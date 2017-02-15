Siasia shortlisted for Amavubi top job

Former Super Eagles Coach Samson Siasia. Picture Source: Vivian Gist

Siasia who lead the Nigerian U-23 team to a bronze medal in the men’s football event of the Rio Olympics last August would be looking to get the job as he would want to show his prowess on the big stage following his success with the Nigerian U-23 and U-20 sides since he started coaching in 2005.

It would not be easy for the Nigerian though, as he is up against some really experienced coaches such as Winfried Schafer, who won the AFCON with Cameroon in 2002, Former Algerian coach Georges Leekens and Belgian, Paul Put, who took Burkina Faso to the 2013 Nations Cup final.

Other coaches on the list are Portuguese Jose Rui Lopes Aguas, Swiss Raoul Savoy, Englishman Peter James Butler and German Antoine Hey.

The new Rwandan coach is expected to be announced before the end of the month as he would be needed to select the team that will play against Tanzania in the second round of the CHAN 2018 Kenya qualifiers in July.

The Rwandan National team has been without a coach since Jonny McKinstry was sacked in August 2016.