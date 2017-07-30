Formula E: Di Grassi seals the championship as Vergne takes maiden win

Formula E: Rosenqvist takes pole for finale with di Grassi 5th and Buemi 13th

Championship leader di Grassi will start fifth for the season finale with rival Buemi down in 13th after a mistake in qualifying. Felix Rosenqvist on pole for Mahindra, alongside DS Virgin Racing's Sam Bird.

Felix Rosenqvist will start on pole, alongside Sam Bird. (Image Credit: Mahindra Racing)

Felix Rosenqvist will start the Formula E Montreal ePrix season finale on pole with championship contenders Lucas di Grassi in fifth and Sebastien Buemi down in 13th.

Buemi, after being disqualified for an underweight car in Race 1, made a mistake on his 200kw lap in his group at Turn 1 and could only muster 13th quickest for the Renault E.Dams team, as rival di Grassi made it through to super-pole and is favourite to take the crown for Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport, going into Sunday evening's race.

Rosenqvist, Sam Bird, Jean-Eric Vergne, Nick Heidfeld and di Grassi contested super-pole. 

Finn Rosenqvist went second last in super-pole and his time of 1:22.344s was enough to claim pole with Bird 0.215s slower to complete the front-row.

Buemi mistake and Prost penalty

On his 200kw lap, Buemi carried too much speed into the Turn 1 braking zone, locking up, running wide and losing time. He could only manage a 1:23.372s which was third fastest in the Group 1 session. 

Mitch Evans also locked up on his 200kw lap in Group 2, and Rosenqvist's session time of 1:22.051s was quicker than his pole time. 

Nico Prost qualified seventh fastest overall, but will start last as the team were forced to replace his e-motor and inverter following a fire in one of his cars following yesterday's race.

As he has not served the full allocation of grid penalties allocated, he will likely serve a time penalty in the race. 

Montreal ePrix Provisional Grid
Position Driver Team
POLE Felix Rosenqvist  Mahindra Racing
2nd Sam Bird DS Virgin Racing
3rd Jean-Eric Vergne Teecheetah
4th Nick Heidfeld Mahindra Racing
5th Lucas di Grassi Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport
6th Daniel Abt Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport
7th Tom Dillman Venturi
8th Nelson Piquet Jr  NEXTEV NIO
9th Stephane Sarrazin Teecheetah
10th Jerome D'Ambrosio Faraday Future Dragon Racing
11th Jose Maria Lopez DS Virgin Racing
12th Loic Duval Faraday Future Dragon Racing
13th Sebastien Buemi Renault E.Dams
14th Antonio Felix da Costa Andretti
15th Robin Frijins Andretti
16th Oliver Turvey NEXTEV NIO
17th Mitch Evans Jaguar
18th Maro Engel Venturi
19th Adam Carroll Jaguar
20th

Nico Prost

*20 place grid penalty applied for e-motor and inverter change following car fire after Race 1 

 Renault E.Dams


