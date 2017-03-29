Osho rallies Remo Stars for first away victory

Coach of Remo Stars Fatai Osho I Picture Source: sports roll call

The Sky Blue Stars will face Enugu Rangers midweek in Matchday 16 of the NPFL and the seasoned coach has rallied his troops ahead of the away match.

"We need to start picking points on the road, getting maximum points against the defending champions will be spectacular."

The Sagamu-based side defeated Wikki Tourist FC 2-1 at the Gateway International Stadium in Match Day 15 of the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) last weekend.

The coach has also told his wards to improve on their overall display in matches so as to boost their chances of winning more games.

"This is the Premier League where you play on the field of play determines your points and that's what is exactly what we have in mind going to Enugu." Osho reacted.

The Sky Blue Stars will tackle defending champions, Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu on Wednesday.

Incidentally, this will perhaps be Remo’s biggest task up till date considering that Coach Imama Amapakabo of Rangers was giving a three-match ultimatum to start winning but rather, unfortunately, he lost the first of the games ultimatum and Remo Stars could be made as a bouncing effect on this fascinating development.