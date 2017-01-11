Connect with facebook
Eagles' demise at the pinnacle of African football

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with Nigerian winger, Ejike Uzoenyi after a couple of seasons churning out poor performances.

Sundowns release Ejike Uzoenyi
Ejike Uzoenyi I Picture source: Complete sports

According to reports from the South African media, the 24-year-old left after ending his contract by mutual consent.

The diminutive speedster signed for the PSL club on 20 February 2014, after he was named to and starred for Nigeria at the 2014 African Nations Championship picking up the most valuable player of the tournament after series of brilliant performances.

After making eight appearances for the club, most of which were not convincing enough, he was shipped out on loan to Nigerian professional football league side Enugu Rangers in 2014 and again, featured sparingly for the Enugu side.

Uzoenyi has since been training with his former side Rangers in a bid to keep his fitness and possibly, could be making a return to the side as teams wrap up preparation ahead of the new NPFL season starting this weekend.

Rangers will seek to defend the title they won last season, ending a 32-year trophy drought but with light recruitment and the uncertain future of Chisom Egbuchulam in the side, Rangers may be turning to the out of favour Uzoenyi to add some cover.

