Ugo Ehiogu suffers Cardiac arrest at Spurs training center

Tottenham U23's coach Ugo Ehiogu received first aid treatment from club's medical staff before being transferred to hospital on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur Under-23s coach Ugo Ehiogu I Picture Source: @spursofficial

Former England defender Ugo Ehiogu is under intensive care after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier today at Tottenham Hotspur Way training center.

Tottenham posted a tweet on their official twitter handle to confirm the incident. The club's medical personnel also gave Ehiogu on-site medical care before being transferred to hospital by ambulance.

The 44-year-old was appointed Under-23's Team Coach as part of Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Academy in July 2014.

He had spells with numerous English top flight teams like West Brom, Aston Villa, and  Middlesborough. He also had stints with Scottish premier league side Rangers between 2008-2009.

The 6 ft 2 in defender made his senior England debut as a substitute against China in 1996. He went on to win another three caps and scored once for the Three Lions, in a 3–0 victory over Spain.


