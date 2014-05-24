Saints Triumph in the Amlin Cup

In the first of the two European Cup finals this weekend, it saw Northampton Saints face off against Bath for Amlin Cup glory. On a sodden artificial surface it was always going to be the two kicks, Myler and Ford, who determined the overall outcome of the match.

Just one minute in to the fixture and Bath’s catalyst player George Ford, who is fighting for a place in the England squad, slotted over a penalty from the half-way line to open the scoring. Ford who was playing with an injured shoulder was not showing any signs in the early minutes, as he looked calm on the ball. It was Myler however who hit back for the Saints, after a Northampton scrum with a crushing drive earned them a penalty. It was an easy kick for the fly-half and he brought the scores level.

After the cagey opening minutes it was Bath who started to play more fluently. Departing full-back Abendanon, who is leaving Bath for Clermont this summer, performed two kick and chases in the space of a few seconds and it nearly worked for the full-back. But Lee Dickson was there for the Saints to hook the ball into touch. Bath were unable to win their own lineout and Saints were able to clear. Bath then came closest to scoring the first try, when their rolling maul from a lineout deep in Saints territory appeared to drive over the try line. Referee Garces went to the TMO for a decision and the TMO ruled it was short. Bath were subsequently given a penalty which Ford converted with ease. Myler again hit back for the Saints after they were rewarded another penalty from a scrum, after pushing the Bath players back yet again. Myler calmly slotted over the easy penalty from in front of the posts and the score was again level.

It was Bath, who scored first with a length of the field run by Watson from nothing. Northampton were pushing Bath back and applying increasing pressure, but Foden having a momentary lapse ran sideways away from support and then passed it to winger Pisi. Pisi was left isolated as the Bath support drove over the loose ball, the ball bobbled costless and Watson scooped up the ball and was on his way for the opening try of the match which was converted by Ford with ease. Bath continued to add pressure, thanks to Fords kicking form hand ability which left Saints backed up in their own half for long periods of the half. When the half-time whistle blew Bath held the lead at 13-6, but it had been very even thus far.

If the Saints were going to win their first final since 2010, they would have to do a replica of last week and come from behind again.

Despite the need to respond, Northampton started poorly in the second half, with Corbsiero sin-binned for a late hit just three minutes in. However Ford sliced the kick and the Saints were able to breathe once more. It was Saints however, who scored first in this half another penalty converted by Myler to bring the Saints closer. Ford then missed another kick to extend the lead back to seven points, but he pushed it wide of the post. Ford was made to pay for his mistake as just three minutes later Myler smashed over a 45 meter kick to bring the Saints within a point of Bath. Bath however, had the chance to create a great attacking chance just moments later when they won a lineout on the Saints 22 metre line, but they lost the lineout and Bath’s momentum was truly all over the place. The Saints capitalised like they had all night and Myler converted yet another penalty to make the score 13-15, In Northampton’s favour.

It was yet another powerful drive from a scrum, which led to Saint being awarded another penalty. Myler yet again making no mistake and he slotted home to extend the Saints score giving them a 13-18 lead. But straight from the kick off Northampton conceded a penalty which Ford converted. Thus far it had been just a kicking battle.

However in the last eight minutes the Saints upped the intensity and punished Bath who were a man light. Northampton drove for the line three times successively from line outs in a space of three minutes, and it was the third time lucky for the team from Northamptonshire. Dowson collected the ball and was driven over the line with Bath unable to stop the surging Saints side. Myler converted the try to make it 16-25 with six minutes remaining.

But a Bath comeback was not to be with Myler intercepting a Bath attack, broke away with all his speed. He noticed he was being caught so passed it to Ken Pisi who gave it straight to Burrell. Burrell was superbly tackled and as he tried to regain his balance with the line at his mercy he stumbled again, but he was able to drive over the line, sneak the ball to Foden who put it down. Myler missed the conversion, his first kick off the night but Saints were by this point to far ahead.

Northampton Saints held the ball for the remaining moments and kick the ball into touch to secure the win. The Saints finally had won a final. The man of the match was rightfully awarded to Myler, for his kicking performance leaving him seven from eight.