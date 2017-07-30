Formula E: Di Grassi seals the championship as Vergne takes maiden win

After finishing third in Season 1, runner-up in Season 2, Lucas di Grassi is Formula E champion in Season 3. (Image Credit: Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport Formula E Team)

Lucas di Grassi sealed his maiden Formula E championship in the Montreal ePrix, as Jean-Eric Vergne took his maiden FE victory in the season three finale.

di Grassi came home in sixth place, which was enough to take the championship by 26 points after rival Sebastien Buemi could only manage 11th after a troubled weekend which saw him score no-points after being disqualified from yesterday's race for an underweight car.

Vergne was able to take his maiden win after passing pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist for the lead after the pit-stops, doing so in Lap 30 at the Turn 3 left-hander.

Rosenqvist was able to secure third in the standings, as Sam Bird, his rival, was fourth, after DS Virgin Racing team-mate Jose Maria Lopez passed him with five laps to go.

Nick Heidfeld was fifth for Mahindra, ahead of an emotional di Grassi in sixth.

Buemi damage ends challenge

Buemi. starting 13th after a difficult qualifying, was hit in the Turn 1 melee by Antonio Felix da Costa, and the right-rear wheel arch was damaged.

He was given the black and orange flag, but despite the piece falling off, still was required to visit the pits, which dropped him to last after he did so.

Up front, Rosenqvist and Vergne were becoming detached from the field, with the Swede enjoying around a five to six-second buffer to Bird in third.

Rosenqvist had used slightly more energy than Vergne, and the leader dived for the pits on Lap 19, with the majority of the field, including Vergne, doing so on the next lap.

Once things had shaken out, Rosenqvist enjoyed a six-second gap to Vergne, but the Frenchman had more energy and began to reel in the leader, swiftly passing him on Lap 30, under braking for Turn 3.

Di Grassi waved through

After the stops, Abt was actually ahead of di Grassi, who was coming under pressure from Season 1 champion, Nelson Piquet Jr.

Di Grassi was quickly waved through by Abt, who then acted as rear-gunner for his team-mate in the closing stages.

Stephane Sarrazin was eighth for Teecheetah, despite having been facing the wrong way in the opening lap chaos at Turn 1.

Jerome D'ambrosio and Tom Dillman rounded out the points paying positions in the finale.

Renault E.Dams secured the team's championship, despite a non-score with Buemi in 11th and team-mate Nico Prost a non-finisher.

The other drivers to finish, but score no points were, Mitch Evans, Robin Frijns, Adam Carroll, da Costa, Piquet, Oliver Turvey and Maro Engel.

Loic Duval's season ended in the barrier at Turn 3 late on, after he ran wide and briefly brought out a yellow flag.