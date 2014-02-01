England lose epic in France

England’s Six Nations campaign has got off to a losing start after France won an epic match 26-24 in Paris.

A late try from France substitute Gael Fickou was enough to win the match in devastating circumstances for England, whose Grand Slam hopes are already over.

England got off to the worst start in the opening minute, when Yoann Huget cut inside and wrong-footed Mike Brown to cross the line after just 32 seconds. The resulting conversion was missed, and England quickly responded when Owen Farrell slotted a penalty to make the score 5-3 in the opening minutes.

France fly-half Jean-Marc Doussain then made it 8-3 after England were penalised from a lineout. England were sloppy in the first quarter of the match, and France scored their second try after England debutant Jack Nowell miss-judged the ball bounce, allowing Huget to score his second try of the match.

Doussain again missed the conversion, but then slotted a penalty to extend the host’s lead to 16-3. But that was when the tide turned, and England started to dominate, and just before the half-time whistle blew, scrum-half Danny Care cleverly took a quick tap-penalty and waved his way through the French back line and fed the ball out wide to Brown who dived over.

Farrell though missed the conversion and a drop-goal to make the score 16-8 at half-time.

England started the second-half well and Farrell reduced the deficit after Danny Care was denied a try by desperate French defending, and the fly-half kicked the points to reduce the gap to five points.

The visitors were now dominating, and the comeback was complete when Farrell’s exquisite pass picked out Billy Vunipola, whose strength allowed him to lay-off the ball to Luther Burrell, who went under the posts.

Care then converted a casual drop-goal to make the score 21-16, who was then taken off to be replaced by Lee Dickson. With Vunipola becoming a handful, France made more and more mistakes, but never gave up, and the final 12 minutes proved costly for England.

A scrum penalty was won in front of the posts, and was easily put over to temporally close the gap. But Alex Goode replied to give England breathing space at 24-19.

But with seconds remaining the 19-year-old Fickou’s pace took him past the watching Goode and under the posts. The conversion was successful to give France a thrilling 26-24 win.

The result was harsh on England, whose valiant comeback for an inexperienced side was ultimately punished by a French side who never gave up.