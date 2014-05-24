Wilkinson leads Toulon to glory

The biggest day in club rugby was show pieced at Wales, Millennium Stadium. French giants Toulon looking for back to back final wins, whereas Saracens found themselves in their first ever European final.

It didn’t show in the early moments that Saracens were in their first European final, with the English club starting with full intensity. Forcing a knock on from the kick-off. Saracens dominated the two scrums and were awarded a penalty which Farrell converted with ease. It was then Toulon’s turn to apply some pressure but not for the only time this half Toulon lost the ball, when they had just started to gain momentum. Saracens defence was looking solid early on. The next ten minutes saw a very cagey opening first quarter, with neither side really gaining a foothold in the game.

The first chance to score a try went to the trailing side Toulon. Wigglesworth delayed his clearance kick which resulted in it being charged down and Tillous-Borde came agonizingly close to putting the ball down, but it just bounced out before the scrum-half could get to it. The following five minutes saw a brutal, defensive master-class from Toulon as they smashed several Saracens players. Brits received the ball and quickly spun it out wide, only to be pummelled by Stephen Armitage. Briggs never really recovered from the tackle. It wasn’t the only big hit in this phase of play, Bastareaud dump tackled Farrell just moments later and then Ashton tried to break away down the wing only to be dump tackled himself. Toulon was announcing themselves to Saracens, and their tackling intensity was quite stunning to look.

The final then started to boil over when Hargreaves was taken out in the air, by Fernandez Lobbe. Although it appeared to not be deliberate or malicious, the Saracens players did not take kindly to the action and handbags ensued but they were quickly stopped by referee Owens. However Farrell missed the penalty which would off but his side 6-0 up. Farrell would rue the missed chance just moments later after some sensational back play by Toulon. Wilkinson took the ball to the left, while ordering Giteau to the right. The play was switched to Giteau who without any hesitation chipped the ball into acres of space, the ball bounced kindly for winger Mitchell, Giteau then busted every bone in his body to make it to the ball so Mitchell could calmly pass him the ball. Giteau then ran through to the try line for the opening try of the match. Wilkinson, who is expected to retire now the season is over, lined up the kick and slotted it straight through the middle of the posts. The score line had suddenly swung 7-3 in favour of the French after 29 minutes. Saracens nearly hit back straight away through top try scorer for the competition, Chris Ashton, but his kick and chase was just about recovered by Toulon and the ball was hacked clear.

Then a beautiful Wilkinson moment, he received the ball in the pocket and delivered a trademark drop goal dissecting the posts straight down the middle.

Saracens however did hit back near the end of the half, when their scrum earned another penalty which Farrell coolly slotted home. The sides went in at half-time Toulon leading 10-6 and deservedly so.

It was a slow start to the second half with neither side really creating any possible chances in the early moments, Saracens needed to start well and they started to build momentum. But Stephen Armitage rucked over and forced a penalty for his side near the halfway line. Wilkinson duly pointed to the posts and slotted over to extend his sides lead to 13 points to 6. Saracens then came so close to scoring a try of their own after Owen Farrell split the Toulon centres in half, with a cleverly timed run. Ashton ran a trademark run on the shoulder of Farrell but dropped the pass as he was hit.

The game was put beyond Saracens reach, when Toulon scored their second try of the night. Basteraud received the ball out wide and stormed forward from his own half. He drew in his opposing number, then passed the ball wide to Smith. Smith charged down the wing and causally meandered inside, passed the ball back out wide to Lobbe who then instantly passed it back to Smith who dived over the line for the try. It was a stunning try and the Toulon faithful were rightfully going ecstatic in the stands. Then on the stroke of the 59th minute Wilkinson added the conversion to make it 20-6 and out of Saracens reach.

Things got worse for the English side when Farrell was penalized for blocking South African winger Habana, who tried to make the worst of the foul and attempted to get Farrell sin-binned. It was a shame to see from a great player, but the penalty was rightly given. Wilkinson as he had all game slotted the penalty through the middle of the posts. To make the score 23-6.

The game was finished from here, as Toulon just continued to suffocate Saracens from every phase of play and every set-piece. Fittingly so just before the final whistle, Wilkinson was substituted of to a standing ovation which he deserved for his career.

The game finished 26-3 and the deserving team won comfortably.