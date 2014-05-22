Amlin Challenge Cup: Northampton Saints vs. Bath

This Friday sees Northampton Saints - who beat Harlequins 18-10 to reach the final - take on Bath, who beat Wasps 24-18 to advance from their semi-final battle. As both teams travel down to Cardiff Arms Park for the final, Saints look to build momentum before their Premiership final against Saracens in the 31st May. On the other hand, Bath are looking to cap of what has been a good season for them with silverware - a result which would not have been expected before the season started.

Northampton will be without prop Ma’afu after his straight red card for punching Tom Youngs twice - once in the ribs and in his unguarded face. The England international Alex Corbisiero will replace the Aussie for tomorrow’s final, for his first start since October and Northampton captain Hartley is still not fit enough to play as Haywood starts again. Although Haywood’s form has been impressive enough for sections of the Saints support calling for him to be given a chance in the hooker position, regardless of Hartley’s fitness. Tom Mercey has been called up for the East-Midlands side.

Bath, on the other hand, will have to play with an injured George Ford who is starting the final despite having already booked a shoulder operation just days after the game. In a controversial team selection Tom Biggs, who has played often this season, has been dropped for the match, so will leave the club for Worcester without competing in the final. Bath have been boosted by the return of Francois Louw and will be desperate to send fan favourite Abendanon off with a trophy after he announced he is leaving for Clemont.

This season, Saints have been nearly unstoppable against other English clubs and with Lee Dickson starting in front of Khan it makes all the difference to the Saints back line. Dickson will offer the Saints backs ‘quick ball’, allowing players such as Burrell and North to run on at pace and pick their chosen running lines. This makes the backs extremely difficult to stop and with the Saints they are expected to dominate in the forwards, meaning they have both sections of the game under control. It seems likely that the game will be won or lost in the pack tomorrow. The first time these two teams played this season the Saints pack dominated the Bath pack and the Saints ran out 43-25 winners, with the forwards getting three out of the six tries. This was in sharp comparison to the second game, where Saints struggled to gain control and the match finished 19-19.

Bath's season has also been very impressive for a side who did not expect to be finalists in any form of competition. They suffered heartbreak two weeks ago when they lost 19-16 to Harlequins to miss out on the final play-off spot, ending their domestic season. So, ultimately, this game will have extra incentive for them as they look to try and recover from the heartbreak two weeks ago, and lift the Challenge Cup trophy. Bath have been heavily based around their back line this season, with Ford being instrumental for the side this year. With him having to play with his shoulder injury, it really limits the potential of the back line. However, if he has his kicking boots on, then Bath still have a way into the game - but he will have to battle it out with Saints kicker Myler for accuracy.

This writer predicts that the possible Premiership Champions Northampton will run out winners tomorrow, but Bath are not a side to be taken lightly, as they have shown all season how good they are.