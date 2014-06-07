Live New Zealand - England: Score of Rugby First Test

Nigel Owens (referee) had a very average game which is rare due to his consistent high performances. He was inconsistent in important decisions. But New Zealand took full advantage of the extra man and scored late on.

FULL TIME

80' Late surge by the England players. Results in penalty to New Zealand for not releasing the ball. New Zealand win the game.

79' New Zealand recover the kick as they now look to kill the clock. However the fly half kicks the ball out on the full. England back to 15 men.

77' TRY NEW ZEALAND!!! Smith with a try in the dying minutes with a try in the corner. They took advantage of the extra man and Smith dives over the line. Conversion is not good.

76' Try is given as short and New Zealand are given a attacking scrum.

75' Try decision going to the TMO. New Zealand were picking and going on the try line, however the linesmen thinks that the player may be short.

75' New Zealand have gone quickly looking for the try.

74' Penalty to New Zealand for holding on. Kickable position.

73' Danny Cipriani kicks dead through the middle of the posts as soon as he comes on. 15-15.

72' Cipriani with a great run the first time he touches the ball. He now has a kick at the posts straight away.

71' Burns is subbed off for Danny Cipriani. Danny makes a return to English international rugby. Scrum New Zealand.

67' England winger Yarde has been sin binned for not rolling away. He tracked back to bring down Retallick who was through on the try line. However Yarde brought him down and didn't roll away. England players are not happy pointing out how Dagg was not sin binned for a similar penalty.

65' Cruden kicks it with ease.

65' Yarde given offside after May kicks clear. Penalty to New Zealand straight in front of the posts should be kicked.

62' Great play by Johnny May. He breaks through a huge hole and kicks ahead. Dagg missed the ball May dives on it. Dagg then gives a penalty for not releasing. Burns then again kicks through the posts with ease. 9-12 to New Zealand.

59' Brown recovers the kick, goes for a up and under kick only to knock it on. Scrum to New Zealand.

59' England destroy the following scrum but New Zealand are just about to recover the ball. Kicks clear.

58' New Zealand's scrum is demolished by the England forwards, who are up for this game. Knock is given against England however.

57' From the following scrum Ben Morgan brekas out the scrum and gains 20 metres. The counter attack continues with Brown and the winger Johhny May. Eastmond deserves huge credit for his amazing break away after the original break away, he fooled the entire New Zealand defence with a dummy. Play ends with another knock-on from Wilson.

54' Great chance for New Zealand. The ball is grubber kicked through and the New Zealand players chase with force. Yarde prevents the oppostion from scoring the try.

53' Scrappy play by the visitors which results in Yarde attempting to kick the ball off the floor, into space however he is unable to control the ball well and the ball goes out.

49' Burns is penalised for a knock on in England's ha;f. However highlights show the ball went backwards so the fly-half is rightly irratated. New Zealand's Dagg then knocks on the following ball.

46' Penalty for England deep in their own half saves them from pressure, cleared to touch. New Zealand find themselves with the ball in their own 22 after a box kick by Youngs, the following kick is put down by Brown for a defensive touch down.

43' Chaos in the last few minutes as England are put under huge pressure. Nonu and Dagg with great combination play and a try saving tackle by Yarde and Brown prevents Dagg from scoring.

41' May gets stuck near the England try line. However wins a penalty which is kicked to touch.

Kick off.

1st half review: England have shaded the game so far, creating the only real try scoring chance. Which was chalked off for a knock on in the build up play. New Zealand have struggled in the scrums and have given away several stupid penalties. England will be happy with the start.

HALF TIME

40' Great pkay by England with the backs making metres after metres. New Zealand at times can't stop England's fast passing. However the half ends with Burns missing a difficult drop goal from out wide. Score is 9-9 at half time.

36' Mike Brown with some great skill to side stepp several rushing defenders. His pass finds Joe Launchbury. Penalty to New Zealand after a England player goes of his feet. Kick is good 9-9.

35' Scrappy play England with lots of drops going backwards. Play is ended with a forward pass by Ben Morgan to winger May. Scrum New Zealand. Still 6-9 to England.

33' Scrum is retained by England. Ben Youngs's grubber kick results in a defensive touchdown.

31' Neither side have fully established themselves into the game. New Zealand are starting to get a foothold, but give away a costless-kick.

27' Lineout to New Zealand in England's half. An attempted grubber kick by Cruden pins back England back into their own 22 metres.

The score line does not seem to be working so I will remind you off the score. It is currently 9-6 to the England side.

24' New Zealand hit straight back. England captain Robshaw gives away a penalty for not rolling away and Cruden kicks the penalty with ease.

22' Great kick by Burns and he has amassed 9 points in 22 minutes. 3-9 to the visitors

21' A scrum on the New Zealand 10 metre line. The New Zealand pack have failed to start well and the England scrum demolish the All Black's scrum. Penalty to England and Burns points at the posts.

19' Burns with another penalty given for offside on Nonu. Burns slots the ball straight through the middle of the posts. Good kicking from the young man.

Sorry for the lack of updates. Error with the webite/article working together. The score is currently 3-3 with a penalty a piece. England making several errors handling forcing knockons. However England had a try dissalowed for a knock on.

Great start for England as captain Robshaw breaks the gain line. Penalty given. Burns kicks over, 3-0 to England.

New Zealand now perform their impressive Haka. A historical war dance, rich in heritage. England unmoved from the display.

The national anthems are underway. God Save The Queen to go first

England's young side have took to the field. We now await the roar for the home side.

New Zealand have vowed to defeat the English as many still recall their only ever defeat in an All Blacks shirt, which was against England in 2012.

Northampton Saints scrum half, who featured in the Saints Premiership Final victory, Lee Dickson is on the bench for England today. He is the only player from the final to be in the matchday squad.

Stuart Lancaster has stated "I will judge the performance on the score board"

Late fitness update. Danny Care fails a late fitness test and is replaced by Leicester scrum-half, Ben Youngs.

Here are some highlights of when these two sides have met before.

Mike Brown (26 caps), Manu Tuilagi (22 caps) and Danny Care (47 caps). Brown is just coming back from a hamstring injury he picked up three weeks ago in Harlequins semi-final defeat to the Saracens. Tuilagi is also still regaining match fittness after a lengthy time on the sidelines. DSanny Care, shined in the Six Nations earlier this year and was very impressive for Harlequins in the remainning fixtures.

A particuarly weak line up for England for the first test, however there are still some players to look out for.

England's line up:

15 Mike Brown (Harlequins, 26 caps)

14 Marland Yarde (London Irish, 2 caps)

13 Manusamoa Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps)

12 Kyle Eastmond (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)

11 Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 6 caps)

10 Freddie Burns (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps)

9 Danny Care (Harlequins, 47 caps)

1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 19 caps)

2 Rob Webber (Bath Rugby, 5 caps)

3 David Wilson (Bath Rugby, 34 caps)

4 Joe Launchbury (London Wasps, 19 caps)

5 Geoff Parling (Leicester Tigers, 19 caps)

6 James Haskell (London Wasps, 50 caps)

7 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins, capt, 25 caps)

8 Ben Morgan (Gloucester Rugby, 20 caps)

Replacements:

16 Joe Gray (Harlequins, uncapped)

17 Matt Mullan (London Wasps, 3 caps)

18 Henry Thomas (Sale Sharks, 6 caps)

19 Dave Attwood (Bath Rugby, 10 caps)

20 Tom Johnson (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

21 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps)

22 Danny Cipriani (Sale Sharks, 7 caps)

23 Chris Pennell (Worcester Warriors, uncapped)

England will be without any player who featured in the Premiership Final between Northampton Saints and Saracens.

Players to look out for New Zealand: Richie Mccaw, Israel Dagg, and Tony Woodcock. Mccaw is currently recovering from injury but played an entire 80 minutes last weekend in the Super 15. Woodcock is one of New Zealands highest capped players. Dagg currently has over ten tries for his club side, Crusaders.

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen had this to say about the line up. "I would firstly like to congratulate Jerome on his return to the Test side and also the three uncapped players who have been selected in the 23."

New Zealand line up: Starting XV:



1. Tony Woodcock (107)

2. Dane Coles (15)

3. Owen Franks (54)

4. Brodie Retallick (24)

5. Samuel Whitelock (51)

6. Liam Messam (29)

7. Richie McCaw - captain (124)

8. Jerome Kaino (48)

9. Aaron Smith (26)

10. Aaron Cruden (29)

11. Cory Jane (45)

12. Ma'a Nonu (88)

13. Conrad Smith (75)

14. Ben Smith (26)

15. Israel Dagg (38)



Reserves:



16. Keven Mealamu (110)

17. Wyatt Crockett (24)

18. Charlie Faumuina (17)

19. Patrick Tuipulotu *

20. Victor Vito (22)

21. TJ Perenara *

22. Beauden Barrett (16)

23. Malakai Fekitoa *

New Zealand have already announced their line up where as England are yet to.

"We have some great players in form, reaching the end of the season not feeling tired or demotivated. Quite the opposite."

"We're not quite in that position. But we have never been in that position since we started. We've always been inexperienced in relation to the teams we've been playing against."

"The experience of our side is completely different from the All Blacks we will be playing, with the strength, stability and consistency they have in their selection even in the middle of the Super 15 season with very few injuries."

England Head Coach Stuart Lancaster has this to say about the upcoming Test Series. "It's not ideal when you come to play the world champions in their own backyard and don't have your best side available," he said. "But it's a situation I inherited. The scheduling is done way in advance. We're not going to sit and moan about it."

“England are the team that we just hate losing to,” says Dowd. “That was the case when I was playing and I think it always has been. It’s something deep in the All Blacks psyche.”

“They’re building a strong side under Lancaster and whatever team ends up being put out it won’t be an easy task. That defeat in 2012 really hurt – the All Blacks didn’t play well, for whatever reason, but England were brilliant and deserved their win.” Craig Dowd

New Zealand Craig Dowd New Zealand's former head coach, who is still closely involved with the side, had this to say about England. "The brand of rugby is different as England tends to favour a more pack-based game, whereas New Zealand like to throw it around but there’s plenty of respect."

New Zealand have announced that World Player of the Year, Kieran Read is out of the fixture due to a reoccurance of concussion he suffered in April.

England's 2013/14 calender (Northern Hemisphere International teams run on a different schedule to the Southern Hemisphere teams) wasn't poor by any stretch of the imagination either. With two wins out of three in the Autumn internationals, with the defeat coming at the hands of New Zealand. They then finished second in the Six Nations on points difference to Ireland, with their only defeat coming away at France.

New Zealand's impressive record doesn't stop here. They won 14 out of 14 games in 2013, making them the first international team to have an unbeatwen year since the sport turned professional. They have not lost at home in 30 matches against all oppostion and haven't lost at Eden Park for 20 years, against all opposition.

England have played New Zealand five times at Eden Park. Winning once and losing four times. The biggest defeat was New Zealand's 40-10 victory in 1998. England's only win came back in 1973, where they won 16-10.

The opening match will be played at Eden Park, Auckland. A fortress for the New Zealand national team.

Good morning and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of New Zealand VS England, in today's first Test Match out of three between the two sides. I'm Josh (@JoshuaBean2) and I will be with you every step off the way, in what we all hope is an entertaining game.