the series became F2 at the beginning of the season, Leclerc had taken all six of the available pole positions, and despite Oliver Rowland's best efforts, the Prema Powerteam driver stormed to his seventh in a row, breaking the record he had jointly held with now McLaren Formula 1 driver, Stoffel Vandoorne.

Leclerc lap time of 1:26.268s was 0.463s quicker than Rowland in the DAMS could manage.

Artem Markelov was third quickest for Russian Time, just pipping MP Motorsport's Jordan King for third place by 0.043s.

Leclerc's Prema team-mate Antonio Fuoco will line up fifth ahead of Norman Nato, whose last ditch attempt secured him sixth on the grid, but 0.700s slower than Leclerc.

Nicholas Latifi was seventh ahead of Nyck de Vries, who lost set-up time after crashing in practice this morning.

Nobuharu Matsushita and Sergio Canamasas were ninth and 10th for ART Grand Prix and Rapax.

Gelael spin brings out the red flag

After the first runs, and just as the field was begining their first real representative times, Arden's Sean Gelael spun at Turn 1 and brought out the red flag while he was recovered.

This stoppage allowed the Campos Racing mechanics further time to fix Ralph Boschung's car after he reported a problem while on the install lap.

When the session resumed, Rowland was on top with a 1:26.731 with Markelov and Fuoco separated by, at the time, just 0.001s in second and third.

On his first flying lap, Leclerc was able to set the 1:26.268s that would create history and despite thinking about another lap, brought the Prema into the pits, as did Rowland in the DAMS.

Nato was a late improver, as Santino Ferrucci, on his F2 debut after promotion from GP3 was a credible 11th quickest, just 0.010s off a top 10 grid slot in his first race.

Gelael was slowest of all, as he didn't set a representative lap, and will will need to aplly to the stewards for permission to race, which will be granted.

Nabil Jeffri was slowest of all the drivers who completed a fast lap, 1.980s slower than Leclerc and 0.444s slower than 18th quickest driver, Gustav Malja.