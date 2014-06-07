New Zealand Score Late Winner Against Mismatched England Side

A weakened England side took to the field at Eden Park to try and become the first side to defeat them, on that ground for 20 years. New Zealand came onto the field after an entire international season unbeaten since rugby turned professional and not having lost at any home ground in 30 games, England were up against. However it took a last minute try from centre Conrad Smith, against a 14 man England side after Yarde was sin binned with 10 minutes to go. The hosts won the game 20-15, with all of England’s points coming from the boot of Burns and Cipriani.

The game started in controversial circumstances with England feeling Ma’a Nonu should have been sin binned after just one minute. The England players were right aggrieved as replays showed the All Blacks centre deliberately pulled back Haskell in an attempt to prevent the England player from having a chance to receive the ball from captain Chris Robshaw. If Haskell was not tugged back there is a chance he would have been in a great position to receive the ball to go over after just a few minutes. Ma’a Nonu was penalised for the infringement and young fly-half Freddie Burns kicked the points with ease, to make the score 3-0 to the visitors. New Zealand fly-half Cruden then equalled the scores just minutes later with an equally easy kick. The first sniff of the try line, went to the visitors who saw Freddie Burns try disallowed for a knock-on from Mike Brown in the build-up play. Despite it being overturned the try showed New Zealand that this makeshift England side, were here to play rugby and were not going to roll over. Burns then followed this by adding another two penalties, with one being rewarded after an offside by Nonu and another being awarded due to England demolishing the New Zealand scrum.

England, were unable to retain the score at 9-3 however, as captain Chris Robshaw gave a penalty just moments after Burns kicked his third penalty. The England captain was penalised for not rolling away and Cruden didn’t pass up the great chance to half the deficit. Cruden was the man who drew the scores level just before the half-time siren buzzed, after the England forwards went off their feet in a ruck following some great skill by fullback Mike Brown. The score line was 9-9 at halftime and the visitors would have been delighted.

The New Zealand side must have experienced a ferocious team-talk, because they came out all guns blazing, attacking the English try line with pace and power. New Zealand were very close to scoring a try in the second half just minutes in, but a great combined effort by Yarde and Brown brought down Dagg as he closed in on the try line. England then retaliated with some great play from deep into their own half. A scrum in the England 22 led to number 8 Ben Morgan, breaking costless off the scrum and bulldozing his way through the New Zealand defence. Morgan was brought down, but the ball found Eastmond who dummied the New Zealand rushing line, leading to a huge break away for the visiting side. Johnny May and Mike Brown continued the attack with menace but the ball was eventually knocked on by prop Wilson.

Then another questionable decision by the referee Nigel Ownes, as he decided not to sin bin Nonu, who prevented England from playing the ball on his own try line. Usually this offence would result in a sin-bin for the player, but Nonu for the second time this game escaped what many would claim to be justice. Burns kicked the resulting penalty and England again retook the lead, but the decision not to sin-bin Nonu would cost the visiting side. Just minutes later Retallick broke through the England line, and Yarde had to rush across the pitch to make a try saving tackle. However he was unable or decided not to roll away, slowing down the New Zealand attack. He was sin binned as a result and England faced an uphill challenge to hang onto their lead. Cruden however then kicked the ball straight through the posts for three points and New Zealand led.

Then came a substitution which will be well documented by the English press. Danny Cipriani, came off the bench for fly-half Freddie Burns. He instantly had an impact breaking the line and then forced a penalty against New Zealand. Cipriani then kicked the resulting penalty, meaning one of the first touches back he scored three points against the best international side in the world.

But the winning try wasn’t far away. New Zealand were given a penalty straight in front of the posts, within kicking range. Many people expected Cruden to kick at goal, however he decided for a tap and go, which took the English by surprise. New Zealand were forced out wide by a desperate England defence. New Zealand were called short after a TMO review. The following scrum given to New Zealand led to the winner. Ben Smith caught the boy out wide and his quick hands played in team mate Conrad Smith, over in the corner for the game winning try.

England’s mismatch side deserve lots of credit for how they held up, against one of the best international sides of all time New Zealand.