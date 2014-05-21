Heineken Cup final, Toulon - Saracens preview

This Saturday sees the biggest game in domestic rugby take place. The Heineken Cup Final. This year’s final will be contested between Toulon and Saracens at the Millenium stadium. Toulon are looking to be the first team from France to retain the trophy and possibly be the last team to ever win it with the implementation of the Champions Cup this coming season as well as competing in the Top 14 final next weekend. They are now also looking to give talisman Jonny Wilkinson a send-off he deserves as it is expected he will retire after the match. Saracens however are not to be taken lightly. If anything the complete opposite mentality is needed from Toulon if they are to win this weekend. Saracens have reached the Premiership Final to face off against Northampton Saints on the 31st May at Twickenham. Saracens have arguably been the strongest side this season scoring the most points and conceding the second least this league season. But that kind of form goes out the window in games such as this.

Saracens have key player and captain, Steve Borthwick sweating over a pectoral injury which has increasing significance now they are Kruis who is out for the remainder of the season. But all the signs from the Sarries camp is that Borthwick may miss both finals let alone make this one.

Toulon on the other hand have no pre-announced injuries and it seems that they may possibly go into the final with a fully fit starting 15 which does not happen in rugby often. However Toulon are well known for keeping injury news to their chest until the last minute so if any players have a ‘niggle’ don’t be surprised to hear about it on game day.

As for the game itself it promises to be decided by whoever has their best kicking boots on. These two sides met last season in the semi-finals and Toulon triumphed that day with Wilkinson scoring 24 points all from the boot, with seven penalties and a drop goal. If Sarries give away needless penalties anywhere near their own half then they can expect to be punished. This potential kicking match comes at a time where Owen Farrell has been rather inconsistent with his boot missing multiple kicks in the last five games he has played. However it doesn’t stop him from scoring multiple penalties as well and he will be raring to go against Wilkinson, the player he claims he idolised as a child. For me apart from the kicking battle between the two fly-half’s the game is one in the centres. Both sides have very strong forward packs, even Sarries if Borthwick is missing is to be feared but the centre is where the game is won or lost for me. Can Tomkins and Barritt stop Bastareaud and Giteau?

Barritt and Tomkins are tackling machines, but they aren’t known for excelling on the ball going forwards. Whereas Bastareaud and Giteau are in the informal term ‘beasts’. The French international Bastareaud can bulldoze is way through defences and his tackling leaves many in the ground wincing as he slams player after player to the floor. But Barritt and Tomkins are experts in tackling and between them with believe they have Bastareaud covered. The reasons why the breakdown is so vital is this. If Sarries keep conceding penalties Wilkinson kicks more and more points. If Toulon get counter-rucked or struggle to compete at the break downs, Ashton will be on hand to punish the French side.

Pediction: Saracens victory