Inter Milan loans Ibukun Ogunseye to Olbia

Roberto Ibukun Ogunseye I Picture source: Twitter

The youngster, 21, has found it difficult to break into the first team at the San Siro and now will continue his football education at the lower tier. Similarly, he was loaned out in the summer to Prato where he made 18 appearances for the side on a six-month loan deal.

Born in 1995, Ogunseye’s parents have stated their love for the bulky Italian-born striker to represent Nigeria but the player is waiting out for a possible invitation by the Italian FA.

Olbia is currently struggling in in the bottom half of the Lega Pro group A log with a 12th position placement having gathered 28 points after 21 matches played. It is the hope of the coach that Ogunseye will add quality to the squad and will help transform their league performance.

In 2010 the club was renamed as U.S. Olbia 1905 A.S.D. and restarted from the sixth-tier Eccellenza Sardinia. They won this league in 2012–13 and were promoted to Serie D. The club was also known as just A.S.D. Olbia 1905.

The club later incorporated as a limited company and the name changed to Olbia Calcio 1905 S.S.D. S.r.l. circa for the 2015–16 season. In 2016 the club promoted to Lega Pro to fill the vacancies as Olbia Calcio 1905 S.r.l.

Stefano Pioli’s Inter Milan will face ChievoVerona this weekend and will be hoping to make it back to back wins since the restart of the Serie A in 2017 with an earlier 1-2 victory recorded against Udinese.

The Nerazzurri dug deep to come back from a goal deficit to claim three points with Ivan Perisic scoring a brace. Jakub Jankto had earlier netted in the 17th minute to give the home side the lead.