Live New Zealand - England: Score of Rugby First Test
Ashton scores a vital try on route to an historic 38-21 win for the hosts
Nigel Owens (referee) had a very average game which is rare due to his consistent high performances. He was inconsistent in important decisions. But New Zealand took full advantage of the extra man and scored late on. 

FULL TIME

80' Late surge by the England players. Results in penalty to New Zealand for not releasing the ball. New Zealand win the game. 

79' New Zealand recover the kick as they now look to kill the clock. However the fly half kicks the ball out on the full. England back to 15 men. 

77' TRY NEW ZEALAND!!! Smith with a try in the dying minutes with a try in the corner. They took advantage of the extra man and Smith dives over the line. Conversion is not good. 

76' Try is given as short and New Zealand are given a attacking scrum. 

75' Try decision going to the TMO. New Zealand were picking and going on the try line, however the linesmen thinks that the player may be short. 

75' New Zealand have gone quickly looking for the try. 

74' Penalty to New Zealand for holding on. Kickable position. 

73' Danny Cipriani kicks dead through the middle of the posts as soon as he comes on. 15-15.

72' Cipriani with a great run the first time he touches the ball. He now has a kick at the posts straight away. 

71' Burns is subbed off for Danny Cipriani. Danny makes a return to English international rugby. Scrum New Zealand. 

67' England winger Yarde has been sin binned for not rolling away. He tracked back to bring down Retallick who was through on the try line. However Yarde brought him down and didn't roll away. England players are not happy pointing out how Dagg was not sin binned for a similar penalty. 

65' Cruden kicks it with ease. 

65' Yarde given offside after May kicks clear. Penalty to New Zealand straight in front of the posts should be kicked. 

62' Great play by Johnny May. He breaks through a huge hole and kicks ahead. Dagg missed the ball May dives on it. Dagg then gives a penalty for not releasing. Burns then again kicks through the posts with ease. 9-12 to New Zealand. 

59' Brown recovers the kick, goes for a up and under kick only to knock it on. Scrum to New Zealand. 

59' England destroy the following scrum but New Zealand are just about to recover the ball. Kicks clear. 

58' New Zealand's scrum is demolished by the England forwards, who are up for this game. Knock is given against England however. 

57' From the following scrum Ben Morgan brekas out the scrum and gains 20 metres. The counter attack continues with Brown and the winger Johhny May. Eastmond deserves huge credit for his amazing break away after the original break away, he fooled the entire New Zealand defence with a dummy. Play ends with another knock-on from Wilson.

54' Great chance for New Zealand. The ball is grubber kicked through and the New Zealand players chase with force. Yarde prevents the oppostion from scoring the try. 

53' Scrappy play by the visitors which results in Yarde attempting to kick the ball off the floor, into space however he is unable to control the ball well and the ball goes out. 

49' Burns is penalised for a knock on in England's ha;f. However highlights show the ball went backwards so the fly-half is rightly irratated. New Zealand's Dagg then knocks on the following ball. 

46' Penalty for England deep in their own half saves them from pressure, cleared to touch. New Zealand find themselves with the ball in their own 22 after a box kick by Youngs, the following kick is put down by Brown for a defensive touch down. 

43' Chaos in the last few minutes as England are put under huge pressure. Nonu and Dagg with great combination play and a try saving tackle by Yarde and Brown prevents Dagg from scoring. 

41' May gets stuck near the England try line. However wins a penalty which is kicked to touch.

Kick off. 

1st half review: England have shaded the game so far, creating the only real try scoring chance. Which was chalked off for a knock on in the build up play. New Zealand have struggled in the scrums and have given away several stupid penalties. England will be happy with the start.

HALF TIME 

40' Great pkay by England with the backs making metres after metres. New Zealand at times can't stop England's fast passing. However the half ends with Burns missing a difficult drop goal from out wide. Score is 9-9 at half time. 

36' Mike Brown with some great skill to side stepp several rushing defenders. His pass finds Joe Launchbury. Penalty to New Zealand after a England player goes of his feet. Kick is good 9-9. 

35' Scrappy play England with lots of drops going backwards. Play is ended with a forward pass by Ben Morgan to winger May. Scrum New Zealand. Still 6-9 to England. 

33' Scrum is retained by England. Ben Youngs's grubber kick results in a defensive touchdown. 

31' Neither side have fully established themselves into the game. New Zealand are starting to get a foothold, but give away a costless-kick. 

27' Lineout to New Zealand in England's half. An attempted grubber kick by Cruden pins back England back into their own 22 metres. 

The score line does not seem to be working so I will remind you off the score. It is currently 9-6 to the England side. 

24' New Zealand hit straight back. England captain Robshaw gives away a penalty for not rolling away and Cruden kicks the penalty with ease. 

22' Great kick by Burns and he has amassed 9 points in 22 minutes. 3-9 to the visitors 

21' A scrum on the New Zealand 10 metre line. The New Zealand pack have failed to start well and the England scrum demolish the All Black's scrum. Penalty to England and Burns points at the posts. 

19' Burns with another penalty given for offside on Nonu. Burns slots the ball straight through the middle of the posts. Good kicking from the young man. 

Sorry for the lack of updates. Error with the webite/article working together. The score is currently 3-3 with a penalty a piece. England making several errors handling forcing knockons. However England had a try dissalowed for a knock on. 

Great start for England as captain Robshaw breaks the gain line. Penalty given. Burns kicks over, 3-0 to England. 

New Zealand now perform their impressive Haka. A historical war dance, rich in heritage. England unmoved from the display. 

The national anthems are underway. God Save The Queen to go first 

England's young side have took to the field. We now await the roar for the home side. 

New Zealand have vowed to defeat the English as many still recall their only ever defeat in an All Blacks shirt, which was against England in 2012. 

Northampton Saints scrum half, who featured in the Saints Premiership Final victory, Lee Dickson is on the bench for England today. He is the only player from the final to be in the matchday squad. 

Stuart Lancaster has stated "I will judge the performance on the score board" 

Late fitness update. Danny Care fails a late fitness test and is replaced by Leicester scrum-half, Ben Youngs. 