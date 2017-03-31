Dikko closes CAF B-License coaching course inAbuja

NFF 2nd Vice President/LMCChairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko

NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko on Friday charged Nigerian coaches to be willing to invest in learning new trends and technological innovations in the game in order to be abreast of developments in the sector at all times.

Dikko also challenged indigenous coaches to always support one another, especially when any of them is appointed into the national teams, as he performed the closing ceremony of the latest CAF B-License Coaching Course organized by the Nigeria Football Federation.

A total of 75 participants collected certificates of participation at the closing ceremony inside the conference room of the NFF/FIFA Technical Centre, National Stadium Complex, Abuja, even as NFF General Secretary, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed charged the coaches to be committed to innovation, creativity, and diligence in their work.

External assessor, Professor Joseph Mintah, who is Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Technology and Education of Cape Coast University, Ghana praised the participants for their enthusiasm and demonstrated knowledge during the two–week course.

Also at the closing ceremony were National Technical Director, Coach Bitrus Bewarang, resource persons Chief Kashimawo Laloko and Coach James Peters (Chief Adegboye Onigbinde had to leave Abuja earlier in the day), as well as facilitators Coach Abdulrafiu Yusuf, Coach Siji Lagunju and Dr. Robinson Okosun. There were also NFF Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire and National Integrity Officer, Dr. Christian Emeruwa.

Among the participants were former Nigeria international players Garba Lawal, Edema Fuludu, Patrick Mancha, Baba Jibrin, Taiwo Enegwea, Edith Agoye, Christian Obi, Benedict Ugwu, Jude Agada, Lawrence Ukaegbu, Hassan Abdallah, Faith Ottache, Atu Lucky, Danladi Ibrahim and Sam Addingi.

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) head coaches Fidelis Ilechukwu (MFM FC) and Kabiru Dogo (Nasarawa United) also participated in the course.