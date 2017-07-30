Formula E: Rosenqvist takes pole for finale with di Grassi 5th and Buemi 13th

Felix Rosenqvist will start on pole, alongside Sam Bird. (Image Credit: Mahindra Racing)

Felix Rosenqvist will start the Formula E Montreal ePrix season finale on pole with championship contenders Lucas di Grassi in fifth and Sebastien Buemi down in 13th.

Buemi, after being disqualified for an underweight car in Race 1, made a mistake on his 200kw lap in his group at Turn 1 and could only muster 13th quickest for the Renault E.Dams team, as rival di Grassi made it through to super-pole and is favourite to take the crown for Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport, going into Sunday evening's race.

Rosenqvist, Sam Bird, Jean-Eric Vergne, Nick Heidfeld and di Grassi contested super-pole.

Finn Rosenqvist went second last in super-pole and his time of 1:22.344s was enough to claim pole with Bird 0.215s slower to complete the front-row.

Buemi mistake and Prost penalty

On his 200kw lap, Buemi carried too much speed into the Turn 1 braking zone, locking up, running wide and losing time. He could only manage a 1:23.372s which was third fastest in the Group 1 session.

Mitch Evans also locked up on his 200kw lap in Group 2, and Rosenqvist's session time of 1:22.051s was quicker than his pole time.

Nico Prost qualified seventh fastest overall, but will start last as the team were forced to replace his e-motor and inverter following a fire in one of his cars following yesterday's race.

As he has not served the full allocation of grid penalties allocated, he will likely serve a time penalty in the race.